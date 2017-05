Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating; on the basis of best available information Bs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4043.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Revised from CARE A2 of best available information Cadchem Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Issuer not cooperating, CARE A 4 of best available information Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1070 Reaffirmed Deesan Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Enaltec Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FBL CARE A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Fluentgrid Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 520 Reaffirmed Friends International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 “Issuer not cooperating Gkb Lens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9.1 Reaffirmed Il & Fs Financial Services Ltd CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (STD) Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd ^CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd ^CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Instromedix India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Khwahish Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Locuz Enterprise Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned M K Shipping And Allied Industries PvtST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1250 Reaffirmed Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.7 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE A4+ Nikita Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Issuer no cooperating Nirman Engineers And Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdST Bk Fac @ CARE A1 (SO) 5 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A; Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdProposed CP @@ Provisional 250 Reaffirmed CARE A1 (SO) @@ proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited Details of instruments/facilities in Ann Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Ravji Manji Sorathia And Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4; 100 Issuer not cooperating Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Sunita Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 99.5 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhikar Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information Asian Impex LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE B+ Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175.3 Issuer Not Cooperating; on the basis of best available information B S Buildtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING. Balram Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69.1 Assigned Bs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 6691.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Revised from CARE BBB+ on the basis of best available information BS Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 7465.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Revised from CARE BBB+ /CARE A2 on the basis of best available information Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.8 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB- Calypso Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE BBB Crest Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 950 Assigned Deesan Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 218.6 Reaffirmed Durga Marble And Minerals LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A484 Reaffirmed Electromech Maritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL-I) CARE BB 233.4 Assigned Electromech Maritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL-II) CARE D 112.5 Assigned Enaltec Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB+ 264.1 Reaffirmed Enaltec Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFBL CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Fluentgrid Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 255.4 Revised from CARE BBB Friends International LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A455 Issuer not cooperating G.S. Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4; 68 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB- /CARE A4 on the basis of best available information Gati Infrastructure Bhasmey Power Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 2853.4 Revised from Ltd CARE B Gayatri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 263.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gkb Lens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Gkb Lens Pvt Ltd Long/ST Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 6 Reaffirmed A3 Gopal Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Issuer not cooperating Gopal Shivhare LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE D 30 Issuer not Fac cooperating Gourmet Empire Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.6 Issuer not cooperating; Based on on the basis of best available information Helios Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB (SO) 480 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) Il & Fs Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Il & Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 1000* Assigned * Rs.71.10 crore being reduced and Rs.100 crore being transferred to Subordinate Debt Il & Fs Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 48289 Reaffirmed Il & Fs Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Il & Fs Financial Services Ltd Non-convertible CARE AAA(RPS) 2500 Reaffirmed Redeemable Cumulative PS Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 20499.6*Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) to the lenders/debenture trustee of the company for repayment obligation Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA- (SO) 3200* Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) to the lenders/debenture trustee of the company for repayment obligation Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 5000* Reaffirmed CARE AA- (SO); *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) to the lenders/debenture trustee of the company for repayment obligation Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs (NCD) *CARE AA (SO); 2250 Reaffirmed *the above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) equivalent to at least 25.50% of the outstanding amount of the NCDs to be maintained in the form of “AAA” rated bonds/“AAA” rated Bank’s Fixed deposits till the tenure of the bonds, liened to the Trustees of the NCD issue. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCD)CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4787.3 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA- 21000 Reaffirmed Instromedix India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Instromedix India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 54.8 Reaffirmed A4 Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 181.7 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Kt Transco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2071.8 Reaffirmed Kalpana Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Issuer not cooperating Kalpana Shivhare LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+/CARE A450 Issuer not Fac cooperating Kamla Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE D 47 Issuer not cooperating Kamla Shivhare LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE D 30 Issuer not Fac cooperating Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 920 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd) Khwahish Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Issuer Not Cooperating Laxmi Narayan Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE C 70 Issuer not cooperating Laxmi Narayan Shivhare LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE C/CARE A4 30 Issuer not Fac cooperating Locuz Enterprise Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned M K Shipping And Allied Industries PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 47.9 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB+ Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 50 Issuer not A4; cooperating; Revised from CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Mynores India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO); 74.2 Reaffirmed Nirman Engineers And Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Oriental Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 213.6 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Oriental Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 170 Issuer not A4+ cooperating; Based on best available information Oriental Nicco Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Oriental Nicco Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4350 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdLT Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 750 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A; Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdLT/ST Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 2300 Reaffirmed /CARE A1 (SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A; Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdLT/ST Bk Fac @@ Provisional 200 Assigned CARE A (SO) /CARE A1 (SO @@ proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited Picl Multi State Credit Co-Operative LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Society Ltd Pioneer Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 246.3 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Platinum Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 1757 Revised from CARE BBB+ Platinum Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB 2500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed R. S. Fuel Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB-/CARE 250 ISSUER NOT A3; COOPERATING; Based on best available information R. S. Fuel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-; 49 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-; 200 Issuer Not Ltd ISSUER NOT Cooperating; COOPERATING Based on best available information Ram Swaroop Shivhare LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+/CARE A450 Issuer not Fac cooperating Ram Swaroop Shivhare LT Bk Fac CARE B+; 50 Issuer not cooperating Rangotsav Sarees Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING. Based on best available information Ravji Manji Sorathia And Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not cooperating Rukson Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121 Issuer no cooperating Scm Clothes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Scm Clothes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB- 133.3 Reaffirmed Shree Rayon Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 138.6 Reaffirmed Shreeji Fibre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B-; 58.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Prasanna Anjaneya Agro Tech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ ; 70 Assigned Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.3 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Shyam Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 “Issuer not cooperating Suman Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Sunita Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Transcon Sheth Creators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 2500 Assigned Tvs Elastomeric Engineered Products PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Tvs Elastomeric Engineered Products Pvt Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Revised from Ltd /CARE A2 + CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Issuer not cooperating Veera Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Issuer not cooperating Veera Associates Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Issuer not A4 cooperating ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)