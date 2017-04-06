Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrow Allied Venture Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Abhinav Steels And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 280 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information Arun Excello Urban Infrastructure Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Reaffirmed Azam Rubber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 308 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 24.8 Issuer not cooperating. Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A3 877.2 Reaffirmed Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 152 Reaffirmed Emi Transmission Ltd. ST Bk Fac (FB) – CARE A2 520 Issuer not SLC cooperating Emi Transmission Ltd. ST Bk Fac (FB) – CARE A2 700 Issuer not Bills discounting cooperating Emi Transmission Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2 4654 Issuer not – BG/ LC cooperating Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Five-Star Business Finance Ltd CP issue CARE A2+ 250 Assigned Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Issuer not cooperating Garg Inox Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 827.6 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE A4 (A Four) on the basis of best available information Greenway Clothing ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Issuer not cooperating Hightech Healthcare ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Ilasakaa Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Indigo Infraprojects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Issuer not cooperating Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15060.2 Reaffirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits of the company. K.Philip Dcosta ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer not cooperating. Meet Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Nexus Feeds Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Orazone Paper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A49 Assigned Oswal Knit India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 167 Issuer Not Cooperating on the basis of best available information Pmp Textile Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE A4( A four) on the basis of best available information Perfect International Fabricators Pvt ST Bk Fac – Withdrawn Ltd. Proposed Priyanka Communications (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB)CARE A3+ 800 Issuer Not Cooperating on the basis of best available information R & T Business Syndicate ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Radheyshyam Agarwal ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Issuer Not Cooperating on the basis of best available information Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.8 Issuer Not Cooperating on the basis of best available information Rsv Global ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating on the basis of best available information Santlal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 370 Issuer Not Cooperating on the basis of best available information Sachin Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9 Issuer not cooperating. Sriam Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 135 Revised from CARE A3 Sriam Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 21.5 Reaffirmed Tanla Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation ST nonfund/fund CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd based Bk limits West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 11.1 Revised from CARE A3+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1312.5 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinav Steels And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3794.1 Issuer Not Cooperating on the basis of best available information Agrow Allied Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 173.5 Reaffirmed Arulmigu Karpaga Vinayaga Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.3 Reaffirmed Trust Arun Excello Urban Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 348.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Arun Fabricators LT Bk Fac CARE BB 655.8 Reaffirmed Ashvi Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2500 Issuer not cooperating Avg Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 265 Reaffirmed Azam Rubber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 502.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating on the basis of best available information Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 55000 Reaffirmed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd ST Debt [NCD/ CP CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed (CP)] Bilaspur Mining Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 439 Issuer Not Cooperating on the basis of best available information Cavendish Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 17900 Reaffirmed *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Parent Undertaking from JK Tyre & Industries Ltd to assist the borrower (CIL) in arranging/tying up funds for meeting the cash flow shortfall in operations & its debt servicing obligations Cavendish Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 4000 Reaffirmed Negative /CARE A2+ (SO)* *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of Parent Undertaking from JK Tyre & Industries Ltd to assist the borrower (CIL) in arranging/tying up funds for meeting the cash flow shortfall in operations & its debt servicing obligations Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB- 424.4 Reaffirmed Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk FacFB CARE BBB- 990 Reaffirmed Emi Transmission Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) – CCCARE BBB+ 2600 Issuer not cooperating Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 360.7 Reaffirmed Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Food Corporation Of India Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO) 80000 Reaffirmed Friends Bulk Handlers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 395 Revised from CARE BB+ Garg Inox Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1107 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE BB- on the basis of best available information Globe Panel Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 308 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Greenway Clothing LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.3 Issuer not cooperating Growel Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 717.3 Reaffirmed Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4593 Issuer not cooperating Hbs View Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1000 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9783.8 Reaffirmed Hightech Healthcare LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Issuer not cooperating Ilasakaa Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 290 Issuer not cooperating Indigo Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Jagat Vijay Printers LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 223.3 Reaffirmed Jammu Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83 Issuer not cooperating Jc Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL and - - Withdrawn CC Jc Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacWorking CARE BBB- 74.4 Revised from capital TL CARE BB Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 36589.8 Revised from CARE AA- Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 3500 Revised from /CARE A1+ CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd Long/ ST CARE AA- (FD) 1400 Revised from Instruments Fixed Negative/CARE CARE AA- Deposit programme A1+ (FD) (FD)/ CARE A1+ (FD) K.Philip Dcosta LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Issuer not cooperating Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Issuer not cooperating Krantiagrani Dr G D Bapu Lad Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 139.9 Reaffirmed Sakahar Karkhana Ltd Krantiagrani Dr G D Bapu Lad Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 