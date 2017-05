Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaren Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 154 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Bhatia Colour Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Bmw Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 632 Issuer Not Cooperating Cargo Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 775 Reaffirmed Deccan Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Dekson Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4 5 Assigned Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Hmt Machine Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 779 Reaffirmed Jai Mata Dee Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Jsw Power Trading Company ST Bk Fac 2250 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Rating placed on Notice of withdrawal for 90 Days Laurus Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3382 Revised from CARE A1 Laurus Labs Ltd ST Commerical CARE A1+ 1000 Revised from paper (Proposed)@ CARE A1 Lotus Texpark Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1 90 Reaffirmed @ the rating are based on credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Trident Limited (rated CARE A+(SO); Stable / CARE A1. M.S.Ramaiah Developers And Builders PvST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Mfar Realtors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 60 Assigned Rmg Alloy Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1559.8 Reaffirmed Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineering & Foundry Works PvST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Singh Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Skill-Tech Engineers & Contractors PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Skp Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 85 Assigned Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Soni Soya Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 25 Assigned Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 523.2 Reaffirmed Star Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3500 Reaffirmed Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fraternal Credit And Financial ServiceFixed Deposit - - Withdrawn Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaren Exports LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 8 Withdrawn Aaren Exports LT Bk Fac (CC CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Limit) Agrawal Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 71.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom Ltd LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE B-/A4 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Amber Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 575.6 Reaffirmed Anrak Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 29950 Issuer Not Cooperating Ayushajay Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ayushajay Construction Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / A2 1000 Reaffirmed Bhatia Colour Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Reaffirmed Bmw Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4868 Issuer Not Cooperating Bmw Iron & Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 465 Issuer Not Cooperating Cargo Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Creativeline Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ 6.6 Revised from CARE A @ the rating are based on credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Trident Limited (rated CARE A+(SO); Stable Deccan Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 522.5 Reaffirmed Dekson Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 126.2 Revised from CARE B+ Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 43.7 Reaffirmed Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / A4+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B+ 190 Assigned Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ghevariya Exports Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed /CARE Gie Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 0.7 Reaffirmed Gie Jewels LT/ST Bk Facilitie CARE BBB-/A3 100 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Hmt Machine Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 448.2 Revised from CARE D Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmf - Assigned Oriented Fund Series Xii Plan A-C Capital Protection Oriented Fund Iv County Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1960 Assigned Jai Mata Dee Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Jsw Power Trading Company LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* *the facilities have been repaid Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Rating placed on Notice of withdrawal for 90 day L.S. Rice Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.3 Reaffirmed Laurus Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7540 Reaffirmed Lotus Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ 1032.8 Revised from CARE A @ the rating are based on credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Trident Limited (rated CARE A+(SO); Stable M.S.Ramaiah Developers And Builders PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Ltd Mfar Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilites CARE B 220 Issuer Not Cooperating Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Pt Barasentosa Lestari LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB-(SO)* 2440 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) rated CARE BBB- ; Stable/CARE A3 Pushpawati Singhania Research InstitutLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Ramdev Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Ratna Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.7 Assigned Raxa Security Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*1000 Revised from CARE BB * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) rated CARE BBB- ; Stable/CARE A3 Raxa Security Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Revised from (SO)* /CARE A3 CARE BB / (SO) CARE A4 * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) rated CARE BBB- ; Stable/CARE A3 Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ A3 1000 Reaffirmed Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15375.9 Reaffirmed Rmg Alloy Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2574 Reaffirmed S.D. Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Sanjeev Auto Parts Manufacturers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A 570.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Siddhivinyak Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210.5 Reaffirmed Sim Diam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 1600 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineering & Foundry Works PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Singh Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Skill-Tech Engineers & Contractors PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Skp Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Assigned Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Soni Soya Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 23.4 Assigned Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 220.3 Revised from CARE A- Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/A2+ 57.5 Revised from CARE A- / A2 Sri Ananda Subbaraya Wire Products PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Ltd Star Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2567 Reaffirmed Titan Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 149.2 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 23348.5 Revised from CARE A Trident Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ /A1 12000 Revised from CARE A / A1 Trivista Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Issuer Not Cooperating Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 345.9 Assigned Ultratech Cement Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2.8 Reaffirmed Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 195 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 458.4 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1102 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)