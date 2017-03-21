Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Arvind Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac Provisional 750 Assigned CARE A1+ Bharat Wire Rope Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 650 Reaffirmed City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Coral Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17.5 Issuer not co-operating Coral Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn Deep Plast Industires ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not co-operating Dharam Industrie ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Dharam Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Ekcon Infra Projects ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Floorex Tiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 255 Reaffirmed Fountain Imports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Issuer not co-operating Galaxy Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd Non-FB working CARE A1+ (SO)^ 105 Reaffirmed capital limits – LC/ BG ^ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Kanin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 58 Reaffirmed Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Issuer not co-operating Manjushree Tea & India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Issuer not co-operating Manjunath Kr ST Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Issuer not co-operating National Electrical Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from Corporation CARE A4 Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Issuer not co-operating Nilkanth Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 27.5 Issuer not co-operating Power Telecom ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Assigned Reliance Ports & Terminals Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A1+ 55000 Assigned Retail Light Techniques India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Ring Plus Aqua Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 119 Reaffirmed S. T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Issuer not co-operating S.P. Malik And Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Issuer not co-operating S.V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd ST Bk Fac – LC/BG CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Sharma Export ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 230 Issuer not co-operating Sri Shyam Millers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Issuer not co-operating Supreme Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Swastik Ceracon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Issuer not co-operating Surgicoin Medequip Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Reaffirmed co-operating Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.5 Issuer not co-operating Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 213.5 Issuer not co-operating Transstadia Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Tuf Metallurgical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3 300 Assigned Esaf Microfinance And Investment Pvt Series A PTCs Provisional 570 Assigned Ltd CARE BBB LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 169.3 Reaffirmed Arvind Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 1750 Assigned CARE AA Arvind Fashions Ltd LT/ ST Bk FacilitesCARE AA / CARE 500 Assigned A1+ Axtel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 22.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Axtel Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / A3+ 200 Revised from CARE BBB-/CARE Bharat Wire Rope Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3850 Reaffirmed Bird Catering And Lounges Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 53.5 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Bird Worldwide Flight Services India Pvt Ltd. Bird Worldwide Flight Services India LT Bk Fac CARE A 354.1 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A- Bird Worldwide Flight Services Mumbai LT Bk Fac CARE A* 680 Assigned Pvt Ltd * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Bird Worldwide Flight Services India Pvt Ltd. Cedar Mfi Trust 22 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Chhattisgarh Investment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132.6 Reaffirmed City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 257.2 Reaffirmed Coral Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Issuer not co-operating Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilites - - withdrawn Coral Plus Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Dagar Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned DB Power Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A- 67210 Revised from CARE BBB DB Power Ltd LT Bk Fac – CARE A- 15000 Revised from Working capital CARE BBB Deep Plast Industires LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Issuer not co-operating Dharam Industrie LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Assigned Dharam Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Assigned Dharam Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 10 Assigned A4 Ekcon Infra Projects LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Floorex Tiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB 222.7 Reaffirmed Fortune Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Fountain Imports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Issuer not co-operating Future Consumer Ltd. NCD CARE A 1000 Assigned Galaxy Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Revised from CARE BB- Globe Ground India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 81.7 Reaffirmed Grd Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 148.9 Issuer not co-operating Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd FB working capital CARE AA- (SO)^ 320 Reaffirmed limits - CC ^ The ratings are based on the credit enhancement Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 138.3 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4 Jai Mata Di Food Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 99 Issuer not co-operating Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Jaya Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Jayanti Contractors And Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.5 Assigned K.G.P Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B 113.7 Reaffirmed Kanin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 51.7 Reaffirmed Kanin India Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / A3 140 Reaffirmed L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A 250 Reaffirmed – LOC L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A 50 Reaffirmed – Bk Guarante L.G Agro Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133.2 Reaffirmed Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 Lava Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 1292.6 Reaffirmed Lava Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Lava Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – NFB CARE BBB 140 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mill LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 370 Assigned based) Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.5 Issuer not co-operating Mahaluxmi Steels LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Issuer not co-operating Majestic Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 376.3 Issuer not co-operating Manjunath Kr LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Issuer not co-operating Manjushree Tea & India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.1 Issuer not co-operating Maruti Nutritious Food Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55 Revised from CARE BB Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8005.3 Reaffirmed Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A / A1 5500 Reaffirmed Mohijuli Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.2 Issuer not co-operating Nahar Homes Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 800 Issuer not co-operating National Electrical Equipments LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 25 Revised from Corporation A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not co-operating Nilkanth Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50.7 Issuer not co-operating Om Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 38.4 Issuer not co-operating Om Construction Company LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not co-operating Padmavati Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Issuer not co-operating Pluz Resort LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57 Issuer not co-operating Pontus Cv Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A PTCs - - withdrawn Power Telecom LT Bk Facilites CARE BB- 57.5 Assigned Reliance Ports & Terminals Ltd LT Term Bk Fac CARE AAA 499 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports & Terminals Ltd NCD CARE AAA 105000 Reaffirmed Retail Light Techniques India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Ring Plus Aqua Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 982.8 Reaffirmed S. T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1183.8 Issuer not co-operating S. T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / A3 1070 Issuer not co-operating S. T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / A3 200 Issuer not co-operating S.P. Malik And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Issuer not co-operating S.V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed S.V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BB / A4 60 Reaffirmed Saastha Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB- 1200 Issuer not co-operating Saastha Warehousing Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB- 200 Issuer not co-operating Saidristi Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.3 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive (Uk) Ltd LT Bk FacFB Limits CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 1091.8 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB –CC CARE BBB 1740 Reaffirmed Shivansh Diamond Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 470 Issuer not co-operating Shree Jay Jagdamba Flour Mill LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Shree Vardhman Infraheights Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE BB 1400 Reaffirmed Shristi Hotel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Shubh Aluminum Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A 140 Reaffirmed Shubhgrah Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A 80 Reaffirmed Singlacherra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115.6 Issuer not co-operating Sri Shyam Millers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Issuer not co-operating State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II - - withdrawn Bonds (Series I) State Bank Of Travancore Proposed Basel III CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Compliant Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds @ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as below: - The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year’s profits are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India . Supreme Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Suraj Value Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 131.6 Revised from CARE B+ Surgicoin Medequip Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Reaffirmed Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55.8 Reaffirmed Swastik Ceracon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 766.2 Issuer not co-operating Swastik Ceracon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / A4 25 Issuer not co-operating Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Issuer not co-operating Tezalpatty Tea Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.5 Issuer not co-operating The Go Green Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 95.6 Reaffirmed Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 75.7 Issuer not Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 1235 Issuer not co-operating Transstadia Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 34.1 Reaffirmed Trn Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3127 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE D Trn Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BB+ 21879.8 Revised from Debt) CARE D Trn Energy Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1850 Revised from A4+ CARE D Tuf Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned (Fund Based) /CARE A3 U.C. Jain Foundation Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 Reaffirmed Vibrant Fab Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk CARE BB-/CARE 125 Issuer not Facilitie A4 co-operating Vilas Polymer Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 20 Rating placed on Notice of Withdrawal for 90 days Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 14 Reaffirmed Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / A2 190 Reaffirmed Yogesh Agencies And Investments Pvt LtLT Bk Fac - TL - - withdrawn Yogesh Agencies And Investments Pvt LtLT Bk Fac - CC - - withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 