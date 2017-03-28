Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Issuer not cooperating Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 165 Reaffirmed Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Clix Finance India Unltd CP (proposed) CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned Corlim Marine Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Issuer not cooperating Dhingra Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Diamond Hometex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Issuer not cooperating Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Reaffirmed Indianivesh Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 200 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) Indianivesh Securities Ltd (Erstwhile ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 650 Revised from Indianivesh Securities Pvt Ltd) CARE A3 (SO) Kanhha Cables Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Issuer not cooperating Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.12.00crs) Lipi Data Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1650 Revised from CARE A2 M. U. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers & Diamond Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Issuer not cooperating Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Issuer not cooperating Neha International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 235 Reaffirmed Orange City Water Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 with negative implications Orient Cement Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1000 @ Orient Cement Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1500 @ *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. P & C Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Proposed CP# CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed #The CP is proposed issue to be carved out from the working capital borrowing limits of the company Provogue India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 304.7 Issuer not cooperating Polymer Technologies International ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Revised from CARE A3+ Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 336 Issuer not cooperating Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Suspension revoked and withdrawn S K Samanta & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 110 Reaffirmed Sandip Nanavati ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sahara Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Reaffirmed Sapcon Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Shapers Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Shri Gajanan Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Sml Films Ltd (Formerly Known As SuratST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn# Metallics Ltd) # CARE has withdrawn the short term rating assigned the bank facilities of SML Films Limited as the same are now classify under long-term bank facilities. Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Tata Teleservices Ltd Non-FB ST Bk Fac – CARE A2+ 25850 Revised from BG/LC CARE A1+ Tata Teleservices Ltd CP /Shortterm Debt CARE A2+ 40000 Revised from CARE A1+ Tata Teleservices Ltd Non-FB ST Bk Fac – CARE A2+ 25850 Revised from BG/LC CARE A1+ Tata Teleservices Ltd CP /Shortterm Debt CARE A2+ 40000 Revised from CARE A1+ Tata Teleservices( Maharashtra) Ltd Bk CARE A2+ 10050 Revised from Fac-Non-fundbased CARE A1 - ST-BG Tata Teleservices( Maharashtra) Ltd Bk Fac-FB - ST-TL CARE A2+ 5500 Revised from CARE A1 Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 28.5 Issuer not cooperating Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Medium-term Fixed CARE BBB+ (FD) 300 Revised from Deposit CARE BBB (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Hydro Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 21479.4 Reaffirmed Anjani Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 510 Reaffirmed Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.5 Revised from CARE BB Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB- /CARE 230 Revised from Fac A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4+ Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLT/ Short Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Bayan Contractor And Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 63.3 Assigned Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1125 Reaffirmed Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 152.4 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 17.75crs] Clix Finance India Unltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5000 Assigned Clix Finance India Unltd LT Instruments CARE AA- 1000 Assigned (proposed) Clix Finance India Unltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /A1+ 500 Assigned Combine Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 480 Reaffirmed Combine Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed Coral Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 278.2 Reaffirmed Coral Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9290 Revised from CARE BBB Dhingra Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Diamond Hometex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73 Issuer not cooperating Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 903 Reaffirmed Essel Walajahpet Poonamallee Toll RoadLT Bk Fac (TL) ARE BBB+ (SO) 1693.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ganesh Ramchandra Apte LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Reaffirmed Gati Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2292.3 Reaffirmed Glisten Gold Collections Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 105 Reaffirmed (increased from 7.50crs) Harak Chandra Flour Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed J.V. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Jay Iber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.7 Issuer not cooperating Jecrc University LT Bk Fac CARE D 1052.3 Revised from CARE B+ Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE A- 302.9 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 1535 Issuer not Ltd A2+ cooperating Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 89.7 Issuer not cooperating Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 20 Issuer not /CARE A2+ (SO) cooperating Kalthia Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 509.2 Issuer not cooperating Kamineni Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 182.8 Withdrawn Kanhha Cables Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Kanhha Cables Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 80 Assigned A4 Karan Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B- 99 Assigned Kataria Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20.9 Reaffirmed Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 43.3 Issuer not cooperating Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 220 Issuer not A4+ cooperating Kishori Sarees Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6500 Issuer not cooperating Latha Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 93.