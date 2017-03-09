Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anamika Conductors Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 440 Issuer not cooperating Ayushman Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6.4 Revised from CARE A4+ Bengal Antibiotics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Issuer not cooperating Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 800 Reaffirmed Capri Global Capital Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23 Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 11220 Reaffirmed out) * *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 11 Issuer not cooperating Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Revised from CARE A4 Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 895.1 Revised from CARE A3 Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Revised from CARE A4 Indian Acrylics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Assigned Ind – Barath Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac – Non-FB CARE D 750 Revised from CARE A4 Jai Bajrang Bajaj ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Issuer not cooperating Jai Raj Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 161.7 Reaffirmed Knack Technopack ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Kuwar Tikamchand Jwellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Issuer not cooperating N. J. Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Nakoda Fruit Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Kraft Paper Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.3 Assigned Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 164.2 Reaffirmed Orchid Exim (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.5 Reaffirmed Royal Infraconstru Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Rsv Global ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Issuer not cooperating Sahanu Sponge And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Sarmangal Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.8 Reaffirmed Sentini Sanitarywares Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Issuer not cooperating Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 12.5 Issuer not cooperating Singhi Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Issuer not cooperating Som Autotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 97.1 Reaffirmed Sri Bhavani Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Skypoint Multitrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100.5 Revised from CARE A4 Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Assigned Turtle Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30.3 Reaffirmed Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Vikran Engineering And Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Carthic Credits Ltd Fixed Deposit - - Withdrawn Programme Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd Medium-term CARE A- (FD) 150 Revised from Instruments – CARE BBB+ (FD) Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alwar General Finance Company Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Anamika Conductors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 416.3 Issuer not cooperating Anamika Conductors Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 350 Issuer not A4 cooperating Avinash Transport LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.5 Issuer not cooperating Ayushman Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 738.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Bajoria Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Assigned Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1100 Reaffirmed Bengal Antibiotics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52 Issuer not cooperating Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 222.7 Issuer not cooperating Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8724.9 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 26115.8 Reaffirmed A4 Capri Global Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 3000 Assigned CARE A Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.7 Reaffirmed Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 115 Issuer not cooperating Cox And Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 12460 Reaffirmed Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL* - - Withdrawn *Rating withdrawn with immediate effect as the term loan and working capital demand loan has been fully repaid by the company and there is no outstanding under the same facilities as on date. Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from CARE BB Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / A3 25 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4 Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4211.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Goel Roadways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE B Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 0.1 Reaffirmed Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd LT NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA+ - Reaffirmed issue* * backed by joint and several Credit Support Undertaking(CSU) from S C Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd, S P Finance Pvt Ltd, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investment Corporation Pvt. Ltd; jointly referred to as Credit Support Providers (CSPs); to unconditionally and irrevocably ensure timely servicing of rated debt obligations. ^Amount outstanding as on January 31, 2017 Greater Hyderabad Municipal CorporatioProposed Bond IssueCARE AA 33000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Tech Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 350 Reaffirmed A3+ Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 170 Revised from A3+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-; 30 Revised from CARE BB Ind – Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 28330 Reaffirmed Ind – Barath Power Gencom Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB CARE D 2283.8 Reaffirmed Ind – Barath Power Gencom Ltd LT Bk Fac – Non-FB CARE D 960 Reaffirmed Ind – Barath Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB CARE D 9405.6 Revised from CARE BB Indian Acrylics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 790.9 Assigned Jai Bajrang Bajaj LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Issuer not cooperating Jai Raj Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Khush Housing Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Knack Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Knack Polymers LT/ ST Bk FacilitieCARE BB/A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Knack Technopack LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 192.7 Reaffirmed Knack Technopack LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 85 Reaffirmed A4 Kuwar Tikamchand Jwellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 81.8 Reaffirmed Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Issuer not cooperating Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB /A3 100 Issuer not cooperating Matrix Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 318.7 Issuer not cooperating Mittal Clothing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 205.1 Reaffirmed N. J. Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Nakoda Fruit Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Natraj Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 259.5 Issuer not cooperating Nilkanth Kraft Paper Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Nilkanth Kraft Paper Mill LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / A4 30 Assigned Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 309.2 Reaffirmed Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 420 Reaffirmed Nsl Sez (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1007.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Oceanic Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.4 Reaffirmed Orchid Exim (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4 Pascos LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL* - - Withdrawn *Ratings withdrawn with immediate effect as the term loan and working capital demand loan has been fully repaid by the company and there is no outstanding under the same facilities as on date Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – - - Withdrawn Working Capital Demand Loan* *Ratings withdrawn with immediate effect as the term loan and working capital demand loan has been fully repaid by the company and there is no outstanding under the same facilities as on date Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Revised from CARE BB Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ A3 967.6 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4 Premier Liquor India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 177.2 Reaffirmed Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB /CARE 75 Reaffirmed Fac A4 R.K. Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 280 Reaffirmed R.K. Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 720 Reaffirmed A3+ Reliance Big Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A+ (SO) @ 2661.2 Reaffirmed @ backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Innoventures Ltd Royal Infraconstru Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 106.8 Reaffirmed Royal Infraconstru Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / A3+ 3550 Reaffirmed Rsv Global LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Issuer not cooperating Sahanu Sponge And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.1 Reaffirmed Sarmangal Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Revised from CARE BB- Saturn Rings & Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 400 Issuer not cooperating Sentini Sanitarywares Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1120 Reaffirmed Shah Steel Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Issuer not cooperating Shining Sun Power (Telangana) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB 540 Assigned @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Rays Power Infra Private Limited Shree Hardeo Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.4 Issuer not cooperating Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 132.5 Issuer not cooperating Shree Yogiraj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 44.6 Assigned Shyam Tea Plantation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69 Issuer not cooperating Singhi Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Issuer not cooperating Skypoint Multitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Som Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 267.1 Revised from CARE BB- Sri Bhavani Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Surya Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.3 Reaffirmed Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 343.9 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-TL CARE BBB+ 510 Assigned Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-CC CARE BBB+ 290 Assigned Turtle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 510 Revised from CARE BBB Ujala Minerals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer not cooperating Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 65 Reaffirmed A3+ Vasa Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.9 Revised from CARE B Vikran Engineering And Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Vikran Engineering And Exim Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 300 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 