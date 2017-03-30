Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Issuer not cooperating Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Anik Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1750 Revised from CARE A3 Associate Builders And Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Atul Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 920 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 88.00 CR) Atul Ltd. CP (CP) CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 200.00 CR) Dashmesh Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Revised from CARE D Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Issuer not cooperating Emcee Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Issuer not cooperating Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd Short ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 Galaxy Bearings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23 Assigned Garg & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 63 Issuer not cooperating Gaurav Contracts Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 170370 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.12,737.00 crore) Jsw Steel Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed (standalone)* * JSWSL shall ensure that the aggregate utilisation of fund based and non-fund based limits from working capital consortium lenders plus the outstanding Commercial Papers shall not exceed the total sanctioned and available limits by the working capital consortium banks at all times when Commercial Papers are outstanding Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 87.5 Reaffirmed Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 325 Revised from CARE A3 Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 890 Issuer not Ltd [Erstwhile Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd] cooperating Medical Products Service ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 850 Assigned Prince Corp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 730 Reaffirmed Remi Electrotechnik Ltd ST Bk Fac-NonFB-BG CARE A3+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Sharma Metalloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4; 150 Issuer not cooperating Souza Engineers And Contractors Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Sri Raja Vinyagar Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Issuer not cooperating Suman Autos ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Thenpandian Spinning Mills India Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Issuer not cooperating Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 337.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7.5 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 51.4 Reaffirmed Aditya Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.5 Issuer not cooperating Alfa One Hi-Tech Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Issuer not cooperating Amar Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Issuer not cooperating Angel Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 481 Reaffirmed Anik Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 940 Revised from CARE BBB- Arkade Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ashwani Goyal LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.8 Revised from CARE B Associate Builders And Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.5 Issuer not cooperating Atul Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4380 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 342.00 CR) Balaji Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Bidar Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 760 Revised from CARE BBB- Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD-1 CARE AA+(SO) 600 Removed from credit watch and rating revised from CARE AAA (SO) Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD-2 CARE AA+(SO) 300 Removed from credit watch and rating revised from CARE AAA (SO) Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD-3 CARE AA+(SO) 250 Removed from credit watch and rating revised from CARE AAA (SO) Chandigarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Dashmesh Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 68 Revised from CARE D Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.2 Issuer not cooperating Elite Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.9 Issuer not cooperating Emcee Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE B 190.3 Issuer not cooperating Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd Long LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70.1 Revised from CARE BBB Galaxy Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 16.9 Assigned Galaxy Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 141.5 Assigned Fac A4+ Garg & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37 Issuer not cooperating Gaurav Contracts Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Giriraj Exim Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Green Mirror Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115 Issuer not cooperating Haigreeva Infratech Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1850 Issuer not cooperating Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 224.9 Reaffirmed Jk Hitech Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100.5 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 238430.6Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.23,242.12 crore) Jsw Steel Ltd Various NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 113571.6Reaffirmed issue Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE AA- /CARE 72531.6 Reaffirmed Fac A1+ Kajjehally Estate LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Issuer not cooperating Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 339.3 Reaffirmed Kunvarji Warehousing And Logistics PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 58.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Madhya Pradesh Road Development Issuer Rating# CARE A - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd # the above ‘Issuer Rating’ is subject to MPRDC maintaining an overall gearing not exceeding 0.50x Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1135.2 Revised from CARE BBB Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 962.8 Issuer not Ltd [Erstwhile Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd] cooperating Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers Pvt LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB- 160 Issuer not Ltd [Erstwhile Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd]Fac /CARE A3 cooperating Meghmani Finechem Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) @ CARE BBB+ 1450.1 Issuer not cooperating @ CARE has been seeking information from MFL to monitor the ratings vide e-mail communications/letters dated November 11, 2016, November 15, 2016, November 18, 2016, November 23, 2016, December 30, 2016, February 02, 2017, February 20, 2017 and February 21, 2017 and numerous phone calls. However, despite our repeated requests, the company has not provided the requiste information for monitoring the ratings. In line with the extant SEBI guidelines, CARE has reviewed the rating on the basis of the publicly available information which however, in CARE’s opinion is not sufficient to arrive at a fair rating. The rating on MFL’s bank facilities (i.e. term loans) will now be denoted as ‘CARE BBB+; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’. Meghmani Finechem Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 340 Issuer not based) * cooperating * CARE has placed the outstanding ratings assigned to the fund based long term bank facilities of MFL on ‘Notice of Withdrawal’ for 90 days at the request of the company and upon receipt of ‘No objection Certificates’ from its bankers towards the withdrawal of these ratings. The aforesaid ratings would continue to remain on ‘Notice of Withdrawal’ for a period of 90 days, after which they would stand withdrawn. Meghmani Finechem Ltd. Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ - Withdrawn (Non fund based) # # CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the proposed short-term bank facilites of Meghmani Finechem Ltd. (MFL) with immediate effect, based on company’s request, as MFL has not used the rating assigned by CARE for mobilizing any funds and as such there is no amount outstanding against the rated facility. Meritra Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Meritra Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Nice International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Nice International Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 41.6 Assigned Oswal Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 400 Assigned Fac A4+ P.A.R.K Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.2 Revised from CARE BB P.A.R.K Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE BB Paradise Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 81 Issuer not cooperating Paradise Polymers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Issuer not cooperating Pride Purple Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Prince Corp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 965.9 Reaffirmed Ramayani Creations LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer not cooperating Remi Electrotechnik Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB 110 Reaffirmed Fac-Fundbased- CC Sandcity Autotec Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.8 Issuer not cooperating Satya Sai Builders & Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Satya Sai Builders & Contractors Long–term/ST Bk FacCARE B+ /CARE 80 Assigned A4 Shiv Gram Udyog Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B 110.2 Reaffirmed Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2416.7 Credit watch with developing implications Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A /A1 6150 Credit watch with developing implications Souza Engineers And Contractors Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 22 Reaffirmed Sri Raja Vinyagar Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 240.7 Issuer not cooperating Suman Autos LT Bk Fac CARE BB 47 Issuer not cooperating Tata Motors Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 65500 Assigned Thenpandian Spinning Mills India Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 240 Issuer not cooperating Udupi Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 147.5 Issuer not cooperating Underwater Services Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 490 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50 crore) Unitech Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Universal Auto Gears Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.4 Assigned Vaibhav Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.3 Reaffirmed Vcarve Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Issuer not cooperating Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135.9 Issuer not cooperating Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 45 Reaffirmed A4 Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 943.3 Issuer not cooperating Vkt Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 590 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.