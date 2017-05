Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.C. Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 67.7 Revised from CARE A4+ Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+(SO) 2250 Reaffirmed Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Anand Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Cargo Motors (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Diamond Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Eco Tech Papers ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A4+ Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4390 Revised from CARE A2+ Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 130.7 Revised from CARE A2 Maple Odc Movers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 10 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) Mrmc Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 152 Assigned Orient Press Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 185 Reaffirmed Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Reaffirmed Samarth Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Shankar Soya Concepts ST Bk Fac CARE A3 155 Revised from CARE A4+ Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac – Non CARE A3+ 2736 Rating placed Fund Based on Notice of Withdrawal for 90 days Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 7010 Revised from CARE A2+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Orient Press Ltd Medium-term Fixed CARE BBB (FD) 80 Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.C. Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7.3 Assigned Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+(SO) 8000 Reaffirmed Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 12278.7 Reaffirmed Aastha Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.3 Reaffirmed Agarwal Associates Promoters Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Airtravel Enterprises India Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A480 Reaffirmed Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 81.7 Reaffirmed Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Anand Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17.5 Revised from CARE B+ Apollo Polyvinyl Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 470 Reaffirmed Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.7 Reaffirmed Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 261 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Holding Ltd NCD CARE AAA(SO) 2500* Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited rating (rated CARE AAA/ CARE AA+ under credit watch with developing implications) Combine Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 480 Assigned Combine Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 135 Reaffirmed Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Eco Tech Papers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 211.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Gmmco Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA 1750 Assigned Greater Warangal Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE A Reaffirmed Indo Brine Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from CARE BB Jagat Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 235.9 Assigned Jakson Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 526.8 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Issuer Rating CARE BBB- Assigned Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 390 Revised from CARE A- Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 852.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Maple Odc Movers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 60 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Maple Odc Movers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 50 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) CARE BBB+ (SO) Mrmc Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 463.8 Assigned Orient Press Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 371.5 Reaffirmed Orient Press Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A450 Reaffirmed Rajesh Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 44.9 Assigned Rajesh Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Assigned A4 S.R.K. Chemicals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Samarth Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40.9 Reaffirmed Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 321.9 Reaffirmed Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac Provisional 48.1 Reaffirmed CARE A-(SO) Sanvira Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2730 Reaffirmed Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factory LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Shankar Soya Concepts LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 74.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Sumit Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Sun Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (Fund CARE D 4860 Issuer not Based) cooperating; Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (Non Fund CARE D 2570 Issuer not Based) cooperating; Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE BBB 1323 Rating placed Based on Notice of Withdrawal for 90 days Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL 120 Withdrawn Vikram Roller Flour Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 475 Reaffirmed A4 Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1990 Revised from CARE A- Worlds Window Infrastructure And Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 155 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd A2+ Worlds Window Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 683.6 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)