Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 2751.2 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd CP issue (Carved CARE A1+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Out) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Arvind Ltd CP (CP) (Carved CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Out) Arvind Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4822.2 Reaffirmed Deccan Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 391.4 Reaffirmed Expat Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Komoline Aerospace Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Mbm Trade-Link Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rio Glass Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Savalia Cotton Ginning And Pressing PvST Bk Fac CARE D 35 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Singan Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 215 Revised from CARE A4 Shiv-Om Sulz Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Shree Rk Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Status Seramik (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Ajit Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 536.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 52.67crs) Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 550 Reaffirmed A4+ (Enhanced from 37.00crs) Arvind Envisol Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac # CARE AA (SO) 370 Revised from /CARE A1+ (SO) CARE AA- (SO)/CARE A1(SO) # The above bank facilities are backed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated: CARE AA; Stable / CARE A1+)Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd NCD issue - - Withdrawn (Proposed) @ @ The rating assigned to the proposed NCD issue of Rs.150 crore is withdrawn at the request of company since the company has not availed the aforementioned proposed NCD issue and there is no amount outstanding under the said issue. Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 3568.1 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 1500 Revised from Provisional CARE AA- (SO) Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd NCD issue CARE AA (SO) 750 Revised from (Outstanding CARE AA- (SO) Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 8697.4 Revised from CARE AA- Arvind Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 12230 Revised from A1+ CARE AA- / CARE A1+ Dalmia Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)* - Withdrawn *Withdrawn upon full repayment of term loan on October 1, 2016 Dalmia Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 470 Reaffirmed Dalmia Refractories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 470 Reaffirmed (Non-FB) A2+ Deccan Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 161 Reaffirmed Dhareshwar Ginning Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.3 Assigned Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals NCD (NCD) Issue CARE BBB+ 225* Withdrawn Ltd * The outstanding amount of NCD has been fully repaid and hence, rating has been withdrawn Details of instrument in Annexure-1 Expat Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Reaffirmed Hes Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1190 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 133.34 cars) Hes Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 6240 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Irb Invit Fund Issuer Rating CARE AAA(Is) - Assigned Jai Shiv Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.6 Reaffirmed Keventer Agro Ltd Issuer Rating - - Withdrawn Komoline Aerospace Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A4 Mbm Trade-Link Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.27 crore) Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 693 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd. LT Bk Fac - CARE AAA (SO) 1124.3 # External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd. LT Instruments - CARE AAA (SO) 3442 # NCD (NCD) Pcl Oil & Solvents Ltd Long –term/ ST Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 380 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ Pcl Oil & Solvents Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 975 Reaffirmed A4+ Pgh International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 887.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Progressive And Popular Minerals Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning And PressinLT Bk Fac CARE D 694.4 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD – Series A - - Withdrawn Rio Glass Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.4 Assigned Ritzy Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 160crs) Ritzy Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 40crs) Ritzy Polymers LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 180 Revised from A4+ CARE BB+ (SO)/ CARE+(SO) Ritzy Polymers LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 380 Revised from A4+ CARE BB+ (SO)/CARE A4+(SO) Savalia Cotton Ginning And Pressing PvLT Bk Fac CARE D 442.2 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Shiv-Om Sulz Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.3 Revised from CARE B+ Shree Rk Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 49 Assigned Singan Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 330 Revised from CARE B+ Status Seramik (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.92crs) Tejraj Realtors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Withdrawn Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 199.2 Revised from CARE B ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.