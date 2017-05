Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Amman-Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Bapalal Keshavlal ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Bindlas Duplex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 102.5 Reaffirmed Cherryhill Interiors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed J.M.L. Marketings (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A3+ Kohinoor Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7473 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 655.25 CR) Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore) Mm Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 493.5 Reaffirmed Neptune Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.8 Reaffirmed Progressive Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannatha Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 56 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.2 CR) Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Sunshine Glass Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 53.8 Reaffirmed Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 239.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.45 CR) Tenormac Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - WIThdrawn Tyre Technocrats (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 290 Revised from CARE A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Unique Estate Development Company Ltd FD CARE AA- (FD) 370 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathava Garments India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.15 CR) Amman-Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ananda Offset Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 107.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.53 CR) Ansal Properties And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE D 725 Revised from Ltd CARE B Ardent Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 150 CR) As Nutra Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 134 Revised from CARE B Azure Power Makemake Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1600 Assigned Bharat Power Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Bindlas Duplex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 262 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 30.41 CR) Charms India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 790 Reaffirmed Cherryhill Interiors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 100 Reaffirmed Cherryhill Interiors Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 350 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Dbl Nadiad Modasa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1400 Assigned E-Homes Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 2010 Assigned E-Homes Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1500 Reaffirmed Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) - CC- - WIThdrawn Ferani Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 1412.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 212.94 CR) Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 158 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20 CR) Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 91 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ (enhanced from 5 CR) Greenko Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE A+(SO) 4500 Assigned NonConvertible Debenture issue ^ ^proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ) Hamilton Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Hi-Trac Manpower Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 172.5 Assigned Internex Poly Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.3 Reaffirmed J.M.L. Marketings (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 349 Revised from CARE BBB Kohinoor Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1995 Reaffirmed (reduced from 209.67 CR) Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 147.7 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 124.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.9.55 crore) Mm Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 327.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40.51 CR) Mm Forgings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 1120 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 648 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 175 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ National Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.2 Assigned Neptune Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 127.6 Reaffirmed Noor India Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Revised from CARE B Premier Cryogenics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 CR) Progressive Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Progressive Exim Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 245 ISSUER NOT CARE A4+ COOPERATING R. B. Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 327.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rajvi Resorts And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 410 Assigned Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 962 Reaffirmed (increased from 63.87 CR) Spads Red Fields Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Revised from CARE B+ Sri Jagannatha Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 237.7 Reaffirmed (increased from 19.90 CR) Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.90 CR) Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 130 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Subhash Kabini Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 537.6 Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from Rs.63.70 crore] Sunshine Glass Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 249.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.95 CR) Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 835.5 Reaffirmed Suprint Sales LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Survi Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Survi Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 The India Cements Ltd Proposed Non- CARE A- 1500 Assigned Convertible Debenture The Kandivali Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 187.2 Reaffirmed Tyre Technocrats (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220.2 Revised from CARE BB Unique Estate Development Company Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE AA- 4560 Reaffirmed Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2003.1 Revised from CARE BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)