Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarnath Aggarwal Investment Pvt. Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Issuer not Cooperating Amit Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 105 Reaffirmed Anup Malleables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 32 Revised from CARE A4 Apm Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 22.5 Reaffirmed Arcadia Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Arido Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8.4 Reaffirmed Arihant Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Associated Polytech Industries Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Avon Steel Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 704 Reaffirmed Bhandari Export Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 issuer not Cooperating Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7900 Reaffirmed Bonanza Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 750 Reaffirmed Bonanza Portfolio Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5000 Reaffirmed Brandavan Food Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Assigned Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt ST Bk Fac (NonFB - CARE A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Ltd BG/ LC) (enhanced from 5 CR) Cochin Shipyard Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Condor Footwear (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Distribution Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Eastman Reclamations ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Revised from CARE A4 Godavari Biorefineries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1430 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) H S Sandhu Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.5 issuer not Cooperating Hind Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31.5 issuer not Cooperating Indian Yarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 33.6 Issuer Not Cooperating Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Kohinoor Reclamations ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.4 Issuer Not Cooperating L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 135000 Reaffirmed Credit Ltd) Lahoty Buildcon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Revised from CARE A4+ Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 50 crore) Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Isuer not Pvt Ltd Cooperating Maini Constructions Equipments Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 19 Assigned Manglam Yarn Agencies ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 13.2 Assigned Nahar Poly Films Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 210 Reaffirmed Ostro Urja Wind Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 330 Assigned Orchid Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4985 Revised from CARE A4 Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Assigned Ltd Pearl Beverages Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.00 crore) Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.30 crore) Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 460 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 40.00 CR) R.K. Associates And Hoteliers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Rohit And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Roop Caterers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 92.5 Assigned Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Isuer not Cooperating Sangrur Autos (Malerkotla) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 220 Assigned Savitra Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.5 Isuer not Cooperating Screen-O-Tex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.9 Reaffirmed Shakti Motors Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 32.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Isuer not Cooperating Shiva Industrial Security Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shree Krishnanand Infrastructure And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Isuer not Developers Pvt Ltd Cooperating Shri Mahalaxmi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Issuer not Cooperating Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 630 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1 250 Reaffirmed Sperry International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO)* 168 issuer not Cooperating *The rating are based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Sperry Plast Ltd (rated CARE B+/CARE A, issuer not cooperating’). Sperry Plast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 265 issuer not Cooperating Sri Venkata Vamsi Krishna Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31.2 Assigned Sundaram Auto Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.00 CR) T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 issuer not Cooperating Talbros Automotives Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 450 Assigned Texcel International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Unipearl Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Vishakha Solar Films Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.8 Assigned Vision Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB (FD) - Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1145.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 117.94 CR) Anup Malleables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 127.9 Revised from CARE BB Apeksha Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Revised from CARE BB Apm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 321.3 Reaffirmed Arcadia Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1650 Revised from CARE BB Arido Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB 68 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.16 CR) Arihant Constructions L&T Housing CARE BB+ 75 Issuer Not Finance Ltd. Cooperating Associated Polytech Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Reaffirmed Avinash Ramkrishna Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Avon Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 671 Reaffirmed Bhandari Export Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 337 issuer not Cooperating Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Series A PTC Provisional CARE AA 2044.3 Assigned Bharat Hi-Tech (Cements) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177.6 Reaffirmed Bharuch Dahej Railway Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1888.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 204.92 CR) Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 24641.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1405.14) Brandavan Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 880 Assigned Bright Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2550 Revised from CARE BBB Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 846.