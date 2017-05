Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 260 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Bansal Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8 CR) Bcs India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Assigned Bholanath Zaveri Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Big Bags Bangalore Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.50 crore) Cb Doctor Ventilators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Christy Linens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Coromandel Electric Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Dayakara Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150.6 Assigned Desh Bhagat Memorial Educational TrustST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore) Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 775 Issuer Not Cooperating Encore Projects Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Evergreen Fabric Process Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Gandhi Road Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Good Day Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.3 Revised from CARE A4+ Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2300 Revised from CARE A3 L&T Housing Finance Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2,500 crore) Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Mahavir Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Mangalam Cement Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Maral Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1576.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 147.66 CR) Mihit Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 296.3 Assigned Nandi Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Ntpc Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,000 CR) Padma Laxmi Sree Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.50 CR) Pooja International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Premier Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Issuer Not Cooperating R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Rama Handicrafts ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Reaffirmed Sebacic India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4.6 Reaffirmed S V Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Shamanur Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.00 CR) Snj Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 73 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.00 crore) Suncity Sheets Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.12.15 crore) Surya Textech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned The Ruby Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Reaffirmed Turning Point ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.00 crore) Usha Yarns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Issuer Not Cooperating Worldwide Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abro Chimique Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 11.50 CR) Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 592.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Amrut Export LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1500 Issuer Not A4+ Cooperating Asian Aerosol Oan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83 Revised from CARE B+ Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd Commerical Paper - - Withdrawn (CP) issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 324.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.40.80 crore) Ats Heights Pvt Ltd LT Instrument- NCD CARE BB 800 Assigned (NCDs) Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 108 Assigned Bansal Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2 CR) Bcs India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8 CR) Bholanath Zaveri Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.5 Assigned Big Bags Bangalore Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 68.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.99 crore) Cb Doctor Ventilators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 12.5 Assigned Cb Doctor Ventilators Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A430 Assigned Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35.2 Assigned Christy Linens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Classic Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.00 CR) Classic Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Coromandel Electric Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Dayakara Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB+(SO) 2220 Assigned # backed by unconditional & irrevocable co-obligor undertakings provided by Mihit Solar Power Private Limited and Grahati Solar Energy Private Limited. Deccan Hyderabad Trade Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Desh Bhagat Memorial Educational TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.9.06 crore) Devarahipparigi Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+(SO) 63.6 Assigned Dignus Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 23.5 Assigned Dignus Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 30 Assigned A4 Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 567.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Earthcon Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 700 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 60.00 CR) Encore Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.56 CR) Encore Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Evergreen Fabric Process Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 33.3 Assigned Gandhi Road Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Reaffirmed Good Day Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 132.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Gujarat Steel & Pipes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 240 Reaffirmed A4 Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1477 Reaffirmed (reduced from 156.60 CR) Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 215 Issuer Not A4 Cooperating Ksk Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1950 Revised from CARE BB Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Revised from CARE BBB- Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 5000 Revised from CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Kuber Securities LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 27.5 Upgraded from CARE B (reduced from 3.76 CR) Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 375 Revised from CARE B+ Leon Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE B+ 550 Assigned NCD (NCDs) Leon Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL – CARE BBB (SO) 1340 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting)* * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month’s principal and interest obligation). Mahavir Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9 Issuer Not Cooperating Maral Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1463.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 146.85 CR) Mihit Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB+(SO) 4050 Assigned # backed by unconditional & irrevocable co-obligor undertakings provided by Grahati Solar Energy Private Limited and Dayakara Solar Power Private Limited. Mohini Fibers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Mohini Fibers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 250 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from 21.25 CR) Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Mount Everest Breweries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 240.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.28.17 crore) Mount Everest Breweries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 170 Assigned Mount Everest Breweries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 20 Reaffirmed /CARE A2(SO) Nandi Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 84 Revised from CARE B+ North Eastern Electric Power NCD CARE AA 40000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. North Eastern Electric Power Proposed NCD issue CARE AA 3000 Assigned Corporation Ltd. Olive Tree Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Padma Laxmi Sree Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.00 CR) Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.49 CR) Pooja International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9.2 Reaffirmed Premier Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Premier Enterprises LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Issuer Not A4 Cooperating R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225 Issuer Not Cooperating Radha Ballabh Health Care & Research LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Institute Pvt Ltd Rajsamadhiyala Spintex Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 665.9 Reaffirmed Rajsamadhiyala Spintex Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 35 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from 3.00 CR) Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 2.00 CR) Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 264 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4+ Rama Handicrafts LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.2 Revised from CARE BB- Ramdev Stainless Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113.9 Reaffirmed Ramkrupa Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed S V Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Reaffirmed Satyam Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Seagull Publishers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.8 Assigned Sebacic India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 339.6 Reaffirmed Sebacic India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 159.3 Reaffirmed Shamanur Sugars Ltd LT Bk FacTL* - - Assigned Shamanur Sugars Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE B+ 501.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 49.44 CR) Sharp Realtors LT Bk Fac -TL CARE B 850 Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Samarth Paper And Board Mill LT Bk Fac CARE D 97.6 Issuer Not Cooperating Skyscape Developers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Snj Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 385 Issuer Not Cooperating Sood Agro Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 337.7 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 33.40 crore) Star Raison Landmarks LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Suncity Sheets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 161.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.16.06 crore) Suncity Sheets Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 290 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Supertech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 19000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1,450 CR) Supertech Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 1058 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 130.00 CR) Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 385.3 Reaffirmed Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 7350 Reaffirmed Supertech Township Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 3400 Reaffirmed Surya Textech LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136.7 Assigned The Ruby Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1284.8 Reaffirmed Turning Point LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Turning Point LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A4 Usha Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 442 Assigned Usha Yarns Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 0.2 Assigned /CARE A3+ Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 687.5 Reaffirmed Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Vilas Javdekar Eco Homes Issuer Rating CARE BB(Is) - Notice of Withdrawal Worldwide Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1210 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)