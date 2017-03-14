Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agrifresh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Ashok Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Issuer Not Cooperating Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdCP ProvCARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (SO) * *The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Gujrat Saw Mill Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd CP (CP) Issue CARE A1+ 20000 # Infinity Infratech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jpl Industries Ltd Short -Term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2 Reaffirmed K. Sevantilal And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 191 Reaffirmed Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 601.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Magma Fincorp Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Manohar Food Industry ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Metcon India Realty & Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Nav Durga Fuel Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 235 Issuer Not Cooperating Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Pioneer Foods And Agro Industries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Precision Metals ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 110 Reaffirmed Quality Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Rajat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Setmax Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Sevantilal And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3 161 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Swd Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.1 Reaffirmed Ulka Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 224 Reaffirmed Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AA+ (FD) 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 138 Revised from CARE B+ Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 312.7 Revised from CARE BBB Adani Agrifresh Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1450 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB /CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs.150 crore) Agarwal Toughened Glass India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.5 Reaffirmed Agro Indus Finance And Leasing India Issuer Rating CARE BB+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Ltd Anchor Agritech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Revised from CARE BB- Ashok Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA (SO) 250 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 950 - Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 5300 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AA+ (SO) 500 - Debentures Avanse Financial Services Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AA+ (SO) 700 Reaffirmed Debentures Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac ProvCARE AA+ 1190 Reaffirmed (SO) Avanse Financial Services Ltd Non- Convertible ProvCARE AA+ 800 Reaffirmed Debentures (SO) Cs Performance Chemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 50.2 Reaffirmed Cs Specialty Chemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A3+ Decimus Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) – CARE BBB- 200 Withdrawn Proposed Dhanalakshmi Textrade India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dudh Ganga LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 50 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD CARE AA (SO)* 3300 Reaffirmed *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL). Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd LT Bk Fac ProvCARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed (SO)* *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL). Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD ProvCARE AA 1700 Reaffirmed (SO)* *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL). Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdNCD CARE AA- (SO) #300 Reaffirmed #The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Details of instruments/facilities in Annexure-1 Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdNCD CARE AA- (SO) #3700 Reaffirmed #The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Details of instruments/facilities in Annexure-1 Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) #1800 Reaffirmed #The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Details of instruments/facilities in Annexure-1 Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdNCD CARE AA (SO) * 1000 Reaffirmed *The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdPrincipal CARE PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AA (SO)* Linked Debentures (PP-MLD) *The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdLT Bk Fac ProvCARE AA- 2200 Reaffirmed (SO) # #The above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Details of instruments/facilities in Annexure-1 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 6500 Reaffirmed Global Denims Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Gourav Energen India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.5 Reaffirmed Goverdhan Energy And Petrochemicals PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB 81.4 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- Goverdhan Energy And Petrochemicals PvLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 30 Revised from Ltd A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Green Pearl Engineering Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujrat Saw Mill Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 15 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 601 Reaffirmed (reduced from 63.28) Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB (SO) 1720.3 Revised from CARE A (SO) Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 235121 # Idea Cellular Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE AA+ 80000 # Infinity Infratech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.1 Reaffirmed Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Jay Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Jpl Industries Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 86.1 Revised from CARE BB K. Sevantilal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kamineni Steel & Power India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 17779.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8908.5 Issuer Not /CARE A2 Cooperating Magma Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 1125 Revised from CARE A+ Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE A+ 675 Revised from Debt CARE A+ Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 76876.8 Revised from CARE AA- Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 7743 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA- II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 1000 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA- II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4598 Revised from Bonds CARE AA- Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1871 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA- Magma Fincorp Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 4050 Revised from /CARE A1+ CARE AA- Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE A 50 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A- (reduced from 12) Manchukonda Prakasham Industries IndiaLong/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1250 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A-/CARE A2+ (Enhanced from 13) Manohar Food Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Marudhar Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.43) Mathura Extractions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Revised from CARE BB- Metcon India Realty & Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Miraj Multi Colour Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 227.5 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 14.90) Mother Lam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115.8 Revised from CARE B+ Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1730.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 178.66) Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd Long/ST Fac CARE BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Nav Durga Fuel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 718.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 313 Issuer Not Cooperating Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 48000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100.00) Nrb Industrial Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE AA-(SO) 50 Reaffirmed (ECB)* * The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by NRB Bearings Limited Nrb Industrial Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Nrb Industrial Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac – CARE BBB- 210 Assigned Working Capital Loan Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL - - Withdrawn Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 46 Reaffirmed Pioneer Foods And Agro Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Pranaav Marathe Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 322 Revised from CARE Quality Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 21.7 Reaffirmed Rajat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 300 Assigned A4 Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 147.5 Reaffirmed S.K. Agri Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84 Revised from CARE B+ (Increased from 7) Sai Poultry Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Reaffirmed Setmax Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.4 Assigned Sevantilal And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Sharma Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.55) Shree Nath Gum And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21.8 Reaffirmed Shree Nath Gum And Chemicals LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB- /CARE 80 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Shrijee Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – III CARE AA+ 4333.3 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – VI CARE AA+ 315 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – VII CARE AA+ 435 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – VIII CARE AA+ 1536.1 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – IX CARE AA+ 1378.9 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – X CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – XI CARE AA+ 210 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – XII CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – XIII CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – XIV CARE AA+ 27 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – XV CARE AA+ 350 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – XVI CARE AA+ 2250 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – XVII CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – XVIII CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs – XIX CARE AA+ 2250 Assigned (Proposed) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 600 Reaffirmed Sigma One Kundan Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Sigma One Remonesa Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Sonu Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Spm Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Swd Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Symphony Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 724.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 74.81) Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 190.00)/@CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the proposed term loan of Rs.22.00 crore of TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd upon receipt of confirmation from the company that the proposed term loan has not been used for mobilising funds and as such no amount is outstanding against that facility. Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 4500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 410.00) Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 229.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55.6 Reaffirmed Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 370 Reaffirmed A4+ Whitelotus Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 270.7 Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 