Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 92.5 Suspension (Non-fund Based) revoked & reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.25 crores) Alang Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Cheran Weaves India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Reaffirmed Grahati Solar Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 245.7 Assigned Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Federation Ltd issue Harsh Polyfabric Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 54.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.09crs) K.K.R Agro Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.7 Reaffirmed K.K.R Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Kirby Building Systems India ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2701.5 Issuer not (Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd cooperating Kirby Building Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2745 Issuer not cooperating Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Issuer not cooperating Lokesh Machines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 270 Issuer not cooperating Mortex (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1575 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 132.50crs) Neosym Industry Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 140 Reaffirmed P. Patel Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 724.2 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110.5 Reaffirmed Ramani Timber Mart ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Rashmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 800 Reaffirmed Rathod Jewellery Manufacturing Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 270 Issuer not cooperating S.N. Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Sns Starch Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 95 Issuer not cooperating/ Revised from CARE A4 Sharp Chucks And Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Shivratna Construction And EarthmoversST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Suncity Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.40 crore) Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CARE A4+ 210 Issuer not cooperating Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd BG CARE A4+ 20 Issuer not cooperating United Infraventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Issuer not cooperating Vinod Kumar Pandey ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 35 Suspension revoked & reaffirmed (reduced from 4.47 crores) Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE BB 660 Suspension revoked & reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 62.00 crores) Alang Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 16.8 Issuer not cooperating Anupam Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 49.5 Issuer not cooperating Arkay Energy (Rameshwaram) Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB CARE D 2622.2 Revised from CARE BB- Arkay Energy (Rameshwaram) Ltd LT Bk Fac – Non-FB CARE D 550 Revised from CARE A4 Arunoday Sales LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Issuer not cooperating Ashutosh Chawal Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Babu & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.2 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.3 Assigned Cheran Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 93.3 Reaffirmed Clear Water Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed Clear Water Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 75 Reaffirmed A4 Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1022.4 Issuer not cooperating Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 3550 Assigned Ganesham Electrotech Supermarket Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Giriraj Builders LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Golden Triangle Fort And Palace Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Grahati Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB+ (SO) 3710 Assigned # backed by unconditional & irrevocable co-obligor undertakings provided by Mihit Solar Power Private Limited and Dayakara Solar Power Private Limited Harbir Automobile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Harsh Polyfabric Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Reaffirmed Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 109.9 Reaffirmed Iifl Cv Trust December 2013 I Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn [Originator: India Infoline Finance Ltd (Iifl) Ind – Barath Power (Madras) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 26550 Revised from CARE BB- Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 32.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.76crs) Juhi Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed K.K.R Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 330 Reaffirmed A4 K.K.R Flour Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.5crs) K.K.R Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.5crs) K.K.R Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Karthika Modern Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Reaffirmed Kayan Agro Industries And Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.4 Assigned Ltd Khivraj Vahan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed Kirby Building Systems India LT Bk Fac CARE A 167.5 Issuer not (Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd cooperating Kirby Building Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 300 Issuer not cooperating L M Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 12.74crs) Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6.8 Issuer not cooperating Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 180 Issuer not A4+ cooperating Lokesh Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 931.4 Issuer not cooperating Meenaxi Exports LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 90 Assigned Fac A4 Microplast Polytex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 123.2 Revised to CARE D Miraj Metals LT Bk Fac – CC CARE D 80 Issuer not cooperating Miraj Metals LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 420 Issuer not cooperating Miraj Recyclers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 30 Issuer not Based) cooperating Miraj Recyclers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 120 Issuer not (Non-fud Based) cooperating Mithila Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB+ 300 Issuer not cooperating Mortex (India) Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Mumbai Sez Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Neosym Industry Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 110.00crs) Nspr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 434 Reaffirmed (reduced from 55crs) P. Patel Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Platinum Motocorp Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Platinum Motocorp Llp LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 10 Assigned A4 Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230 Reaffirmed R Chem (Somanahalli) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45.1 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Fort And Palace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 226.1 Reaffirmed Ramani Timber Mart LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ramky Integrated Township Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Rashmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 55crs) S.N. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed Satguru Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 202 Issuer not cooperating Sempertrans India Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 15 Revised from /CARE A2+ CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Sempertrans India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 90 Revised from /CARE A2+ CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Sharp Chucks And Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 21.8 Reaffirmed Sharp Chucks And Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac / ST Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 230 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 275 Revised from CARE BBB- Shivratna Construction And EarthmoversLT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Shrachi Burdwan Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 180 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 46.00crs) Shree Narmada Khand Udyog Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Mandli Ltd Shree Ram Cottex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Sns Starch Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 609.3 Issuer not cooperating/ Revised from CARE B+ Sri Laxmi Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Issuer not cooperating Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Suncity Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 245 Reaffirmed Sungrace Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 84.5 Assigned Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd CC CARE BB+ 220 Issuer not cooperating United Infraventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 90.5 Issuer not cooperating Vinod Kumar Pandey LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 