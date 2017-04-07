Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Devdasharath Royalties And Tollways ST Bk Fac CARE A4 86.1 Reaffirmed Emco Ltd ST fund based Bk CARE D 12124.6 Revised from Fac CARE A4 Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37.5 Revised from CARE A3 Hindustan Produce Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 69.3 Assigned Hindustan Spirit Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33.5 Revised from CARE A3 Indian Phosphate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Reaffirmed Jsw Structural Metal Decking Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.11 crore) Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from CARE A4 K.P.G. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 490.8 Reaffirmed Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Lalitha Metals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed M. Ranganathan ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Nishapati Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Issuer not cooperating Oopal Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Revised from CARE A4+ Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Issuer not cooperating Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 295 Issuer not cooperating Relationship Properties Pvt Ltd ST- NCD^ CARE A4 2250 Reaffirmed ^backed by an unconditional and irrevocable revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL), for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to an amount payable towards scheduled one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter throughout the tenure of the instrument. Saraswati Chemical Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Saraswati Chemical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+(SO) 70 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Atta Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Saveetha Institute Of Medical And ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Revised from Technical Sciences CARE A2 Shree Amba Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Issuer not cooperating Pluto Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE D 12.5 Issuer not cooperating Shiva Texfabs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 110 Issuer Not Cooperating; Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *As per the ‘No Dues Letter’ (Dt: Mar. 21, 2017; No.CBG1796160895) issued by ICICI Bank, the long-term bank facilities (Overdraft of Rs.3.50 crore) having rating of ‘CARE BBB-‘ and short-term bank facilities (Bank Guarantee of Rs.1.00 crore) having rating of ‘CARE A3’ have been repaid in full. Thus, the ratings toward the said facilities have been withdrawn Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra ST Bk Fac CARE A4+(SO) 1 Reaffirmed Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.09 CR) The Mobilestore Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.90.00 crore) Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 417.5 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Issuer not cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd FD CARE BBB(FD) 550 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Autocomps LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60.5 Reaffirmed Athaluri Sushma Sree LT Bk Fac CARE D; 54.3 Issuer not cooperating Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 600.4 Reaffirmed Bina Khimalasa Malthon Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 451.7 Reaffirmed Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating CARE BBB Assigned Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 975.8 Reaffirmed Devdasharath Royalties And Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Devdasharath Royalties And Tollways LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 94.4 Reaffirmed A4 Emco Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE D; 4981.4 Revised from Fac CARE B Essar Steel India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 300000 Reaffirmed Essar Steel India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Reaffirmed Essar Steel India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 120000 Reaffirmed Essar Steel India Ltd NCD CARE D 2625 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.312 crore) Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB+ (SO) 7886.2 Reaffirmed Ghanshyam Das Rungta Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 28.69 crore) Goldbricks Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 Revised from CARE BBB- Gour Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1275.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Hind Unitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Hindustan Produce Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28.5 Assigned Hindustan Spirit Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 142.3 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue - - Withdrawn Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Revised from CARE BBB- Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 6.5 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB- Indian Phosphate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 313.7 Reaffirmed Jsw Structural Metal Decking Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 706.1 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 943.7 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs.74.37 crore) Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 17.5 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- / CARE A4 K.P.G. Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kancor Ingredients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 48.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 6.56 CR) Kancor Ingredients Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1750 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (reduced from 204.68 CR) Kims Super Speciality Hospital Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 238.6 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Koyili Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 198.2 Reaffirmed (increased from 18.01) L&T Seawoods Ltd NCD (NCD) Withdrawn Lalchand Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 137 Revised from CARE B Lalitha Metals LT Bk Fac CARE B- 73.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.93 CR) Lovable Lingerie Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A+ 27.7 Reaffirmed Lovable Lingerie Ltd LT FB Fac – CC CARE A+ 135 Reaffirmed M. Ranganathan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34 Downgraded from CARE BB- Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (guaranteed)* * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Shiva Distilleries Limited (SDL rated CARE BBB ) Madras Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac (Stand - - Withdrawn alone) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Shiva Distilleries Limited (SDL rated CARE BBB ) Maharashtra Airport Development Co. Ltd LT NCD CARE A- 1500 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Airport Development Co. Ltd LT Bking FacFund CARE A- 1730.5 Reaffirmed based-TL Maharashtra Airport Development Co. LtIssuer Rating CARE A- Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Mak Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Revised from CARE B Meenakshi Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3050 Revised from CARE B+ N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Revised From CARE BB- N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A45 Long-term revised from CARE BB- and ST Reaffirmed N. M. Rubbers LT Bk Fac CARE B 7000 Reaffirmed Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE A- 2543.1 Revised from (Senior debt) CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.254.61 crore) Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Instrument- NCD CARE A- 3689.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 370.00) Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB+ 2034.8 Revised from (Subordinate debt) CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.203.72 crore) Nishapati Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 47000 Reaffirmed (enhancement from 3200 CR) Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -1% CARE AAA 15242 Reaffirmed % O/s as on June, 2016 Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -2 CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -3 CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -4* CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed *placed amount Rs 2200 crores Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -5 CARE AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD- 6 CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -7^ CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed ^placed amount Rs 2000 crores Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD – 8^^ CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed ^^Placed amount Rs 2500 crores Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3666.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 462.92 CR) Ocean Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 131 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14 CR) Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Issuer not cooperating Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd NCD CARE BBB 1750 Issuer not cooperating Pluto Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE D 43 Issuer not cooperating Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 354.1 Issuer not cooperating Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.5 Assigned Reliance General Insurance Company LtdSubordinated Debt CARE AA; 2300 Reaffirmed issue Reliance General Insurance Company LtdProposed CARE AA; 240 Assigned Subordinated Debt issue Reliance Webstore Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn Reliance Wimax Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn S.K. Sulz Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 59 Assigned Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 571.4 Reaffirmed Sai Aarav Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Issuer not cooperating Saraswati Chemical Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Reaffirmed Saraswati Chemical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Atta Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16 CR) Sarvottam Vegetable Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 102.4 Revised from CARE BB- Saveetha Institute Of Medical And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Revised from Technical Sciences CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 0.15 CR) Shiva Texfabs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3999.3 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Shree Amba Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 334.9 Issuer not cooperating Shree Azad Transport Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 75 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- 480 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.43.72 crore) Shree Mangal Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Shri Krishna Motor Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Revised from CARE B+ Siro Clinpharm Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 12.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Sumal India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2 CR) Swathy Smart Cards Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 426.6 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Swathy Smart Cards Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 118.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Tebma Shipyards Ltd Financial Strength - - Withdrawn Grading The Mobilestore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 706.6 Reaffirmed Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 332.7 Revised from CARE BB Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95.3 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Tpl Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 105 Assigned Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 7346.5 Revised from CARE C Varam Capital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 249.1 Reaffirmed Vitra India Glass Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Assigned Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.8 Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Vkt Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 900 Reaffirmed (reduced from 59 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)