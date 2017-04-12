Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Revised from CARE A4+ Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Revised from CARE A4+ Ansapack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Reaffirmed Aurionpro Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 726.5 Reaffirmed Babu Banarasi Das Northern India ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Institute Of Technology Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1 340 Issuer not cooperating Bhavani Cotspin Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 26.3 Reaffirmed Byrnihat Coal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100) Coimbatore Integrated Waste ManagementST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Co. Pvt. Ltd Cosmos Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 63.7 Assigned Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1+ 255 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40) Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4.4 Revised from CARE A4 Empee Distilleries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 324.5 Reaffirmed Glassco Laboratory Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A2+ 459.9 Reaffirmed Ineos Styrolution India Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Jindal (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4900 Reaffirmed Kashvi Power & Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Issuer not cooperating Kena Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Ma Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 380 Assigned Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1140 Reaffirmed Nimbus Pipes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Paresh S. Patel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7) Patiala Cotspin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14.2 Reaffirmed Prag Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned R. S. Infra Transmission Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Rallifan Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Safetix Protective Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Issuer not cooperating Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10.5 Issuer not cooperating Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40.9 Reaffirmed Shera Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8) Shere Bengal Food Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shyamsree Food Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4.9 Assigned Venture Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32 Issuer not cooperating West Coast Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2350 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A3+ Western India Metal Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Revised from CARE BB+ Abans Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Revised from CARE BB+ Abans Jewels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac (Fund Based CARE BB 80 Revised from and Non Fund Based) CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Agrasen Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Anjani Promoters LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawal Ansapack Pvt Ltd TL CARE BBB- 56.8 Revised from CARE BBB Ansapack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Revised from CARE BBB Asian Hotels (North) Ltd LT Fac CARE BB 2550 Revised from CARE BBB- (increased from 250 ) Aurionpro Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 255.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Babu Banarasi Das Northern India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ - Withdrawn Institute Of Technology Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 467.1 Issuer not cooperating Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 775 Issuer not cooperating Bharat Serums And Vaccines Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB CARE A /CARE A1550 Issuer not /Non-FB) cooperating Bhavani Cotspin Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 280.1 Reaffirmed Bhavani Cotspin Llp LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 60 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ Byrnihat Coal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 45 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II BondsCARE A 22850 Revised from CARE A+ Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 6591 Revised from CARE AA- Coimbatore Integrated Waste ManagementLT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Co. Pvt. Ltd Coropex LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB Cosmos Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE AA- 375 Reaffirmed (increased from 23) Csl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.10 crore] Dighi Port Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE D 7770.9 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 363.7 Revised from CARE BB Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 170 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4 Empee Distilleries Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE B 475 Reaffirmed Empee Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 732.8 Reaffirmed Essar Vizag Terminal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6740 Revised from CARE BBB Essel Bagalkot Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 322.9 Reaffirmed Essel Gulbarga Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 217.9 Reaffirmed Fourth Dimension Solutions Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned /CARE A3 Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 21088.4 Revised from CARE BB- Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB- 39000 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Glassco Laboratory Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5 Assigned Globus Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1240 Issuer not cooperating Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) - - Withdrawn Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 5172.2 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 555.72) Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 15889 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed (FB) Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 210.3 Reaffirmed Hhp Broadcasting Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Housing Development And Finance LT Fixed Income CARE MLD AA 1500 Reaffirmed Corporation Plc Bonds Issue Humble Hospitality Punjab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 68.5 Reaffirmed Ineos Styrolution India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1774 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ J.S.K. Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 54.2 Reaffirmed Jindal (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3857.8 Reaffirmed Kashvi Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - 174.1 Issuer not cooperating Kena Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.5 Assigned Khedut Feeds And Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.1 Assigned Khedut Feeds And Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 138 Assigned A4 Kogta Financial (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial (India) Ltd. NCD Issue CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial (India) Ltd. Proposed NCD Issue CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Krishna Hydrocarbons Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 99 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.00) Ma Enterprise LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Ma Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.60) Made Easy Education Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 455 Issuer not cooperating Minakshi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 192.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.50) Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2400.8 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 255.27) Nimbus Pipes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 269 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 28.28) Nimbus Pipes Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 /Assigned Paresh S. Patel LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Revised from CARE BB Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 287.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.29.34 crore) Pnc Bareilly Nainital Highways Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4578.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 460) Prag Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned R. S. Infra Transmission Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Reaffirmed R. S. Infra Transmission Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 Rallifan Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Rbl Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA /CARE 550000* Assigned Programme -FY18 A1+ * Including short term market borrowing programme of Rs.5000 crore as sublimit of total MBP for FY18 Sadhana Suitings Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.5 Issuer not cooperating Safetix Protective Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Issuer not cooperating Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1234.9 Issuer not cooperating Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 320 Issuer not cooperating Scion Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 90 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 3.00] Senthilkumar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 282 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.98) Shera Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 254.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19.65) Shera Metal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Shere Bengal Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.9 Revised from CARE B Sheth Creators & Constructors Pvt. LtdNon- Convertible CARE BB 1250 Issuer not Debentures cooperating Shreekant Agro Industries Pvt Public LT Bk Fac(Fund - - Withdrawn Ltd Based)- Proposed Shreeya Peanuts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.6 Assigned Shreeya Peanuts Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 150 Assigned A4 Shyamsree Food Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 347.4 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 37.75) Sml Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Assigned Sri Dhandayuthapani Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 146 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.12) Sri Panchamukhi Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Sri Varadaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 119.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.94) Take Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Talettutayi Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Assigned Tirupati Steel Enterprises LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Venture Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 32.1 Issuer not cooperating West Coast Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn (reduced from 96.61) West Coast Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 437.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 75) West Coast Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 2900 Revised from Based) CARE BBB+ Western India Metal Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 