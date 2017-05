Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajai Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Issuer not cooperating Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1 Reaffirmed Appachi Eco-Logic Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Archean Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.25 Assigned Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE D 7256.8 Reaffirmed Capital) Chelsea Mills Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3 46.4 Reaffirmed Continental Device India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Diarough Manufacturing India Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Dynamic Refractories ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd ST Fac CARE A1+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3 Issuer not cooperating G.D. Goenka Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Gemco Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Goyal Educational And Welfare Society ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 1 Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Happy Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 31.44 Issuer not cooperating Jct Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 81.27 Reaffirmed Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 8 Reaffirmed Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.2 Issuer not cooperating Mayur Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Issuer not cooperating Moser Baer Solar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 64.6 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Ferro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.81 Issuer not cooperating Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.35 Issuer not cooperating Pinnacle Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 32.05 Reaffirmed Pravin Masalewale ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 7 Reaffirmed Priyanka India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned Png Jewellery & Gems ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rajamahal International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 7 Assigned Rajesh Sharma Contractor ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Rama Arts & Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Sabar Flex Industries ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 0.5 Issuer not cooperating Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 13.6 Revised from CARE A3 Shiva Pharmachem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 195 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 31.4 Reaffirmed Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Snd Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Snj Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.3 Issuer not cooperating Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.25 Issuer not cooperating T.C. Terrytex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 24 Issuer not cooperating The Rishabh Winpro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Issuer not cooperating Umang Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ 100 - Assigned ^ The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Uppal Housing Private Limited (UHPL) rated CARE A3 Vishesh Industries ST Bk Facilitie CARE A4 1.5 Issuer not cooperating Vivimed Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 177.6 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Device India Pvt Ltd Medium Term CARE BBB (FD) 7.81 Reaffirmed Instrument – fd Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarohi Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Issuer not cooperating Ajai Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2.93 Issuer not cooperating Alfa Trust Dec 2016 (Originator: Ikf Series A PTC CARE A- 1.85 Assigned Finance Ltd) Annai Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE A- 55 Reaffirmed Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd Long- Term / CARE A- /A2+ 27 Reaffirmed Short- Term Bk Fac Anup Insulation Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 6 Assigned A 4 Appachi Eco-Logic Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Archean Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 44.8 Reaffirmed Atria Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Assigned B L Agarwala LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3 Issuer not cooperating B L Agarwala LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Issuer not cooperating Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6.21 Assigned Bharath Salt Refineries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 49.8 Reaffirmed Bhavani Enterprises_Hubli LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Bhushan Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 37021.66Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE D - Withdrawn Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE D 804 Reaffirmed Programme-I Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE D 655 Reaffirmed Programme-II BTM Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 27 Assigned Bulland Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Issuer not cooperating Chelsea Mills Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 11.5 Revised from A3 CARE BBB-/A3 Chelsea Mills Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1.28 Revised from CARE BBB- Cherry Gold Marble Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 4.43 Revised from CARE B+ Cks Medicare Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE B+ 33.5 Issuer not cooperating Continental Device India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7.3 Reaffirmed Cosmos Infra Engineering India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72 Reaffirmed D. B. Malls Pvt. Ltd. Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BBB 229.2 Revised from CARE BBB- D. Nareshkumar Exports Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 29.1 Reaffirmed Dabang Metal Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 5.95 Issuer not cooperating Dasari Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Deen Dayal Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 6 Assigned Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BBB- 199.51 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL; rated CARE BBB- ;Stable/CARE A3 ). Dynamic Refractories LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8 Assigned Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd LT Fac CARE A 285.7 Revised from CARE A- Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 39.66 Issuer not cooperating G.D. Goenka Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 99.7 Reaffirmed Gajaanandha Jewellery Mart India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7.2 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB Gajaanandha Jewellery Mart India Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3 180 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB/CARE A3 Ganeshgarhia Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Gemco Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Goyal Educational And Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12 Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2.62 