Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Assigned issue Club29 Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ess And Bee International Short -Term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 86 Reaffirmed Gopal Sea Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 185 Reaffirmed Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 145 Reaffirmed Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. Short -Term Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Steels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed K M Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from CARE A3 Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31 Reaffirmed Paragon Cable India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Ratan Engineering Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Sanjay Trade Corporation Short -Term Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Shankar Packagings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Assigned Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Sales Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Stanlubes & Specialities (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Syndicate Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Assigned Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 15 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd CP (proposed) CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Vaibhu Infra Tech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Viksu Designs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Withdrawn Vinshil Polychem ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE D 9100 Reaffirmed Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+; 3.5 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+; 171.5 Reaffirmed Aacharan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Aifaz Cotton Processors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Ajay Landmark Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 122.5 Assigned Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 182.3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4970 Reaffirmed Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd NCD Issue CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed Aravali Transmission Service Company LT Bk Fac CARE A 1208.3 Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB- Arya Educational And Cultural Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Au Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3850 Assigned Bajrang Steel & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING. Based on best available information Bharat Spun Pipe And Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 200 Suspension Company A4 Revoked and Rating Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Bharat Spun Pipe And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 80 Suspension Company Revoked and Rating Revised from CARE BB Bharti Construction Company Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Bharti Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 374 Reaffirmed A4+ Chemietron Clean Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.6 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Chemietron Clean Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac / ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 10 Issuer not Fac A4; cooperating; Based on best available information Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Club29 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 121.3 Revised from CARE B+ Commercial Carriers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D; 59.9 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE B+(Single B Plus;) on the basis of best available information Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam LtdIssuer Rating CARE BB (Is) Reaffirmed Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Revised from CARE BBB- Emson Tools Manufacturing Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Issuer not Ltd cooperating; Based on best available information Faery Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- LRD Withdrawn Loan-A Faery Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- LRD Withdrawn Loan-B Faery Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawn Fac- LRD Loan-C Fortune Rice Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11.4 Reaffirmed Fortune Rice Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4350 Reaffirmed Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2400 Reaffirmed Hindupur Steel And Alloys Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BB- 222.1 Reaffirmed Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 540.5 Reaffirmed Indian Infradevelopers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Indo Products Long- Term Bk Fac CARE B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Innotech Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 190 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE B+(Single B Plus;) on the basis of best available information Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 555.2 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Jagdambaa Agro Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 219.2 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Jasdan Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1412.2 Reaffirmed Joy Syndicate & Enclave Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 93.5 Reaffirmed K M Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Kaadambary Ricetech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 145 Issuer Not Co operating; Revised from CARE B (Single B) on the basis of best information available Kamal Ideal Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 157.9 Assigned Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Revised from CARE BBB- Krishana Phoschem Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 170 Reaffirmed A3 Lavanya Pure Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 132.2 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE B+(Single B Plus;) on the basis of best available information Ma Moni Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 416 Reaffirmed Mahabir Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Revised from CARE B+ Maru Transmission Service Company Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A-; 1692.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Maruti Granites & Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1 Reaffirmed Maruti Granites & Marbles Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 110 Reaffirmed A4 Metmill Footwear Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 100* Assigned / CARE A1+ (SO) *Backed by Unconditional, Irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee given by Metro Shoes Limited. Metmill Footwear Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac Provisional 150*^ Assigned CARE AA (SO *Backed by Unconditional, Irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee given by Metro Shoes Limited. ^ Ratings are provisional and would be finalized upon receipt of final executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Moti Ram Sunil Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Nigam Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Assigned Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 122.4 Issuer Not Cooperating; Revised from CARE BB (Double B) on the basis of best information available North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.5 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Npp Printing N Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Issuer not cooperating Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 93.2 Reaffirmed Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 295 Reaffirmed Palak Ferro Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE D 61 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE B+ (Single B Plus) on the basis of best available information Palaparthi Super Speciality Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 700 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ Panama Agriculture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 30.8 Revised from CARE B Paragon Cable India LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 40 Reaffirmed Patel Phoschem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 163 Reaffirmed Pratiroop Mudran LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.7 Reaffirmed Prem Jain Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 196.4 Issuer not cooperating. Based on best available information Rail.One Usa Corp LT Bk Fac* CARE BB (SO) 1090 Assigned *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Ratan Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+; 127.5 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 30450.1 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 32.3 Reaffirmed S Satyanarayana & Co LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned S Satyanarayana & Co LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 120 Assigned B+;Stable/CARE A4 Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Saisudhir Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1468.7 Reaffirmed Sanjay Trade Corporation Long- Term Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Sethia Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 81.3 Revised from CARE BB Shankar Packagings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 110 Assigned Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.3 Revised from CARE BB Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Shree Ganesh Jewellers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+; 287.5 Revised from CARE BB Shree Ganesh Poly Plast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.2 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Shree Ganesh Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 133 Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.6 Reaffirmed Shree Sales Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 47.5 Reaffirmed A4 Shri Ram Precisions LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 187 Reaffirmed Shri Vardhman Milk Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 41.6 Assigned Shrikalyani Agritech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116.7 Issuer not cooperating Shriram Ozone Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 183.4 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 197.1 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A479.7 Reaffirmed Sonotel Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45.4 Reaffirmed Stanlubes & Specialities (India) Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE B- 44.2 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE B (Single B) on the basis of best available information Syndicate Impex Long- Term Bk Fac CARE B+ 11.6 Assigned Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 358.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Taurus Tiles Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB (SO) 50 Revised from /CARE A3 (SO) CARE BBB+(SO)/CARE A2 (SO) Terra Infra Development Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 92.8 Revised from A4 CARE B / CARE A4 Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd LT Subordinated CARE A; 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6815 Reaffirmed Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 39339.4 Reaffirmed Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 1700 Revised from CARE C Vaibhu Infra Tech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Reaffirmed Vinshil Polychem LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Reaffirmed Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE A- 113.6 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 