Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit India ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 CR) Asm Spuntex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.8 Assigned Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1700 Revised from CARE A3+ Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Hastkala ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.3 Assigned Haveli Marble Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed K.K.Sorathia ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed Miraj Pipes And Fittings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs.1 crore) Nalanda Engicon Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned P.P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Raghuvir Oil Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 89.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Ranchhod Oil Mill Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Issuer Not Cooperating Raymond Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 500* Reaffirmed Span Pumps Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Assigned Sophisticated Industrial Materials ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 120 Reaffirmed Analytic Labs Pvt Ltd A4+ Supreme Paper Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Vishnu Barium Pvt Ltd [Erstwhile SolvaST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Vishnu Barium Pvt Ltd] LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Age Old Spirit LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Asm Spuntex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.2 Assigned Baid Leasing And Finance Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Assigned Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 800 Revised from CARE BBB- Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9128.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 852.82 CR) Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed instruments Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AAA 2500 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AAA 22400 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture Can Fin Homes Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed (Subordinated Bond) Crescent Auto Repairs And Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd. Crescent Auto Repairs And Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 255 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd. A4+ Eco Tech Papers Issuer Rating - - WIThdrawn Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.19 crore) Harmony Ply-Lam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 147.5 Assigned Hastkala LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 70 Assigned A4 Haveli Marble Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 402.8 Reaffirmed Idf Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 313.2 Reaffirmed Indra Marshal Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Revised from CARE B K.K.Sorathia LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Assigned Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 273.9 Reaffirmed Krishnasai Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 126.3 Reaffirmed Latala Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Latala Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Lvj Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed Lvj Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Miraj Pipes And Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 278.6 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.18 crore) Nalanda Engicon Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Newtonia Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC CARE A- (SO) 173.3 Assigned (Originator: Ikf Finance Ltd) Newtonia Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTC CARE BBB+ (SO) 18.3 Assigned (Originator: Ikf Finance Ltd) Nvr Infrastructure & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 592.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 64.85 CR) P.P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 104.7 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd P.P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 250 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd A4+ Pittappillil Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Pradeep Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00 CR) Prozone Developers & Realtors Pvt. LtdProposed NCD issue CARE B+ 340 Assigned Raghuvir Oil Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Ranchhod Oil Mill Company LT Bk Fac CARE B- 95 Issuer Not Cooperating Ratna Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 6.25 CR) Raymond Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Sophisticated Industrial Materials LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 74.4 Reaffirmed Analytic Labs Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 3.02 CR) (enhanced from 8.50 CR) Span Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Supreme Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Tarsons Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 887.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 67.51 CR) Teach For India Education & Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50.2 Suspension Samiti revoked and Rating Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.99 CR) Transnational Knowledge Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.02 CR) Triton International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Reaffirmed Vishnu Barium Pvt Ltd [Erstwhile SolvaLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 242.7 Reaffirmed Vishnu Barium Pvt Ltd] (enhanced from 16.27 CR) Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt. Ltd. NCD CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 300 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)