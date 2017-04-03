Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1200 Revised from CARE A3+ Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.5 Issuer not cooperating Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac – CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Non-fund based Dcb Bank Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned Dharampal Premchand Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 61.9 Reaffirmed Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Revised from CARE D Haldiram Bhujiawala Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3 Reaffirmed and reclassified from Long-term /Short-term Bank Facilities Hospitality Education Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed International Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Jaymala Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Issuer not cooperating Kesar Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE D 2 Reaffirmed Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Manav Rachna International University ST Bk Fac CARE A4 68 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 11.05 cr) Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 929.8 Issuer not cooperating Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 78 Reaffirmed Senthil Papers And Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 26.4 Reaffirmed (increased from 0.25 CR) Surya Telecom Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3200 Revised from CARE A3+ Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 56 Reaffirmed Vallabh Metal Inc. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Issuer not cooperating Vardhman Textile Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 113.5 Reaffirmed Varmora International ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Amrit Humifresh Preservation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Issuer not cooperating Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BBB Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.7 Issuer not cooperating Baldev Krishan Memorial Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE D 86 Revised from Society CARE B Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12411.1 Reaffirmed Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed Belgravia Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Assigned Birlasoft (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* *The company has repaid the aforementioned short-term term loan in full and there is no amount outstanding under the said loan as on date. Birlasoft (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 600 Reaffirmed (reduced from 65 CR) Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1452.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 156.06 CR) Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB /CARE 100 Assigned Fac A3+ Eastern Navigation Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 94 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.75 CR) Edu Smart Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1162.9 Issuer not cooperating Educomp Infrastructure & School Cumulative CARE C 340 Issuer not Management Ltd Compulsory CPS cooperating Educomp Infrastructure & School LT Bk Fac CARE D 8301 Issuer not Management Ltd cooperating Enn Tee International Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A4+ 1 Issuer not Fac cooperating Educomp Solutions Ltd Receivables CARE D 4040.8 Issuer not Assignment Facility cooperating Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 18844 Issuer not cooperating Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE D 374 Issuer not Fac cooperating Educomp Solutions Ltd NCD CARE D 450 Issuer not cooperating Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 240 Revised from CARE D (enhanced from Rs.18 crore) Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE C /CARE 50 Revised from Fac A4 CARE D Enn Tee International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.1 Issuer not cooperating Globetech Medicare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer not cooperating Grand Hira Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE B+ Haldiram Bhujiawala Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 497 Reaffirmed and reclassified from Long-term /Short-term Bank Facilities Hospitality Education Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 0.7 Reaffirmed International (Reduced from 0.95 CR) Impact Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.2 Issuer not cooperating [reduced from 4.57 CR] Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 181.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A- /CARE 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac A2+ Jain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB- /CARE 80 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Jaymala Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 319.4 Issuer not cooperating Joshi Technologies International Inc. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 168.2 Reaffirmed India Projects Joyramchak Bandhab Samity LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 1072.6 Reaffirmed Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 633 Reaffirmed Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from 4.86 CR) Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 105 Long-term Fac A4 revised from CARE BB-/Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Roller Flour Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.4 Issuer not cooperating Mahima Gems Bk Fac- Fund Based CARE BB 3 Reaffirmed LTTL Mahima Gems Bk Fac- Fund Based CARE BB /CARE 180 Reaffirmed – LT/ST-Working A4+ Capital Limits Manav Rachna International University LT Bk Fac CARE BB 377.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.00 cr) Metenere Ltd Long/ST Bk - - Withdrawn FacFund/Non fund based – proposed limits Navaratna Hypermarket Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Newtech Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 134.4 Revised from CARE BB- Nile Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1193.6 Issuer not cooperating Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 5.2 Issuer not Fac A4+ cooperating Pan Intellecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Issuer not cooperating Pan Intellecom Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 90 Issuer not Fac A4+ cooperating Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 210 Issuer not cooperating Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE C /CARE 10 Issuer not Fac A4 cooperating Pooja Exports LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB-(SO); 5098.8 Reaffirmed Fac* Stable/CARE A3(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Sidd s Jewels Private to the lenders of Pooja Exports. Prasad Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 456 Issuer not cooperating Rcs Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 39.8 Issuer not cooperating [reduced from 5.30 CR] Rock And Storm Distillaries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 320 Assigned Sai Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 640 Reaffirmed Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Issuer not cooperating Senthil Papers And Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 1723.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 177.67 CR) Senthil Papers And Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE D 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.00 CR) Shiraguppi Sugar Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1961.6 Revised from CARE B Shiraguppi Sugar Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3.7 Revised from CARE A4 Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agrawal & Co.LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BBB Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 555.4 Issuer not cooperating Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 96.6 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A- /CARE 180 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ Srinivasan Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Supreme Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.84 CR) Suresh Angadi Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE D 340.2 Revised from CARE B- Surya Telecom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 28.5 Assigned Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 550 Revised from CARE BBB Tanot Wind Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 43.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 660 CR) Tim Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tim Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tlg India Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE BBB 18000 Assigned NonConvertible Debenture issue Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 97.8 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A- /CARE 180 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ V.R. Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Vardhman Textile Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97 Assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 183.2 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A- /CARE 350 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ Varmora International LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ Vrindaa Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 