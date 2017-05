Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8 Assigned Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 142.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.50) Ashok Auto Sales Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Issuer not cooperating Banglore Polycotters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 223.4 Assigned Bhilai Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.5 Assigned Centex International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1.5 issuer not cooperating C.J. Corporation ST Fac CARE D 110 Revised from CARE A4+ Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Creative Chain Stores Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 37.85) Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvST Bk Fac CARE A4 332.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 32.50) Essel Vidyut Vitaran (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (non-FBL)CARE A3+ 53 Reaffirmed Foods & Inns Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A4+ 36.75 Issuer not cooperating Hanuman Weaving Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Jammu Pigments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Karle International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55.5 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society ST Bk Fac- Non-FB CARE A1+ 175 Reaffirmed Katyaini Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Issuer not cooperating Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 137.86 Reaffirmed Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd ST Instruments – CPCARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54.47 Reaffirmed L. T. Karle & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 440 Reaffirmed Maruti Fertochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.25 Reaffirmed Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Mor Transformers And Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Navneet Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 470 Reaffirmed Nirmal Cars Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pannalal Mahesh Chandra Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20.15 Assigned Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2190 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 210.00) Ra Chem Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 588.5 Revised from CARE A3+ @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from Micro Labs Limited. Rajasthan Drugs And Pharmaceuticals LtST Bk Facilitites CARE A4 5 Issuer not cooperating Rajda Industries And Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 issuer not cooperating Remi Process Pland & Machinery Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB, CARE A3 80 Revised from BG/LC limits) CARE A2 Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd. ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Sharma East India Hospital And MedicalST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Research Ltd Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Shri Ramdev Cotspin ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Shriya Overseas Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 113.15 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 155 Issuer not cooperating Symega Savoury Technology Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 1.25 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Synthite Industries Limited Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Issuer not cooperating The Belgachi Tea Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.8 Reaffirmed Trans Agro India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - LC CARE A2+ 20 # Transworld Furtichem India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 121 # Udaipur Poly Sacks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 84 Reaffirmed Vijay And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Galada Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BB (FD) 8 Issuer not Cooperating Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd Medium-term CARE B+ (FD) 19 Reaffirmed Instruments– Fixed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Active Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 694.1 Assigned Adhunik Khanan Va Parivahan Theka LT/Short- term Bk CARE BB /CARE 52 Assigned Sahakari Samiti Ltd Fac A4 Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 107.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.50) Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3145.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.376.80 crore) Al Abeer Educational And Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Trust Amreli Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 141 Reaffirmed Anadi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Revised from CARE BBB- Arr Srinivasan Rajeswari Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.7 Issuer not Trust cooperating Ashok Auto Sales Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 issuer not cooperating Banglore Polycotters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 366.6 Assigned Bhilai Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE B 43.5 Assigned Binny Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB- (Is) - Revised from CARE B (Is) C.J. Corporation LT Fac CARE D 120 Revised from CARE BB+ Capital Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 5 Issuer not Cooperating Centex International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 108.5 Issuer not cooperating Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Deesan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dev India Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.7 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Non-convertible CARE AA+ (RPS) 7500 Assigned Redeemable Cumulative Preference share Dharamraj Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17 Assigned Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BBB- / A3 34.75 Reaffirmed Fac Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 174.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 25.77) Enersan Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 485.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 52.51) Essel Vidyut Vitaran (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 71 Reaffirmed Essel Vidyut Vitaran (Ujjain) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB+ 19 Reaffirmed Foods & Inns Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 7.22 Issuer not cooperating Foods & Inns Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 129.55 Issuer not cooperating Gale Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A1 PTC CARE A- (SO) - Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Gale Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A2 PTC CARE BB (SO) - Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 96.5 Reaffirmed H. K. Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 84.2 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 8.72) Hanuman Weaving Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97 Reaffirmed Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 411.3 Issuer not cooperating Jabalpur Msw Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 119 Reaffirmed Jabalpur Msw Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Jammu Pigments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned K C Singla Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.4 Reaffirmed Karle Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Karle Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacLease CARE BBB- (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Rental Discounting (LRD)@ @The LRD rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of escrowing of lease rentals and maintenance of DSRA throughout the tenor of loan. Karle International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA- 1361.9 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Bk Fac- FB CARE AA- 74.4 Reaffirmed Kas Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 728.9 Reaffirmed (increased from 62.64) Katyaini Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Issuer not cooperating Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.95 Reaffirmed Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB 84.6 Issuer not cooperating Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 15.4 Issuer not cooperating Krushi Infras India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15.4 Reaffirmed Mahaganapati Food And Agro Products PvLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.2 Assigned Ltd Maharashtra Border Check Post Network LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1141 Reaffirmed Ltd Marikal Solar Parks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50.41 Revised from CARE BBB Maruti Fertochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22 Revised from CARE BB Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1582.8 Revised from CARE BB Mor Transformers And Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Reaffirmed Nasim Ahsan Construction Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Issuer not cooperating Navayuga Dibang Infra Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Navneet Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Nirmal Cars Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Reaffirmed Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BBB 2215.2 Reaffirmed limits Nv International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1600 Revised from CARE D Nv International Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE C /CARE 50 Revised from Fac A4 CARE D Om Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 36.45 Reaffirmed Pacific Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.5 Reaffirmed Pannalal Mahesh Chandra Jewellers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 17.35 Assigned A4 Parul Arogya Seva Mandal Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2000 Issuer not cooperating Polepally Solar Parks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 125.05 Assigned Ppn Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5722.5 Revised from CARE A+ Ppn Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 5490 Revised from A2+ CARE A+/CARE A1 Prag Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL-ECB) CARE D 128.2 Reaffirmed Prag Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 200 Reaffirmed Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 305.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40.00) Prince Fab LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8.5 Assigned Prince Fab LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / A4 2.5 Assigned Ra Chem Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 899 Revised from CARE BBB @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from Micro Labs Limited. Rajasthan Drugs And Pharmaceuticals LtLT Bk Fac CARE B 193 Revised from CARE BB Rajda Industries And Exports Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 6.14 issuer not cooperating Rajda Industries And Exports Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A422 issuer not cooperating Remi Process Pland & Machinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Revised from (Fundbased - CC CARE BBB limits) Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Royal Techno Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 75 Assigned A4 S.N. Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12.43 issuer not cooperating S.V. Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Issuer not cooperating Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Sharma East India Hospital And MedicalLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 146.1 Reaffirmed Research Ltd Shree Alloys Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Reaffirmed Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power CorporatioNon – Convertible CARE AAA 244.65 Reaffirmed Ltd Debentures (NCDs) Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE D 451 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Mangal Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.64 Revised from CARE BB- Shree Pandurang Sahakari Sakhar LT Bk Fac CARE BB 268.48 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Jineshwar Buildcom Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Issuer not cooperating Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5377.4 Issuer not cooperating Shri Ramdev Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145 Reaffirmed Shriya Overseas Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Reaffirmed Slk Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 345.4 Reaffirmed Smr Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123 Reaffirmed Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sri Ram Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Sun Agrifresh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.28 issuer not cooperating Sun Agrifresh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 14.22 issuer not (Proposed) cooperating Sun Agrifresh Industries Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / A4 2.5 issuer not (Proposed) cooperating Suncity Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Symega Savoury Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA- 16.07 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Synthite Industries Limited Tapasya Shiksha Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 309.3 Issuer not cooperating Tgb Banquets And Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 791.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.92.64 crore) The Belgachi Tea Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.11.69) Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 4.25 Revised from A4 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Tirupati Sarjan Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 10 Revised from CARE BB+ Trans Agro India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB+ 15 # Trans Agro India Pvt Ltd LT (FB) / ST CARE BBB+/CARE 65 # (Non-fundbased) Bk A2+ Fac – CC/LC Transworld Furtichem India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB)- CC CARE BBB+ 35 # Limit Transworld Furtichem India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) – TLCARE BBB+ 27 # Transworld Furtichem India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) / CARE BBB+ / A2+17 # Shortterm Bk Fac (Non-FB) Udaipur Poly Sacks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 279.5 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 30.30] Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD V - - Withdrawn Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD VI - - Withdrawn Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD VII - - Withdrawn Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD VIII - - Withdrawn Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD IX - - Withdrawn Vaibhav Laxmi Industries LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE B/CARE A4 18 Issuer not Fac cooperating Vijay And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 51.8 Assigned Welspun Solar Madhya Pradesh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 766.31 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)