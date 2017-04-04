Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Ewac Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 111 Reaffirmed G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal for 90 days Hema Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Issuer not cooperating Kamla Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Issuer not cooperating Kanara Hardwares ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Kuloday Plastomers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 73 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2073.7 Reaffirmed Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Issuer not cooperating Pune Metagraph ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 57.6 Reaffirmed Rajeev Gupta ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned South West Mining ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Surjeet Auto Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Surjeet Auto Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Issuer not cooperating Vub Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposit# - - Withdrawn Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA(FD) 20000 Reaffirmed Trikaal Leasing And Finance Ltd Medium-term CARE B+(FD) 28.7 Issuer not InstrumentsFixed cooperating Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt - - Withdrawn Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11000 Reaffirmed Brightsolar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 675 Reaffirmed Consulting Engineers Group Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5 Reaffirmed Consulting Engineers Group Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A-/ 345 Reaffirmed Fac CARE A2+ Ewac Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 100 Reaffirmed G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal for 90 days Harsh Macro Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Issuer not cooperating Hema Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Issuer not cooperating Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Senior Bonds CARE AAA(SO) 9790 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Sub. Bonds CARE AAA(SO) 2580 Reaffirmed Icon Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFund - - Withdrawn Based- TL Icon Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFund - - Withdrawn Based- Bk Overdraft India Home Loan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Revised from CARE BB+ Kamla Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Issuer not cooperating Kanara Hardwares LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 51 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.40 CR) Kuloday Plastomers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 156.5 Reaffirmed Murarilal Agarwal Contractor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Nagreeka Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB- 396.6 Reaffirmed Paradise Lifespaces Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2000 Issuer not cooperating Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 135.6 Issuer not cooperating Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+/ 148.6 Reaffirmed Fac CARE A4 (Reduced from 17.53 CR) Pune Metagraph LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 167.8 Reaffirmed Rajeev Gupta LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Singoli (Charbhuja) Krishak Sewa LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sahakari Sanstha Ltd Somila Texfab (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Reaffirmed South West Mining LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 200 crore) Suganthi Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned Surjeet Auto Agency LT Bk Fac/ST Bk CARE BB-/ 82.5 Issuer not Fac CARE A4 cooperating Surjeet Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ST Bk CARE BB+/ 112.5 Issuer not Fac CARE A4+ cooperating Vub Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.