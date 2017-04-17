Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 13 & April 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadesh Travels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned Advanced Computer And Mobiles India LT/ST (FB/NFB) CARE A3 539.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 39.50 crore) Agro Phos (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Airen Copper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 247.5 Reaffirmed Airen Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1545 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 110.00) Amit Mines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt Ltd Bk CARE A3 75 Revised from Fac-Non-fundbased CARE A4+ - ST-BG Balajee Mini Steels & Re-Rolling Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 58.2 Reaffirmed Balmukund Cement & Roofings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 130 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.09) Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1432.6 Reaffirmed Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 185 Revised from CARE A3+ Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15) Chaitanya International Minerals Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Chinar Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Reaffirmed Devi Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 450 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 22] Gem Granites ST Bk Fac CARE D 771.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 86.50) Gna Axles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 155 Revised from CARE A2+ Gopal Glass Works Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 78 Reaffirmed Hitek Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Ind Sphinx Precision Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 55 Assigned Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.49.60 crore ) Invesco Asset Management (India) Pvt LST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 9 debt schemes of Invesco India Mutual Fund Jics Logistic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 200 Assigned * Instrument is backed/ proposed to be backed by a credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Standby letter of Credit (SBLC) provided by RBL Bank Ltd (RBL, rated CARE AA- for its Tier II Bonds (Basel III)) Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed CP Issue ProvCARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed ^ * (SO) ^ Rating assigned would be ‘provisional’ subject to the following conditions: i. Proposed CP issue shall be backed by a proposed credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Standby letter of Credit (SBLC) provided by RBL Bank Ltd (RBL, rated CARE AA- for its Tier II Bonds (Basel III)) ii. Receipt of executed version of term sheet, back-stop facility agreement and other financing documents./ * Instrument is backed/ proposed to be backed by a credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Standby letter of Credit (SBLC) provided by RBL Bank Ltd (RBL, rated CARE AA- for its Tier II Bonds (Basel III)) Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2570 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.132) Karthik Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 339.6 Issuer not Cooperating Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3383.5 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 325.50) Kris Flexipack Pvt Ltd Non-fund Bk Fac CARE A3+ 294.1 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan ST Bk Fac CARE A2 425 Reaffirmed Ltc Commercial Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 394 Issuer not Cooperating Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Marda Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed Methodex Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Revised from CARE A1 Nabha Power Ltd ST Bk Fac (LOC/BG) CARE A1 2500 Reaffirmed Nangalwala Chemical Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned Ostro Madhya Wind Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 440 Assigned Osmed Formulations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from A4 Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Prerna Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Rahul Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100.1 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Powergen Transformers Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer not Cooperating Rajesh Projects India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 230 issuer not Cooperating Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ - Removed from credit watch $ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Ltd Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Continues on Credit Watch (enhanced from 800) R.G. Residency Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 issuer not Cooperating Rika Global Impex Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25) Ritu Logistics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Rochem Separation Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 320.4 Assigned Rohit Steels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Rungta Irrigation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 issuer not Cooperating Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 600 Revised from CARE A4+ (Enhanced from 7.50) Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 5 debt schemes of SBI Mutual Fund Sd Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ 6650 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, CARE AA+ Stable).provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, CARE AA+ Stable). Sd Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue^ ProvCARE A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, CARE AA+ Stable). Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27.5 Issuer not Cooperating Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 139.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ramchander Straws Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6 issuer not Cooperating Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5495.6 Reaffirmed Sigma Industrial Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Simplex Engineers & Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 issuer not Cooperating Stylam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 851 Reaffirmed Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1270 Reaffirmed Supreme And Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1025 Reaffirmed Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 291.2 Reaffirmed Tata Motor Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 60000 Assigned Tata Motor Finance Solutions Ltd CP CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned Trust Marketing ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Urban Transit Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)* 100 Reaffirmed *The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by promoters Scomi Engineering Bhd. Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 550 Issuer not Cooperating Varron Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1428 Issuer not Cooperating Varsity Instruments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Walzen Strips Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 52.5 Assigned Win-Stone Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE D 179.6 Revised from CARE B+ A.K. Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Aadesh Travels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Abf Rural Godown LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87778.3 @ Adani Power Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50626.8 @ /CARE A3 Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Rupee CARE BBB+ (SO) 64664 @ TL – Phase IV) Adore Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.3 Issuer not Cooperating Advanced Computer And Mobiles India PvLT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 160.6 Assigned Ltd Advanced Computer And Mobiles India PvLT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Based) (reduced from Rs. 39.50 crore) Advanced Computer And Mobiles India PvST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE BBB-/CARE 300 Reaffirmed Ltd A3 (enhanced from Rs. 29.00 crore) Advent Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Assigned A4 Agro Phos (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Airen Copper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Airen Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 310.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.84) Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd (Acdpl,LT Instrument ProvCARE BBB 3000 Reaffirmed Formerly Known As Alpha G:Corp (NonConvertible Development Pvt Ltd) Debentures) 1) 2) 1) Proposed NCDs shall rank subordinate to senior debt with reference to annual debt service obligations 2) Provisional rating assigned is based on indicative terms of the proposed issue. Final rating shall be assigned on execution of transaction documents to the satisfaction of the CARE. Amit Mines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Amrapali Smart City Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 2700 Issuer not Cooperating Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 900 Revised from CARE BB- Appollo Distilleries And Breweries PvtLT Bk Fac CARE D 574 Reaffirmed Ltd Arg Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 493.7 Reaffirmed Arg Housing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 171.7 Revised from CARE BB Arg Royal Ensign Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 129.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.47) Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT-CC CARE BBB- 75 Revised from CARE BB+ Balajee Mini Steels & Re-Rolling Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 270.6 Reaffirmed Balmukund Cement & Roofings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 124.9 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180.2 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 367.4 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 70.00) Bhagwati Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 9500 Revised from A2+ CARE A/ CARE A1 (enhanced from 650) Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Revised from CARE BBB Bio Med Healthcare Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 167.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.00) Bright Fame International LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A480 Reaffirmed Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Long term rating of CARE BB+ assigned to the Term Loan facility has been withdrawn, as the said term loan has been fully repaid Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 930 Reaffirmed A4+ Chaitanya International Minerals Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Chinar Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 307.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.75) Chowringhee Residency Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed City Union Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A+ 100 Reaffirmed Colorplus Fashions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 450 Reaffirmed A1+ Coromandel Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- 408.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The India Cements Limited (ICL, rated CARE A-; Stable/ CARE A1) Coromandel Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed Dbl Hassan Periyapatna Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 1296.7 Assigned based) Dbl Hassan Periyapatna Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 129.3 Assigned (Non-Fund based) Dee Vee Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 306.3 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 2318.7 Reaffirmed A2 Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 170 Reaffirmed A1 Devi Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 49 Reaffirmed Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 438.5 Reaffirmed Ems Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 157.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 10.57) Ems Infracon Pvt Ltd LT-ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1400 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 (enhanced from 115.00) Essel Housing Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ProvCARE BBB- 200 Assigned (SO) @ @Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Suncity Projects Private Limited (SPPL) rated CARE BBB-(Stable) / CARE A3; reaffirmed in Feb-17 Gandevikar Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 330 Revised from CARE BBB Gandevikar’S Sara Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ganpati Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 3] Gem Granites LT Bk Fac CARE D 580.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 80.19) Gem Granites LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 193.3 Reaffirmed Gna Axles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1633.7 Revised from CARE A- Gopal Glass Works Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed Hanwant Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.1 issuer not Cooperating Hasti Petro Chemical & Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 647.4 Revised from CARE BB- Herrera Ifmr Capital 2017 [Originator:Series A2 PTC # ProvCARE BB+ - Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) (SO) # The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment basis Herrera Ifmr Capital 2017 [Originator:Series A1 PTC # ProviCARE A- - Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) (SO) # The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment basis Hitek Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 2587.6 Revised from CARE A (SO) * backed by the Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A; Negative/CARE A1+ ). Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 572 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB+ 1776 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac # ProvCARE A- 1690.4 Revised from (SO) Provisional CARE A (SO) #proposed to be backed by the Letter of Comfort from IFCI Limited Ind Sphinx Precision Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 359.7 Assigned Ind Sphinx Precision Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 166.6 Assigned A2 Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 430.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 185 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2+ Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 86.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL CARE D 300 Revised from CARE BBB- Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BBB- Itzcash Card Ltd (Itzcash) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 370 Revised from /CARE A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4+ (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Jagath Milk Dairy LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.3 Assigned Jalpa Devi Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A-(SO) 6540 Assigned #backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL, rated CARE A- /CARE A2+) till the tenor of the loan Jics Logistic Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCDs- Series- ACARE AA 898.4 Reaffirmed Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed NCDs CARE AA 2701.6 Reaffirmed -Series- A Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCDs- Series- BCARE AA 2096.2 Reaffirmed Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed NCDs CARE AA 6303.8 Reaffirmed -Series- B Jyoti Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15) Karthik Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Issuer not Cooperating Kashi Jewellers Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports LT Bk Fac – FB CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Kewalram Textiles Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac @ CARE BBB- (SO) 902 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Singapore-based KCTex International Ltd(KIL) which is the holding company of Kewalram Textiles Pvt. Ltd (with 96% stake). Kewalram Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac# ProvCARE BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed (SO) /CARE A3 (SO) #proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of KIL. This rating is provisional and shallbe confirmed upon the execution of the corporate guarantee deed to the satisfaction of CARE. [Enhanced from Rs.27.70 crore] Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3365.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 352.69) Kilburn Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Kilburn Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kris Flexipack Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 618.2 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / A2 65 Reaffirmed Krrish Realtynirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 900 Revised from CARE BB- Laxmi India Finleasecap Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltc Commercial Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 131 Issuer not Cooperating Lucky Shikshan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 162.8 Reaffirmed Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A3+ Maahi Milk Producer Co. Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA- (Is) - Reaffirmed Madhav Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1627.9 Reaffirmed Madhav Infra Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / A3+2390 Reaffirmed Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 31.9 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. * backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Maharashtra (GoM) Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE A- (SO) 12014.3 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. InstrumentsBonds* (Series XVI - XXIV) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Maharashtra (GoM) Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd. Mahaveer Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111 Revised form CARE B+ (reduced from 11.95) Man Realty Ltd LT Bk Fac** CARE BBB (SO) 2500 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) **backed by Letter of Comfort given by Man Industries (India) Ltd Marda Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Medics International Lifesciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1936.4 Revised from CARE BB- (increased from 118.64) Meenamani Ganga Builders Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Issuer not Cooperating Methodex Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB+ 450 Revised from CARE A- Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 426.5 Reaffirmed Milestone Opportunities Fund 10 - - - Withdrawn Mutha Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bank Fac CARE BB- 110 Upgraded from CARE B+ (reduced form Rs.11.23 crore) Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4399.9 Reaffirmed (External commercial borrowings) Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working CARE A 7500 Reaffirmed capital limits) Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE A 800 Reaffirmed Nangalwala Chemical Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 28.8 Revised from CARE BB- Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB 875 Assigned Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Facility CARE BBB 1300 Assigned /CARE A3 Osmed Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 22.3 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 3.20) Osmed Formulations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE BB-/CARE A4 Ostro Madhya Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 457.24) Paayas Milk Producer Co. Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA- (Is) - Reaffirmed Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 Revised from CARE B+ Paras Gottam And Company LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 65 Revised from CARE B Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8469.3 Revised from CARE A+ Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 490 Revised from /CARE A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Pawan Enterprises LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 88 Issuer not Cooperating Prerna Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.2 Revised from CARE B+ Punjab Biomass Power Ltd TL CARE BB- 178.5 Reaffirmed Punjab Biomass Power Ltd CC CARE BB- 99.7 Reaffirmed R.G. Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 940.7 issuer not Cooperating Rahul Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Revised from CARE B+ Rajasthan Education Institute & HealthLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.6 Issuer not Society Cooperating Rajasthan Powergen Transformers Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE B 65.8 Revised from CARE B+ Rajesh Projects India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 562.6 issuer not Cooperating Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ - Reaffirmed @ Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Innoventures Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL). Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd LT debt Programme CARE AA+ 170000 Reaffirmed Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 105000 Reaffirmed Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA+2000 Assigned Debentures Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 37000 Continues on Credit Watch (enhanced from 2600) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -1 CARE A+ 8000 Continues on Credit Watch Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD-2 CARE A+ 12000 Continues on Credit Watch Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD-3 CARE A+ 3650 Continues on Credit Watch Rika Global Impex Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 2050 Revised from (FB/NonFB) A3 CARE BBB- /Reaffirmed (reduced from 210) Ritu Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Rochem Separation Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 504.6 Assigned Rochem Separation Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 375 Assigned /CARE A3 Rohit Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Rungta Irrigation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 issuer not Cooperating S. K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 issuer not Cooperating Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ - Withdrawn Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from 37.50) Sansar Trust March 2017 Vi (OriginatorSeries A PTC Prov lCARE AA - Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.) (SO) Sant Auto LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Sd Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE AA+ 675 Reaffirmed # Revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL,CARE AA+ Stable) to fund DSRA three business days in advance in case borrower i.e. S.D. Corporation Pvt. Ltd. is not ableto fund DSRA four business days in advance prior to relevant due date for an amount equal to one month debtservice/repayment obligation (including principal and interest). Shivani Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122.2 Issuer not Cooperating Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 77.2 issuer not Cooperating Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1643.1 Reaffirmed Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3305.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.369.28 crore) Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1600 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.140.00 crore) Shri Om Sai Auto LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100.7 Assigned Shri Ramchander Straws Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 issuer not Cooperating Shri Rokadoba Maharaj Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92.8 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd (reduced from 10.03) Shrivallabh Pittie Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2750 Issuer not Cooperating Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6823.9 Reaffirmed Sidhartha Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1290 Revised from CARE BB- Sigma Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB- Simplex Engineers & Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 issuer not Cooperating Skipper Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE A+ 4587 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 434.50) Skipper Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 13000 Reaffirmed A1+ Sp Imperial Star Pvt Ltd LT- NCD Series-A CARE A 6500 Assigned (Zero Coupon) Sp Imperial Star Pvt Ltd LT- NCD Final CARE AA+ (SO) 500 Assigned Rating Series B (Zero Coupon)* *backed by an unconditional and irrevocable DSRA guarantee from SPCPL (rated CARE AA+ Stable) Spc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Stci Finance Ltd NCDs - - Withdrawn Stylam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 458.8 Reaffirmed Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Supreme And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 587.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 63.77) Supreme And Company Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1210 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350.9 Reaffirmed Tata Motor Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 397 Assigned Tata Motor Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 15270 Assigned Tata Motor Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2650 Assigned Tata Motor Finance Solutions Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Tata Motor Finance Solutions Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Tata Motor Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Tetradrip Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned The Kutch Salt And Allied Industries LLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Trust Marketing LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 600 Reaffirmed A3+ Ultra Home Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2045.6 issuer not Cooperating Urban Transit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)* 1520 Reaffirmed *The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by promoters Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of UTPL. Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 400 Issuer not Cooperating Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ST Bk FacCARE D 500 Issuer not Cooperating Varron Auto Kast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1550 Issuer not Cooperating Varron Auto Kast Ltd LT Bk Fac/ST Bk FacCARE D 3220 Issuer not Cooperating Varron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 179.4 Issuer not Cooperating Varron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ST Bk FacCARE D 1091 Issuer not Cooperating Varsity Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned Vasu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 issuer not Cooperating Velko Infratek Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Velko Infratek Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Assigned A4+ Wadhwa Residency Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB(SO)* 5003.5 Reaffirmed * based on escrow of project receivables and other terms of the sanction Walzen Strips Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 191 Assigned Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 22527 Reaffirmed Win-Stone Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 142.6 Revised from CARE C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 