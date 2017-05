Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1020 Issuer not cooperating Antique Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Bend Joint Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 136 Reaffirmed Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 CR) Celite Tyre Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Evertogen Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 106.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 365 Issuer not cooperating Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A3+ 30 Issuer not cooperating Innovative Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 172.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.65 CR) Jai Karni Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Kalpsutra Gujarat ST Bk Fac CARE A2 25 Revised from CARE A3+ Krsna Transmission Hardware ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Neha Export ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Issuer not cooperating Nr Oils ST Bk Fac CARE A2 6 Revised from CARE A3+ Om Shiv Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 35 Issuer not cooperating Royal Wood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 95 Issuer not cooperating Rajkishor Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Recore Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Resins And Allied Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 380 Reaffirmed Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; BASED ON BEST AVAILABLE INFORMATION Sara Spintex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Issuer not cooperating Kryfs Power Components Ltd. ST/LT Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2050 Revised from (FB/NonFB) A2+ CARE A / CARE A1 Sailganga Eu Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 125 CR) Tide Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Revised from CARE A3+ Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; BASED ON BEST AVAILABLE INFORMATION Visakha Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 475 Issuer not cooperating Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Revised from CARE BB+ Antique Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.96 CR) Astrica Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.5 Assigned Axita Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 132 Assigned Bend Joint Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113 Revised from CARE BB- Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 694.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 70.00 CR) Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Celite Tyre Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Chhabra Autolink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.67 CR) Ecl Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 43250 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinate Deb CARE AA 14000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd Principal CARE AA 13000 Reaffirmed protected Market-linked Debenture Ecl Finance Ltd Retail Bonds CARE AA 13000 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 52000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 11000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Principal CARE PP-MLD- AA5000 Reaffirmed protected Marketlinked Debenture Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA 13500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA(SO)* 2500 Reaffirmed *The rating for NCD is based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for debt servicing from the parent company, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL). Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 4500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Eshwar Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 231.7 Reaffirmed Evertogen Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 431.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 43.78 CR) G. M. Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Issuer not cooperating Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Issuer not (Fundbased) cooperating Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 150 Issuer not (Fund/Non-FB) A3+ cooperating Idbi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds- 200 withdrawn Idbi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 500 Revised from CARE AA Innovative Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1439.8 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 157.95 CR) Jai Karni Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.8 Reaffirmed Jajoo Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 0.8 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 0.80 CR] Jajoo Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 96 Reaffirmed A4 Jitendra Udhyog LT/Short- term Bk CARE B+ /CARE 75 Assigned Fac A4 Kalpsutra Gujarat LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 87.5 Revised from CARE BBB Kandla Agro And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 178.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 26.29 CR) Kandla Agro And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2600 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Keshvanand Ceramic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 41 Reaffirmed Krsna Transmission Hardware LT Bk Fac CARE BB 38 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Kryfs Power Components Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 250 Revised from CARE A Kryfs Transformers Pvt Ltd. ^LT Bk Fac- (FB) CARE A- (SO) 37.5 Revised from CARE A ^backed by unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Kryfs Transformers Private Limited (PTPL) formerly known as Pratik Transformers Private Ltd Kryfs Transformers Pvt Ltd. ^LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1000 Revised from (Non-fundbased)- BG/CARE A2+(SO) CARE A / CARE A1(SO) ^backed by unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Kryfs Transformers Private Limited (PTPL) formerly known as Pratik Transformers Private Ltd Neha Export LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Issuer not cooperating Nr Oils LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 62.5 Revised from CARE BBB Om Shiv Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 15 Issuer not cooperating Om Shree International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Issuer not cooperating Paramount Rice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 229.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 crore) Prithvi Pumps LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.6 Issuer not cooperating Rajkishor Singh LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Recore Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.6 Assigned Renew Wind Energy (Ap3) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1085 Assigned Resins And Allied Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5 Revised from CARE BBB Roger Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.63 CR) Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; BASED ON BEST AVAILABLE INFORMATION Royal Wood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 40 Issuer not cooperating S.K. Solvex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 85 Assigned A4 Sara Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 484.8 Issuer not cooperating Shree Laxmi Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Issuer not cooperating Shyamaraju And Company India P Ltd. LT Bk FacLease CARE BBB(SO) 2067 Reaffirmed Rental Discounting (reduced from 209.6 CR) Siddharth Agro Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B +/CARE 75 Assigned A4 Sp Imperial Star Pvt Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE A 6500 Reaffirmed (NCDs) – Series ”A” Sp Imperial Star Pvt Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE AA+(SO) 500 Assigned (NCDs) – Series “B” Sri Pavithra Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed - LT Bk CARE B 164.5 Assigned Fac Sri Ranilakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 947.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 97.08 CR) Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 8 Reaffirmed A2+ Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy LT Bk Fac (SBLC) CARE D 48042.7 Revised from Production Co. Ltd CARE BB Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy LT loans CARE D 15865.6 Assigned Production Co. Ltd Tide Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 86.5 Revised from CARE BBB Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; BASED ON BEST AVAILABLE INFORMATION Universal Infra & Agri Oil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 236.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 29.67 CR) Universal Saur Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1570 Assigned Utopian Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1360 Revised from CARE BB- Vijaya Durga Green Fields Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Vimit Metals And Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.9 Issuer not cooperating Visakha Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)