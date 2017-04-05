Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Revised from CARE A3 Arun Excello Constructions Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Astron Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 170 Reaffirmed A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 12514.6 Issuer not cooperating Celebration Apparel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 10@ Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Raymond Ltd Celebration Apparel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 33.3 Reaffirmed Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Dnh Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 917.5 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. CP Issues CARE A3+ 420 Reaffirmed Ghv Hotel (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned Hmt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 112.5 # Jotindra Steel And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed Muktar Automobile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Suspension Ltd revoked and assigned Salasar Yarns Pvtd Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Issuer not cooperating Silver Spark Apparel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed Swipe Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned (enhanced from 6.50) Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D. S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE C (FD) 338.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10185.4 Issuer not cooperating Aarohi Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Issuer not cooperating Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Revised from CARE BBB- Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 536.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 550 Revised from A4+ CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Arun Excello Constructions Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 662.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 73.04) Astron Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 495.9 Reaffirmed Celebration Apparel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 114.6 Reaffirmed D. S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd Non- Convertible CARE C 1115.9 Revised from Debentures CARE BBB+ D. S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7157.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 38033.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3,158.62crs) Dnh Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3420.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 363.25) Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue - 55 Withdrawal Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3672.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 340) Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB 266.7 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed (unsecured) Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB 150 Assigned (unsecured) Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue CARE BBB 150 Assigned Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. LT Fac (Tier II) CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue (Tier II)CARE BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. NCD issue (Tier II)CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Eveready Industries India Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Flagship Developers Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 2600 Issuer not cooperating Ghv Hotel (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143.4 Reaffirmed Grainspan Nutrientspvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 782.5 Issuer not cooperating Grd Trucks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Issuer not cooperating Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1380 Assigned Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 5 Assigned A2+ Hermes Distillery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac^ - - Withdrawn ^The rating of Short-term Bank facility of Rs. 25 crore has been withdrawn as there is no amount against the said facility Hermes Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 75) Hmt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 445.6 # Jotindra Steel And Tubes Ltd Jotindra Steel And CARE BB- 500 Reaffirmed Tubes Ltd Kapil Mohan & Associates Hydro PowerpvLT Bk Fac- CARE BB- 503.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from 53.29) Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 962.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 101.26) Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1085 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from 113) Kurmi Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 372.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 40.26) Kurmi Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 20.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.50) Kut Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2571.4 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Oil Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.3 Issuer not cooperating Miraj Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 97.5 Reaffirmed Muktar Automobile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 98.8 Reaffirmed Newtech Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1131.5 Suspension Ltd revoked and assigned Patel Bridge Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1620.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.170.00 crore) Ridhi Sidhi Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.2 Issuer not cooperating Salasar Polytex Pvtd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 528.6 Issuer not cooperating Salasar Yarns Pvtd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 132.5 Issuer not cooperating Salasar Yarns Pvtd Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4100 Issuer not cooperating Samhi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sanwariya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 19.6 Issuer not cooperating Sanwariya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 40 Issuer not A4 cooperating Sheth Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Issuer not cooperating Shree Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.3 Assigned Shroff Oil Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Silver Spark Apparel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 976.1 Reaffirmed Srk Group LT Bk Fac CARE BB 410.9 Reaffirmed Ssipl Retail Ltd CP (CP) - - Withdrawn Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 95 Reaffirmed A4 Swipe Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Reaffirmed Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2007.8 Reaffirmed Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A+ 750 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)