Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Issuer not cooperating Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Apl International Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2400 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 90.00 CR) Blue Cross Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A4+ 7.5 Assigned Central U.P. Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 CR) F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Revised from CARE A4 F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Revised from CARE A4 Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 120 Reaffirmed Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 113 Reaffirmed Genus Apparels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93.6 Reaffirmed Genesis Resorts Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Issuer not cooperating Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.5 Issuer not cooperating Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE D 275.5 Issuer not Ltd. cooperating Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Issuer not cooperating Jindal Green Crop International Pvt ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4+ 400 Issuer not Ltd Fund Based) cooperating Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120 Issuer not cooperating Maithan International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A4 Narsingh Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Issuer not cooperating Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Revised from CARE A2+ Pacific Academy Of Higher Education ST Bk Fac CARE A2 62 Reaffirmed And Research Society Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Radha-Rukman Packages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Issuer not cooperating Sbs Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1160 Issuer not cooperating Sekar Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 CR) Shalimar Distributor & Investment Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Shiv Shipping Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Subrata Kundu Construction Company PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Sun-N-Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- BG/LC CARE A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Tavasya Venture Partners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Tulsi Devi Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37 Issuer not cooperating Vizag Hospital And Cancer Research ST Bk Fac CARE A3 0.1 Reaffirmed Center Pvt Ltd Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 102.5 Reaffirmed Zynke Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Issuer not cooperating Ajita Sil Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 259.4 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 30.54 CR) Ajita Sil Chem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 60 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Issuer not cooperating Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Apl International Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ - - Withdrawn @CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Long Term Bank Facilities of APL International Pvt. Ltd upon receipt of no dues certificate from the lender. Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 389.8 Issuer not cooperating Belij Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 217.4 Issuer not cooperating Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO)* 2627.9 Revised from CARE A-(SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd (OMIL) Blue Cross Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFB CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Blue Cross Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned (Proposed TL) Career Point Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 51.1 Assigned Classic Citi Investments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A+(SO) 829.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100 CR) F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110.5 Revised from CARE BB F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110.5 Revised from CARE BB Firefly Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 230 Issuer not cooperating Firefly Batteries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 87 Issuer not A4 cooperating Fives Combustion Systems Pvt Ltd LT/Short- term Bk CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac (SO); Stable /CARE A3+ (SO) Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1662.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Genesis Resorts Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1189.1 Issuer not cooperating Genus Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.4 Reaffirmed Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 256.4 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from Rs.21.54 crore) Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 97.6 Issuer not cooperating Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Issuer not cooperating Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.5 Issuer not cooperating Hubtown Bus Terminal (Adajan) Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE D 416.7 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt. LT Bk Fac – TL CARE D 1000 Issuer not Ltd. cooperating Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 550 Issuer not cooperating Jindal Green Crop International Pvt LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 120 Issuer not Ltd Based) cooperating Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2404 Issuer not cooperating Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT/Short- term Bk CARE BBB /CARE 1610 Issuer not Fac A3+ cooperating Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Issuer not cooperating Louroux Bio Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Narsingh Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Issuer not cooperating Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1320 Revised from CARE A- Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4070 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE A- / CARE A2+ P.M. Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE D 71.1 Issuer not cooperating (reduced from 7.75 CR) Pacific Academy Of Higher Education LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 430.9 Reaffirmed And Research Society Pareena Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 395 Issuer not cooperating Pnl Constructions Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Revised from Mantena Infratech Pvt Ltd) CARE B+ Raajratna Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 105 Revised from CARE BBB- Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 335.5 Issuer not cooperating Radha-Rukman Packages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 217.2 Issuer not cooperating Rakesh Kumar Gupta Rice Mills Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.4 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Rkc Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Issuer not cooperating Rkc Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Issuer not /CARE A3 cooperating Saico Cranes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Assigned Sangam Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 162.5 Issuer not cooperating Sanghavi Exports International Pvt. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 5445 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 634.4 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from Rs.49.83 crore) Sbs Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Issuer not cooperating Sekar Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.28 CR) Shiv Shakti Modern Flour Mills Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Shiv Shakti Modern Flour Mills Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Shiv Shipping Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4+ Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Reaffirmed Sps Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 252.5 Issuer not cooperating Ssv Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 371.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 32.16 cr) Subrata Kundu Construction Company PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Sun-N-Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA- 395.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 46.88 CR) Sun-N-Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE AA- 7.7 Reaffirmed Suraksha Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Swarnalatha Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.5 Issuer not cooperating Tavasya Venture Partners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Issuer not cooperating The Chennai Silks LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Tulsi Devi Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 18.6 Issuer not cooperating V. Sathyamoorthy & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 CR) Vizag Hospital And Cancer Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 112.5 Reaffirmed Center Pvt Ltd (reduced from 14.99 CR) Wellwisher Homes LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 459.4 Reaffirmed Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 291.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 26.45 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 