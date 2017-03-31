Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adcc Infocad Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.55.00crs) Balaji Multiflex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17 Reaffirmed Balaram Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Assigned Baroda Equipments And Vessels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42 Issuer not cooperating Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 70 Revised from CARE A2+ Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed C.R.I Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed City Lifeline Travel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.64crs ) Cold Steel Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30.5 Reaffirmed Elkay Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Ess Dee Aluminum Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3350 Issuer not (Non-fund based) cooperating Fatehpuria Transformers And SwitchgearST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 389 Revised from CARE A3 Ifci Ltd ST Instruments – CPCARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Industrial Perforation India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Malwa Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd ST non-fundbased CARE D 555 Issuer not cooperating Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Reaffirmed Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Recliners India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 55 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.50crs ) Shah Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Skp Bearing Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac - CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed LC/BG LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adcc Infocad Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 814 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.61.70crs) Ashish Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Asian Roller Bearings Long-erm Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 50 Issuer not cooperating Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.28 crore) Bagaria Eduaction Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230.1 Reaffirmed Balaji Multiflex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.28.63 crores) Balaram Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Balaram Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 40 Assigned Fac A4 Baroda Equipments And Vessels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 55 Issuer not Fac A4 cooperating Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 749 Revised from CARE BBB+ Binayak Tex Processors Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac – CARE BBB- 420 Reaffirmed FDBP/FUDBP /CARE A3 Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 140 Reaffirmed A1 City Lifeline Travel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.36crs ) Cold Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Ds Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 3119.1 Reaffirmed Eefco Metals & Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 78.6 Issuer not cooperating Elkay Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80.6 Reaffirmed Elkay Telelinks Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Eses Commercials Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac-Fund basedTLCARE BBB-(SO)* 200 Reaffirmed * rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort provided by the promoter of Future Group for the sanctioned facilities. Eses Commercials Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB-(SO)* 300 Reaffirmed basedWorking Capital TL * rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort provided by the promoter of Future Group for the sanctioned facilities. Ess Dee Aluminum Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 1800 Issuer not cooperating Ess Dee Aluminum Ltd LT Nonconvertible CARE D 300 Issuer not Debenture cooperating Fatehpuria Transformers And SwitchgearLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Future Enterprises Ltd. LT NCDs CARE AA- 6500 Assigned Future Enterprises Ltd. LT NCDs- III CARE AA- 8500 Assigned Gbr Metals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 36 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.55crs) Gbr Metals Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 450 Reaffirmed A4+ (Enhanced from 40.00crs) Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 230 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Gupta Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 78250 Revised from CARE A+ Ifci Ltd LT Instruments CARE A 26550 Revised from CARE A+ Ifci Ltd Subordinated Bonds CARE A- 10450 Revised from CARE A Ifci Ltd NCD (NCD) issue* CARE AA- (SO) 5750 Revised from CARE AA (SO) *based on credit enhancement in the form of lien of Special Government security (G-sec) in favor of trustee such that the total lien amount is at least 70% of the total liability on the NCD and supplemented by a structured payment mechanism (SPM) Industrial Perforation India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Issuer not cooperating Itnl Road Infrastructure Development LT FB Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB- 918 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd (reduced from 125.43crs) J. K. Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 16.60crs) Madhuram Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 142.2 Issuer not cooperating Magus Bengal Estates Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1800 Revised from CARE BBB- Malwa Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Mumbai Waste Management Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 818.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Mumbai Waste Management Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 25 Reaffirmed / A3 Revised from CARE BBB-/CAREA3 Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 498.9 Issuer not cooperating Printwell Offset LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57 Revised from CARE B R.K. Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 280 Reaffirmed R.K. Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from 72.00crs) Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2803.9 Reaffirmed Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 117.7 Assigned Rathi Industrial Corporation Pvt. Ltd.LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB /CARE 310 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Recliners India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 126 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10.45crs ) Recliners India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Enhanced from 1.00 crs) Regalliaa Buildtech & Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac- LRD Loan- - Withdrawn Rukmani Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned Sak Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 359.1 Assigned Shah Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 102 Reaffirmed Signet Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1513.9 Issuer not cooperating Signet Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2100 Issuer not A3+ cooperating Skp Bearing Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 48.1 Reaffirmed Skp Bearing Industries LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A3 Super Fine Bleaching Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89.6 Issuer not cooperating Susheela Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 192.8 Reaffirmed Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Taquito Lease Operators Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 3049.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.122.48 crs)/ @ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Tripartite agreement between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL, rated CARE AA- (Stbale)/ CARE A1+), Taquito Lease Operators Pvt. Ltd. (TLO) and TLO’s lender wherein FRL has given an unconditional undertaking that it shall continue to make payment of monthly lease rentals to TLO until the term loan of TLO is repaid in full irrespective of usage of the assets leased by TLO to FRL. The rating also factors in the personal guarantee provided by Mr. Kishore Biyani and Mr. Vijay Biyani. Thiruvananthapuram Road Development CoLT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB+ 711.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 91.41crs) Three Brothers Flour And General MillsLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Issuer not cooperating Transcon Sheth Creators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 2500 Assigned Uniworld Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 600 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 75CRS) Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Long/ST FB Fac – CARE BBB- 850 Reaffirmed PSC/EPC /CARE A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)