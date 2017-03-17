Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & A Modular Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Accord Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Abhishek Millennium Contracts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Assigned Aquatech Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (BG) CARE A4 90 Issuer not cooperating Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 55.4 Reaffirmed Bravo Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE A4 Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A1+ 31920 Reaffirmed Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1+ 584.1 Reaffirmed C.I. Automotors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn# # the company has surrendered the aforementioned bank facilities and there is no outstanding against the said bankfacilities. Taking cognizance of the fact CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the short term bank facilities Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 410 Issuer not cooperating Gare Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Issuer not cooperating Goel Scientific Glass Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Reaffirmed Interjewel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 16 Reaffirmed International Leather Goods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Withdrawn Jsw Structural Metal Decking Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Assigned K. G. Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Issuer not cooperating Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Karshanbhai Gangaram Parmar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Kpc Flexi Tube ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Issuer not cooperating Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Issuer not cooperating Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Mayor & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 112 Issuer not cooperating Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 90.00) Navbharat Explosives Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Issuer not cooperating Nortech Power Projects Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 ISsuer not cooperating Prayan Ispat And Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Revised from CARE A4 Saify Interiors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Issuer not cooperating Salient Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Shaarc Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Assigned Shree Ganesh Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Skg Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned Sterling Cast And Forge ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Strata Geosystems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Sud Pines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.8 Issuer not cooperating Tag Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Revised from CARE A2+ Technithon Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Texspin Bearings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.10.00 crore) V. K. Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 325 Reaffirmed (reduced from 84.00) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & A Modular Systems LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Issuer not cooperating Accord Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.4 Revised from CARE B- Adwetha Cement Holdings Ltd Proposed LT - - Withdrawn Instruments- NCD# # CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the proposed NCD issue (Rs.225 crore) of Adwetha Cement Holdings Limited with immediate effect, as the company has not placed the aforementioned NCDs and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Adwetha Cement Holdings Ltd LT Instruments- CARE AA- (SO) 750 Reaffirmed NCD@ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL, rated ‘CARE AA- /CARE A1+’) and a structured payment mechanism Aquatech Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC CARE BB 10 Issuer not cooperating Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Issuer not cooperating Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 111.4 Reaffirmed Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Bholaram Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Revised from CARE BB- Bravo Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE BB- C.I. Automotors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 175 Reaffirmed C.I. Finlease Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) Cipla Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn Colors Sulzer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 199.9 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Bank facilities (Term Loan of Rs. 75 crore) of Dalmia Bharat Limited withimmediate effect, as the company has repaid the aforementioned term loan in full and there is no amount outstanding under the said loan as on date. Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Fairy Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.7 Issuer not cooperating Gare Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Issuer not cooperating Ginni Refractories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Goel Scientific Glass Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38 Reaffirmed Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 516.1 Reaffirmed Ind – Barath Thermotek Pvt Ltd Non – Convertible CARE D 6990 Revised from Debenture issue – CARE B+ Series I Ind – Barath Thermotek Pvt Ltd Non – Convertible CARE D 800 Revised from Debenture issue – CARE B+ Series II Indian Grameen Services LT Bk Facility - - - Withdrawn Proposed Interjewel Designs Long/ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE BB+ /CARE 360 Reaffirmed A4+ Interjewel Designs Long/ST Bk Fac- CARE BB+ /CARE 5 Reaffirmed Non-Fund Based A4+ Interjewel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 2100 Reaffirmed International Leather Goods LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Withdrawn Jagrati Trade Services Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 5 Assigned A4 Jamu Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Proposed LT CARE AA- 5000 Assigned NonConvertible Debenture Jsw Structural Metal Decking Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Jyotindra Prasad Singh LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Issuer not cooperating K. G. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Issuer not cooperating Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 201.7 Reaffirmed Karshanbhai Gangaram Parmar LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Katihar Medical College LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 75.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.55) Kpc Flexi Tube LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22 Issuer not cooperating Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not cooperating Leela Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 202.5 Reaffirmed Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Mentor Home Loans India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1363.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 92) Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.3 Reaffirmed Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Mkj Tradex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed Motoden Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2277.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 140.78) National Exports Corporation LT Bk Fac / ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 75 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ Navbharat Explosives Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Issuer not cooperating Nortech Power Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 20 ISsuer not cooperating Oasis Tradelink Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Pee Kay Shuttering House LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 134.8 Issuer not cooperating Prayan Ispat And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50.9 Revised from CARE B+ Protech Feed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 93.5 Assigned Pune Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 2860 Reaffirmed Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 201.5 Revised from CARE BB- Richu Mal Bishan Sarup LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Safal Realty Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating - - Withdrawn Salasar Balaji Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Issuer not cooperating Salient Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.2 Revised from CARE B Santoshi Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Issuer not cooperating Saraswati Trading Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Issuer not cooperating Saraswati Trading Co. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 15 Issuer not A4 cooperating Satish Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Shaarc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Assigned Shaarc Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Assigned /CARE A4+ Shah Group Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1350 Revised from BB Shree Ganesh Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.8 Assigned Shree Mandvi Vibhag Sahakari Khand LT Bk Fac CARE D 539.1 Issuer not Udyog Mandli Ltd cooperating Shri Krishnashray (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 128 Assigned Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.6 Reaffirmed Sk Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Skg Timbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Srinivasa Educational Academy LT Bk Fac CARE D 372 Revised from CARE BB Sterling Cast And Forge LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 33.5 Issuer not cooperating Strata Geosystems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 133.7 Reaffirmed Sud Pines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Issuer not cooperating Sukh Sagar Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sulabh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9750.8 Revised from CARE A- Tarang Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Technithon Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.9 Issuer not cooperating Texspin Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1054.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.98.45 crore) V. K. Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.24) Vasavi Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- I) CARE BB 260 Assigned Vasavi Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL-II) CARE D 140.6 Assigned White Pearls Hotels And Investments PvLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Wisemore Advisory Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD # ProvCARE BB 2860 Assigned (SO) # Credit enhancement in the form of proposed pledge of unencumbered shares of Renew Power Ventures Private Limited (RPVPL) Woodlands Housing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)