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB /CARE 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac A3 Happy Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 219.43 Issuer not cooperating Hari Om Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Issuer not cooperating Hyderabad Integrated Msw Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL^ CARE BBB- 220.92 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL; rated CARE BBB-; Stable/CARE A3 ). Hyderabad Integrated Msw Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL# ProvCARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed #proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL; rated CARE BBB-; Stable/CARE A3 Iconic Fashion Retailing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 11.9 Reaffirmed Ishwar Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.53 Issuer not cooperating Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 85 Reaffirmed Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 32.5 Reaffirmed Jaypee Powergrid Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 464.13 Reaffirmed Jct Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 241.86 Reaffirmed M.P Mining And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 10 Assigned Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.95 Issuer not cooperating Mayur Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Issuer not cooperating Millennium Baby Care LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 16.1 Assigned Millennium Baby Care LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 7 Assigned Fac A4 Mod Age Consultants & Advisory ServiceLT NCD CARE D 17 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B- Modi Solvex LT Bk Fac CARE B 10.25 Assigned Moser Baer Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 881.46 Reaffirmed Newtonia Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC CARE A- 3.06 Assigned (Originator: Ikf Finance Ltd) Newtonia Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTC CARE BBB+ 1.23 Assigned (Originator: Ikf Finance Ltd) Nifty Technologies LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE B+/CARE A410.47 Issuer not Fac cooperating Nilkanth Ferro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20.13 Issuer not cooperating Nirwan Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22.79 Reaffirmed Nobility Estates Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE BB 127 Issuer not NonConvertible cooperating Debentures Nv Vogt Solar One Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 55 Assigned Om Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6 Issuer not cooperating Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 6.7 Issuer not cooperating Pellet Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 28.5 Issuer not cooperating Pinnacle Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 48.34 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Industries Ltd TL against CARE BBB+ 11.55 Reaffirmed securitisation of lease rent receivables Png Jewellery & Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30.8 Reaffirmed Png Jewellery & Gems Long- term/ ST Bk CARE BBB 52 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A3 Pratiti Health Educational Institutes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22.5 Suspension Pvt. Ltd Pravin Masalewale LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 107.98 Reaffirmed Prima Terra Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Prime Plaza Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 44.3 Reaffirmed Priyanka India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1 Assigned Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8 Issuer not cooperating Rajamahal International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Assigned Rajesh Sharma Contractor LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3 Assigned Rakesh Kumar Gupta Rice Mills Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.5 Issuer not cooperating Rama Arts & Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.64 Reaffirmed Rama Arts & Exports LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / A4 0.62 Reaffirmed Ramakrishna Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - 39.82 Reaffirmed Ravi Cam Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6.18 Assigned Ruban Patliputra Hospital Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 14.39 Reaffirmed Ryatar Sahakari Sakkkare Karkhane LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Niyamit S N Super Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28 Reaffirmed S S Group Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BB+ 125.4 Reaffirmed S S Group Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 85 Assigned Sabar Flex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 7.47 Issuer not cooperating Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45.88 Reaffirmed Sansar Trust December 2016 V Series A PTC CARE AA 500.26 Assigned (Originator: Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.) Sansar Trust December 2016 V Second Loss CARE BBB+ 25.77 Assigned (Originator: Shriram Transport FinanceFacility Company Ltd.) Sansar Trust Feb 2014 – Iv Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Serveall Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 81.96 Revised from CARE BBB- Shiva Pharmachem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60.19 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 25 Reaffirmed Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59 Reaffirmed Shri Mahavir Bright Steel Udyog Long- Term Bk Fac CARE B 8 Issuer not cooperating Shri Sai Priya Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB+ 360.61 Revised from CARE BB Shriniwas Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21.73 Reaffirmed Shristi Housing Development Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Siti Networks Ltd (Formerly Known As LT Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Reaffirmed Siti Cable Network Ltd) Snd Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 204.6 Reaffirmed Snd Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Snj Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 38.16 Issuer not cooperating Somnath Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9.35 Issuer not cooperating Sony Aircon LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Issuer not cooperating Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13.75 Issuer not cooperating T.C. Terrytex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 149.35 Issuer not cooperating The National Small Industries LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd The Rishabh Winpro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4.97 Issuer not cooperating Three M Paper Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 38.75 Reaffirmed Vishesh Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.86 Issuer not cooperating Vivimed Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 314.42 Reaffirmed Wondervalue Realty Developers Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 300 Issuer not cooperating Yantra E-Solar India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 23.25 Reaffirmed Yash Knitwear LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Reaffirmed Yogeshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)