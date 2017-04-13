Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Betgeri ST Bk Fac CARE A4 44.8 Assigned Adico Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Amul Industries Private Limited (AIPL; rated ‘CARE BB-; Stable/CARE A4) B. R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 42.8 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge & Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 407.4 Reaffirmed Bla Udyog Pvt Limite ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Bmi Wholesale Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed De Converter India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Eco Polyfibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 75 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE A4 Fiotex Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 109 Reaffirmed Geetanjali University ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Energy Transmission CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8330 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 30199.5 Reaffirmed Havells India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4099 Reaffirmed Healthfore Technologies Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A2(SO)*** 71 Revised from CARE A1+ ***backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd Hema Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 625 Reaffirmed Jain Grani Marmo Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Kannu Aditya India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 750 Issuer not cooperating Ligare Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A3 Manaksia Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 285 Revised from CARE A2+ Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 145 Issuer not cooperating Metroglobal Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Narsingh Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Revised from CARE A4 Navin Housing And Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A3+ Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ - Reaffirmed ^ backed by Letter of Comfort (LoC) from OPG Power Ventures Plc (Rated CARE A; Stable) Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 54 Revised from CARE A3 Rishabh Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Rockdrill Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Terapanth Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Revised from CARE A4 Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 935 Reaffirmed Value Line Trade (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46.5 Assigned Vks Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE BB+ /CARE 17.6 Issuer not A4+ cooperating, Revised CARE BBB-(SO) /CARE A3(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Vinod Kumar Shukla Construction Private Limited MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd. Medium term CARE BBB- (FD) 30 Assigned Instrument (Fixed Deposit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Betgeri LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Adico Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 590 Reaffirmed Amul Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 47 Reaffirmed Aswini Apartments LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Revised from CARE BBB B. R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 316.1 Reaffirmed B. R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1220 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Balaji Alliance Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge & Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 515 Reaffirmed Bla Udyog Pvt Limite LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Bmi Wholesale Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Byreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5853.7 Revised from CARE A+ Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / A1+ 605 Revised from CARE A+ / A1+ De Converter India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.6 Reaffirmed Dhansar Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2355.9 Revised from CARE BBB Dnk Roshans Departmental Stores Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Revised from CARE B+ Eco Polyfibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE BB- Eden Renewable Ranji Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 179.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Eden Solar Energy Gurgaon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 174.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Eden Solar Rajdhani Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 162 Revised from CARE BBB+ Enexio Power Cooling Solutions India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 12 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Enexio Power Cooling Solutions India LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / A2+700 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fiotex Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1280 Revised from CARE B+ Ganjam Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacLRD-II CARE A- 300 Assigned Ganjam Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacLRD-I CARE BBB+ 210 REAffirmed Geetanjali University LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 288.6 Issuer not cooperating Geoxa Logistics LT Bk Fac - - Revised from CARE B Geoxa Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Revised from CARE B+ G-Next Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BB+ 115 Issuer not cooperating G-Next Media Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Facil CARE BB+/A4+ 21.5 Issuer not cooperating Greenko Wind Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – BG^ CARE A+ 250 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, rated CARE A+; Stable/ CARE A1+ ) Gujarat Energy Transmission CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE AA- 63575.4 Revised from Ltd CARE A+ Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2260 Revised from CARE A+ Havells India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2442.2 Reaffirmed Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+(SO)* 1000 Revised from CARE A *backed by unconditional and irrevocable put option with banker provided by RHC Holding Private Limited Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+(SO)**1666.7 Revised from CARE A- **backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Holding Private Limited Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3748 Reaffirmed Indian Hydrocolloids Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Assigned A4 Indo Rama Renewables Jath Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn J.C Brothers Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Jain Grani Marmo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1 Revised from CARE BB Jain Grani Marmo Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 50 LT revised A4 from CARE BB /ST reaffirmed Kannu Aditya India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 2000 Issuer not cooperating Kayess Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Kilburn Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1660 Reaffirmed Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac% CARE BBB 833.3 Revised from CARE A- %backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac& CARE BBB 166.7 Revised from CARE A- &backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd & Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ 1000 Revised from CARE A *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB+ 350 Revised from CARE A #backed by put option with banker Magic Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Manaksia Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 618.5 Revised from CARE A- Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Medha Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 156.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Metroglobal Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Narsingh Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Revised from CARE BB Navin Housing And Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Revised from CARE BBB Opg Power Ventures Plc Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 25650 reaffirmed Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- - Reaffirmed ^ backed by Letter of Comfort (LoC) from OPG Power Ventures Plc (Rated CARE A; Stable) Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac –CC CARE A- - Reaffirmed ^ backed by Letter of Comfort (LoC) from OPG Power Ventures Plc (Rated CARE A; Stable) Pan India Paryatan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 545 Reaffirmed Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 265.6 Revised from CARE BBB Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD issue2 - - Withdrawn 2 Withdrawn upon full repayment Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd CP/ST NCD3 - - Withdrawn 3 Withdrawn upon full repayment of CP/ST NCDs Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD issue1 CARE A 2500 Credit Watch with negative implica 1 backed by the guarantee/security of first and exclusive pledge of unencumbered shares of Fortis Healthcare (India) Limited (FHL) and Religare Enterprises Rishabh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130.3 Revised from CARE BB- Rishabh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 1016 LT Revised from CARE BB- / ST Reaffirmed Ritnand Balved Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 16548.3 Reaffirmed Ritnand Balved Education Foundation LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Rockdrill Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 888.7 Reaffirmed Sarjay Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Issuer not cooperating Satman Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer not cooperating Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 167.3 “Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB+ Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Non CARE D 2930 “Issuer not Fund Based) cooperating; Revised from CARE BB+/A4+ Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 8402.7 “Issuer not Based) cooperating; Revised from CARE BB+/A4+ Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 513.6 Reaffirmed Siyaram Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.8 REAffirmed Terapanth Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 371 Revised from CARE BB The Chennai Shopping Mall Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 60000 Assigned Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD V CARE A+ 400 Assigned Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD VI CARE A+ 600 Assigned Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD VII CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD VIII CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd NCD IX CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Unitech Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 221.7 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2500 Revised from CARE A+ Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 797.5 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / A1+ Value Line Trade (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Vinayak Raj Shikshan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 52 Reaffirmed Viraj Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vivek Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.2 Revised from CARE B+ Vks Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ 240.4 Issuer not cooperating, Revised CARE BBB- *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Vinod Kumar Shukla Construction Private Limited Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt. Ltd. NCD Provisional - Assigned CARE AAA ^ The above rating is based on pledge of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) issued by DIL (a 100% subsidiary of DHFL) which in turn are backed by the unconditional put option from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Wadhawan Holding Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-TLLT CARE BBB- 265.8 Reaffirmed Welspun Solar Rajasthan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)