139.9 Reaffirmed Sakahar Karkhana Ltd Krushiraj Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 147.9 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Luhit Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Mahalaxmi Vidyut Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 115.2 Reaffirmed Maruti Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 80 A4 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Meet Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 198.9 Reaffirmed Moser Baer India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 18082.2 Reaffirmed Moser Baer India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3550 Reaffirmed Msv Laboratories Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B 168.3 Reaffirmed Naman Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 702.4 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Nandan Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Revised from CARE BB Neelyog Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) Withdrawn New Jai Bharat Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 110 Issuer not cooperating Nexus Feeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1008.6 Reaffirmed Nilachal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.7 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Noble India Construction Company LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4150 Revised from CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Om Metals Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 37.5 Assigned Om Metals Auto Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4 175 Reaffirmed Orazone Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 134.3 Assigned Oswal Knit India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 190 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE B- (Single B Minus) on the basis of best available information Oswal Knitting And Spinning IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Revised from CARE B Oswal Knitting And Spinning IndustriesST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Revised from CARE A4 Parshwanath Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LT Bk Fac – Withdrawn Ltd. Proposed Pmp Textile Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 79 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE BB-(Double B minus)on the basis of best available information Premier Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 92.6 Assigned Prime Focus Ltd LT Bk Fac - SBLC ^CARE AA+(SO) 750 Removed from credit watch and rating Revised from CARE AAA (SO) *Backed by proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited. ^The rating is In-principle subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE Prime Focus World Creative Services Pvt LT Bk Fac – Post CARE AA+(SO) 500* Removed from Ltd shipment foreign credit watch currency loan and rating revised from CARE AAA (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Priyanka Communications (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 1200 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information R & T Business Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Radheyshyam Agarwal LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Rajasthan Hybrids Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Ramdev Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Reaffirmed Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 87.5 Assigned A4 Ranbanka Heritage Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 61.3 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Rare Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Revised from CARE BB Reliance Big Entertainment Us LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) Removed from credit watch and rating revised from CARE AAA (SO) Reliance Big Entertainment Us Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) Removed from % credit watch and rating revised from CARE AAA (SO) % The rating continues to be provisional and is subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) – 5 CARE AA- (SO) 500* Revised from CARE AA(SO) and continues on credit watch with developing implication * backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 1 CARE AA- (SO) 2500* Revised from CARE AA(SO) and continues on credit watch with developing implication *backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) – 4 CARE AA+ (SO) 250* Revised from CARE AAA (SO) and continues on credit watch with developing implication * Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 2854.4* Revised from CARE AAA (SO) and continues on credit watch with developing implication *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited (Guarantor or Benefactor) Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 1000* Revised from CARE AA(SO) and continues on credit watch with developing implication *backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) – 2 CARE AA+ (SO) 2000* Revised from CARE AAA (SO) and continues on credit watch with developing implication * Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) – 3 CARE AA+ (SO) 1500* Revised from CARE AAA (SO) and continues on credit watch with developing implication * Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount Reliance Media Works Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 2000 Removed from credit watch and rating revised from CARE AAA (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Rsv Global LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from CARE BB Issuer not cooperating Sachin Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Sachin Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Sai International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97 Assigned Sai International Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 47.5 Assigned A4 Santlal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 600 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Shri Vardhman Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 267.7 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE B+ (Single B Plus) on the basis of best available information Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.8 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE B+/CARE A440 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Skm Buildcon LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Assigned Span Outsourcing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4100 Issuer not cooperating Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 138 Issuer not cooperating. Sriam Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 521.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 110 Reaffirmed A4 Tanla Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 600 Reaffirmed Tcj Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE BB (Double B) on the basis of best available information The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation LT fund based Bk CARE AA 800 Reaffirmed Ltd limits The Nilgiri Dairy Farm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A (SO) 370 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Future Consumer Limited (rated CARE A/CARE A1) The Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4310 Revised from CARE AA Tirupati Balaji Educational Trust LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Treasure Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 540 Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Tulsi Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Velani Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE BB+ (Double B Plus) on the basis of best available information Velani Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 450 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE A4+ (A Four Plus) on the basis of best available information West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 340 Revised from CARE BBB West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt. LtdLT/ ST Fund based CARE BBB- / A3 188.9 Revised from Bk Fac CARE BBB(Triple B)/CARE A3+ West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175.9 Revised from CARE BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.