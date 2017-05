Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Agastya Nutrifood Industries Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Alankit Assignments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 205.2 Reaffirmed Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.4 Reaffirmed Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Anindita Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 730 Issuer Not Cooperating Apex Diamonds ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed Bhimani Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Revised from CARE A4+ Chamunda Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Exedy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 92 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.13.10 cr) Gujarat Liqui Pharmacaps Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd CP * CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed * carved out of working capital limits of the company Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51 Reaffirmed Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Paramount Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Partap Spintex Pvt Ltd (Formerly PartaST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Spintex Ltd) Petryc International Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R E Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 57.00 CR) Rmbay ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Russaka Ply India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Srasthi Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.50 CR) The Waterbase Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 389.8 Revised from CARE A3 Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CARE A4+ 210 Issuer Not Cooperating Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd BG CARE A4+ 20 Issuer Not Cooperating United Teleservices Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Vardaan Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 24.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.76 CR) Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 65 Reaffirmed A4 Agastya Nutrifood Industries Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Agastya Nutrifood Industries Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Ahmedabad District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) 1314 Assigned Producers’ Union Ltd Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 336 Reaffirmed Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Reaffirmed Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 145 Reaffirmed A4 Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 68.5 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 8.98 CR) Anindita Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.1 Reaffirmed B. R. Designs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 104 Reaffirmed B. R. Designs Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 196 Reaffirmed A4 Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 142.8 Assigned Bhimani Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Chamunda Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Clarion Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 20.00 CR) Clarion Properties Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 26.4 Reaffirmed A4 Deepak Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.09 CR) Dhruv Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Revised from CARE B Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ - - Withdrawn Dignity Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7750 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 675.00 CR) Dls Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 92.5 Assigned Exedy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3+ 9.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.40 cr) Era Realtors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE D 10638.2 Reaffirmed Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE D 2987.1 Reaffirmed based working capital limits Garden Silk Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac – CARE D 5320 Reaffirmed Non-fund based working capital limits Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac –Non CARE D 4167.9 Reaffirmed Fund based Gujarat Liqui Pharmacaps Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 52.5 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4 H. G. Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 280 Revised from CARE B+ Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34 Reaffirmed Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesNCD - Series-III - - Withdrawn Ltd Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 21139.3 Revised from Ltd CARE BB (reduced from 2,131.28 CR) Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesNCD - Series-III CARE B+ 200 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 6000 Revised from Ltd A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Hsil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9156.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 867 CR) Indus Udyog & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Jaimal Singh Satnam Singh LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Assigned K.P. Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 409.8 Assigned K.P. Energy Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Assigned /CARE A3 Kanodia Textile Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1003 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 87.37 crore) Khandoba Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 650 Issuer Not Cooperating Koyili Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180.1 Reaffirmed Krishna Shipping And Allied Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.5 Assigned Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.5 Assigned Maxpure Water Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Minerva Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Northern Agro Seed Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Pankaj Agro Protinex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE BB Paradigm Business Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE B+ Paramount Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Partap Spintex Pvt Ltd (Formerly PartaLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 640 Reaffirmed Spintex Ltd) Petryc International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.9 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.9.44 crore] Pnc Kanpur Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2452.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 268.00 CR) R E Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 628 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 64.90 CR) Radheshyam Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Raghu Rama Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Ram Krushna Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Rmbay LT Bk Fac CARE BB 93.9 Reaffirmed Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 711.6 Revised from CARE BBB Ruchira Papers Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 62.5 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Russaka Ply India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Reaffirmed S C Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned S E Transstadia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE D 3499.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.358.00 CR) S E Transstadia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – Non-FB CARE D 200 Revised from CARE BBB- Sai Sudha Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Reaffirmed Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2657.9 Issuer Not Factory Ltd Cooperating Shambhu Mahadev Sugar & Allied LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 284.3 Issuer Not Industries Ltd Cooperating Shree Gokulesh Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.83 CR) Shree Vishwakarma Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Sigma C Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Sigma C Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 240 Issuer Not Cooperating Spine Arthroscopic And Joint LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 135.6 Assigned Replacement Centre Pvt Ltd Srasthi Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.2 Reaffirmed Sukhmani Holidays Inn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 133.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 15 CR) Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 255.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22.55 CR) The Nilgiri Dairy Farm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A(SO) 270 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Future Consumer Limited (rated CARE A/CARE A1; Stable). The Waterbase Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 427.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 27.75 CR) Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd CC CARE BB+ 220 Issuer Not Cooperating Vardaan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Issuer Not Cooperating Vardaan Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 30 Issuer Not A4 Cooperating Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Yogi Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Revised from CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 