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 9.60crs) Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 355.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.35.00crs) Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 400 Revised from A3 CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 M. U. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers & Diamond Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 630 Issuer not cooperating Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 680 Issuer not cooperating Meena Jewellers Extension Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280 Issuer not cooperating Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 610 Issuer not cooperating Meena Jewels Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Issuer not cooperating Mercury Travels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 212.5 Reaffirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxiii Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn [Originator: Magma Fincorp Ltd Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxiii Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn [Originator: Magma Fincorp Ltd Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxiii Second Loss - - Withdrawn [Originator: Magma Fincorp Ltd Facility Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxiii Liquidity Facility - - Withdrawn [Originator: Magma Fincorp Ltd Mhow Ghatabillod Toll Roads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 2076.1 Reaffirmed Modern Machinery Store LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93 Assigned Modern Machinery Store LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 3 Assigned A4 Mpr Wind Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.13crs) National Bank For Agricultural And LT Instruments CARE AAA 120100 Reaffirmed Rural Development Navayuga Dhola Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3200 Reaffirmed Neha International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 74 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10crs) Nirman Homes LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Orange City Water Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2326.4 @ Orient Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 13530 @ P & C Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60crs) P & C Projects Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1450 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 125crs) Pankaj Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B- 150 Issuer not cooperating Patanjali Ayurved Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3000 Revised from CARE A Patanjali Ayurved Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 200 Revised from A1 CARE A/CARE A1 Polymer Technologies International LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Revised from CARE BBB Prathamesh Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 134 Issuer not cooperating Prestige Education Society LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Provogue India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2186.8 Issuer not cooperating Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210 Issuer not cooperating Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.5 Issuer not cooperating Rsk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB- /CARE 20.4 Issuer not Fac A4 cooperating S K Samanta & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Reaffirmed Sahara Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5067.4 Reaffirmed Sandip Nanavati LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sangam Steels LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Issuer not cooperating Sanjay Castings (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Sanjay Castings (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A480 Assigned Sapcon Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Issuer not cooperating Scm Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Shapers Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Reaffirmed Shivam Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB Shree Veerabhadreswara Rice IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Shri Dhanalakshmi Green Energy India LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 328.5 Issuer not Pvt Ltd cooperating Shri Gajanan Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.1 Reaffirmed Shri Gangajali Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1320.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 127.58crs) Small Business Loan Trust [Originator:Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (Scuf)] Small Business Loan Trust [Originator:Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (Scuf)] Sml Films Ltd (Formerly Known As SuratLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2795.2 reaffirmed Metallics Ltd) Sml Films Ltd (Formerly Known As SuratLong/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 reaffirmed Metallics Ltd) A3+ Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE BB Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd Long- term/Short- CARE D 230 Revised from term Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 Sri Sai Swarupa Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Sri Satnam Jewells Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Supra Craft Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 189.4 Issuer not cooperating Tata Teleservices Ltd NCDs CARE A 10000 Revised from CARE A Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE A- 121480 Revised from CARE A Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE A- 1000 Revised from CARE A Tata Teleservices Ltd NCDs CARE A- 10000 Revised from CARE A Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE A- 121480 Revised from CARE A Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE A- 1000 Revised from CARE A Tata Teleservices( Maharashtra) Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE A - 54330 Revised from CARE A Tata Teleservices( Maharashtra) Ltd Bk Fac-FBLT-CC CARE A - 1400 Revised from CARE A Tata Teleservices( Maharashtra) Ltd Bk Fac- Proposed CARE A - /CARE 980 Revised from A2+ CARE A Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 32.3 Issuer not cooperating Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 250 Assigned A4+ Travancore Multispeciality Hospital PvLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Varad Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Issuer not cooperating Vishal Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB+ 256 Reaffirmed Facility – CC Vishal Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Non-Fund Based CARE BB+ 431 Reaffirmed Bk Facility – BGs Wellwisher Trexim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125.4 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 14.49crs] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.