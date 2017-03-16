Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abilities India Pistons And Rings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95.5 Revised from CARE A3 Amcl Machinery Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 120 Reaffirmed Associated Colours Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140.5 Reaffirmed Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1220.5 Issuer not cooperating Dhruv Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 305 Reaffirmed Emmbi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1 crore) Excel Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Issuer not cooperating Faze Three Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Gurvinder Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Issuer not cooperating Haldia Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Revised from CARE A1 Haldia Energy Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 3000 Revised from CARE A1 *HEL maintains that the aggregate outstanding under CP and cash credit shall be within the sanctioned fund based limit Details of facilities in Annexure-1. Hayath Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Issuer not cooperating Indus Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Reaffirmed International Trade Links Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 39 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.30 CR) Joginder Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating K. D. Iron & Steel Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Issuer not cooperating Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Krupalu Rice Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Kyb-Conmat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Mahesh Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Marshal Manufacturing And Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Medikon India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Mg Tex Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 430 Revised from CARE A2 Pragat Akshay Urja Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Preston India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 207 Revised from CARE A2 Star Delta Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shyamjoti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.70 CR) Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata International Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1 500 Assigned The Mobilestore Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 900 Reaffirmed Vidyut Controls And Automation Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Vishnu Saran And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Issuer not cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd FD CARE BBB(FD) 189.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.25 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abilities India Pistons And Rings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.1 Issuer not cooperating Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 60 Issuer not A4 cooperating Ag8 Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1436.5 Revised from CARE BB Ag8 Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.5 Revised from CARE BB to CARE D and then upgraded to CARE B+ Agrasen Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Issuer not cooperating All Kind Healthcare Unit-Iii LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 301.5 Assigned Amcl Machinery Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+(SO) 60 Revised from CARE BB(SO) Associated Colours Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 0.51 CR) Borah Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Capital Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Issuer not cooperating Chhajed Warehousing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.2 Issuer not cooperating Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 846.5 Issuer not cooperating D.P Bansal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.5 Issuer not cooperating Dhruv Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 97 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.05 CR) Elastrex Polymer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 45.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.66 CR) Elastrex Polymer Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 750 Revised from CARE A2+ CARE A- / CARE A2 Emmbi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1018.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100.98 crore) Faze Three Ltd TL - - Withdrawn Faze Three Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 572.5 Revised from CARE C Garg Steels_(Jalandhar) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Reaffirmed Gurvinder Singh LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Issuer not cooperating Haldia Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 35830 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 3,646 CR) Hayath Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 104.1 Issuer not cooperating Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.77 CR) Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 16 Reaffirmed A4 Indus Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Inled Lighting Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned International Trade Links Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.55 CR) Joginder Singh LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Issuer not cooperating K. D. Iron & Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 401.1 Issuer not cooperating K.C. Jammu Automart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Issuer not cooperating Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 680 Reaffirmed Kas Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 626.4 Reaffirmed Khivraj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 530 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18 CR) Krupalu Rice Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.2 Issuer not cooperating Kyb-Conmat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Revised from CARE BBB- Lucky Minerals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (Increased from 8.25 CR) Lucky Minerals LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 17.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Mahesh Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Issuer not cooperating Marshal Manufacturing And Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned Mb Sponge And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116 Issuer not cooperating Medikon India LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Mg Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.2 Reaffirmed Myco Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 300 Revised from CARE B+ N.R.Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 586.5 Issuer not cooperating Navayuga Dichpally Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1631 Reaffirmed (reduced from 177.87 CR) Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.00 CR) Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCDs (Proposed) CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd FD CARE BBB(FD) 189.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.25 CR) Novarc Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB-(Is) # Assigned #Total outstanding term loan of Rs. 1,496.40 crore, cash credit limit of Rs.135 crore and short term debt of Rs.430 crore (as per the details furnished by the company). P.D. Sekhsaria Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac-FB-LT - CARE BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Working capital Fac P.D. Sekhsaria Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 96.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.88 CR) Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1310 Revised from A2+ CARE A- / CARE A2 (reduced from 173.12 CR) Paramount Rice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Paras Seeds Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Pari Agro Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed Pl Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 150 Revised from A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 (reduced from 50 CR) Pluto Real Estate Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 61 Reaffirmed Pragat Akshay Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Prakash Stainless Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Issuer not cooperating Preston India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 85 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.42 CR) Preston India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 450 Revised from A2+ CARE A- / CARE A2 Quadros Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62 Reaffirmed Raj Ispat Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Issuer not cooperating Raj Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Rane Engine Valve Ltd Proposed CP issue - - Withdrawn Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Richa Petro Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 125.8 Issuer not cooperating Sagardeep Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Rating placed on Notice of Withdrawal for 90 days Sanjayuttam Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 169.7 Issuer not cooperating Shell Inn International Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shitalpur Mohinder Kalimata Himghar LT Bk Fac CARE B 106.4 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Shree H.D. Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Shyamjoti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 186.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.78 cr) Smt. Sonpatti Devi Memorial Medical LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Issuer not Trust cooperating Spads Red Fields Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Star Delta Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Star Delta Transformers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sukh Sagar Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.15 CR) Tajshree Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Tata International Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A+ 12000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Tata Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 18500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 63500 Reaffirmed The Mobilestore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 706.6 Reaffirmed Tikaula Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 874.8 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 89.75 CR) Vidarbha Institute Of Medical SciencesLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vidyut Controls And Automation Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Vishnu Saran And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Vishwa (Dwarka - Okha) Road Links Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Vivek Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.5 Issuer not cooperating West Bengal Infrastructure DevelopmentC. Bond Series IB - - Withdrawn Finance Corporation Ltd (AA, AB, AC/2005-06) West Bengal Infrastructure DevelopmentB. Bond Series IB CARE A-(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd (AG, AH, AI/2009- 10)@ @ The above ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of West Bengal (GoWB) for repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of the bonds. Furthermore, the ratings derive comfort from a Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) involving lien of G-Sec, SDL, AAA rated PSU Bonds and recurring/term deposits in favour of Trustee for redemption of the bonds. West Bengal Infrastructure DevelopmentA. Bond Series IB CARE AA(SO) 10000 Revised from Finance Corporation Ltd (AD, AE, AF/2007- CARE AA- (SO) 08)@ @ The above ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of West Bengal (GoWB) for repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of the bonds. Furthermore, the ratings derive comfort from a Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) involving lien of G-Sec, SDL, AAA rated PSU Bonds and recurring/term deposits in favour of Trustee for redemption of the bonds. Win Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 