Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Arb Bearings Ltd ST Fac CARE A2 127.5 Reaffirmed Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Issuer Not Cooperating Ems And Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 430 Issuer Not Cooperating Engineers Enterprises ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 230.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Family Credit Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6,500crs) Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn Five Core Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 440 Issuer Not Cooperating Hero Wiretex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 crs) Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Issuer Not Cooperating Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 490 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A4+ Modison Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 24 Reaffirmed Modison Metals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 175 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals LtST Bk Fac CARE D 11811.7 Revised from CARE A4 Phenil Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Riga Sugar Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.50crs) Rs Development And Constructions IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Cooperating Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2206 Reaffirmed Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac – CARE A3 270 Reaffirmed LC/BG/BD Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 55 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2.50crs) Visual And Acoustics Corporation Llp Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Issuer Not Cooperating Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 650 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100crs) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alwar Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE BBB+ (Is) - Assigned Arb Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10.75crs) Arb Bearings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Aspiro Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 323.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 40.65crs) Assotech Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Revised from CARE BBB- Atoz Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Beawar Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE BB+ (Is) - Assigned Bhagwati Lacto Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Bhiwadi Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE A- (Is) - Assigned Care Corupack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 237.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Cheeka Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Issuer Not Cooperating D. Navinchandra Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - - withdrawn Ems And Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Engineers Enterprises LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Engineers Enterprises LT/ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Family Credit Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2500 Assigned Family Credit Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 44000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3500 Assigned Family Credit Ltd. NCDs (Public Issue)CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn Five Core Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Girija Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.8 Reaffirmed Graintech Foods India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Hero Wiretex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 15crs) India Land Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE A 259.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 15.67) Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Jhunjunu Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) - Assigned Jitendra Dall Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Jodhpur Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating CARE BB (Is) - Assigned Kanodia Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Khanapur Taluka Co-Op Spinning Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 233.1 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Kishangarh Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE A+ (Is) - Assigned Kothari Prima Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Lakshmipat Singhania Foundation For LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1504.8 Reaffirmed Higher Learning Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B 7580 Revised from Based - ECBs) CARE BB+ Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B 6770 Revised from Based – CC) CARE BB+ Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 8880 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE BB+ Mb Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 51960 Revised from Based –TL) CARE BB+ Modison Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 51 Reaffirmed Modison Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 450 Reaffirmed Mps Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 106.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 11.92crs) Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE D 16964.9 Revised from Ltd CARE B Nagaur Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE BB+ (Is) - Assigned Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 300.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Pali Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE BB+ (Is) - Assigned Phenil Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 700 Reaffirmed Ping Telematics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Reaffirmed Pioneer Computronix Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Reaffirmed Pioneer Computronix Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4 Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 8.2 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE D 55 Revised from Ltd CARE C Riga Sugar Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1248 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 129.22crs) Ronak Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.3 Issuer Not Cooperating Rs Development And Constructions IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE BB 239.2 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Cooperating Sanjay Homes & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Saraswatii Global Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 /Assigned Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4033.1 Reaffirmed Shiv Real Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 24.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.15crs) Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 260 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) A3+ Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB- 345 Reaffirmed Shrirang Kisanlal Sarda LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 115.6 Reaffirmed Sikar Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE BB+ (Is) - Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd. Proposed NCD - - withdrawn Surani Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 36.2 Assigned Surani Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac / ST Bk CARE B /CARE 72.5 Assigned Fac A4 Tirupati Balaji Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 304.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 67.30crs) Tonk Municipal Council Issuer Rating CARE BBB(Is) - Assigned Topline Industries (Raj.) Unit- Ii LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Topline Industries (Raj.) 