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (Fundbased -TL) Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd (Fundbased - CC) Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bond Issue-I CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bond Issue-II CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 19000 Reaffirmed A1+ Condor Footwear (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A-; 150 Reaffirmed Fac Stable/CARE A2+ Condor Footwear Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A- /CARE 120 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ D.Navinchandra Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue - - Withdrawn Distribution Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7210.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Eastman Reclamations LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76 Issuer Not Cooperating Ellenabad Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 95 Revised from CARE BB- Gammon India Ltd LT FB Fac – CC CARE D 9490.5 Reaffirmed Gammon India Ltd Long / ST CARE D 90927.8 Reaffirmed Non-fundbased Fac – LOC Gammon India Ltd Non - Convertible CARE D 3240 Reaffirmed Debenture Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600@ Revised from CARE BB @Sublimit of LC limit of Rs. 100 crore Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1000 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Goan Real Estate And Construction Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE D 1000 Revised from Ltd. CARE BB- Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1503.1 Reaffirmed Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Based) Godavari Biorefineries Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed H S Sandhu Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 issuer not Cooperating Hanuman Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Hind Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 238.5 issuer not Cooperating Ikf Finance Ltd Series A1 PTC Provisional CARE A- 336.1 Assigned Ikf Finance Ltd Series A2 PTC Provisional CARE BBB+ 3.7 Assigned Indian Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 672.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Jagdambay Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Jupiter Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC Provisional CARE BBB + 92.3 Assigned Jupiter Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTC Provisional CARE BBB + 7.5 Assigned Jva Management Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Secured NCD - - Withdrawn Kamarajar Port Ltd TFBs issue-I CARE AA 946.5 Reaffirmed Kamarajar Port Ltd TFBs issue-II CARE AA 3654.7 Reaffirmed Kavya Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Kohinoor Reclamations LT Bk Fac CARE B+; 77.6 Issuer Not Cooperating L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3500 Reaffirmed Credit Ltd) L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family Perpetual Debt* CARE AA 1500 Assigned Credit Ltd) *erstwhile L&T Finance Ltd and L&T Fincorp Ltd L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family NCD CARE AA+ 65000 Reaffirmed Credit Ltd) L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family NCD* CARE AA+ 36250 Assigned Credit Ltd) *erstwhile L&T Finance Ltd and L&T Fincorp Ltd L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family NCD (Public Issue) CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Credit Ltd) L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 6750 Reaffirmed Credit Ltd) L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family Subordinated Debt* CARE AA+ 6250 Assigned Credit Ltd) *erstwhile L&T Finance Ltd and L&T Fincorp Ltd L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed Credit Ltd) L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family LT Bk Fac * CARE AA+ 116500 Assigned Credit Ltd) *erstwhile L&T Finance Ltd and L&T Fincorp Ltd L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family LT Bk Fac * CARE AA+ 3500 Assigned Credit Ltd) *erstwhile L&T Finance Ltd and L&T Fincorp Ltd L&T Financial Consultants Ltd NCDs (NCDs) - - Withdrawn L&T Financial Consultants Ltd Proposed NCD - - Withdrawn L&T Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 29000 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 42000 Reaffirmed Lahoty Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 480 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 22 crore) Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 282.5 issuer not Pvt Ltd Cooperating Mahamaya Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Reaffirmed Maini Constructions Equipments Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Manglam Yarn Agencies LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 250 Assigned A4+ Metropolitan Infra Housing Pvt Ltd Non - Convertible CARE D 1750 Reaffirmed Debenture Micro Motion India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Nahar Poly Films Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 723.6 Reaffirmed Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6123.6 Reaffirmed Orchid Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 26874.9 Revised from CARE B- Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE A- 1567.8 Reaffirmed Debt) Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE A- 2000 Reaffirmed Oriental Pathways (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1400 Reaffirmed (Subordinated Debt) Ostro Urja Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3999.6 Reaffirmed Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 176.7 Assigned Ltd Parth Natural Stones Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.3 Assigned Pearl Beverages Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 433 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50.50 crore) Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 230.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.24.58 crore) Pearl Drinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.74 crore) Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pnp Maritime Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1412.5 Reaffirmed Pnp Maritime Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 772.1 Reaffirmed Popular Autoworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.3 Reaffirmed Popular Autoworks Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / A4 364.4 Reaffirmed Pruthi Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 260.9 Issuer Not Cooperating R V Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B 55.8 Issuer Not Cooperating R. S. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 340 issuer not Cooperating R.K. Associates And Hoteliers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 911.8 Assigned R.K. Hoteliers & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 582.4 Assigned Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Ritu Cargo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125.9 Reaffirmed Rohit And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Roop Caterers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 215 issuer not Cooperating Sangrur Autos (Malerkotla) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Sant Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Issuer Not Cooperating Sapthagiri Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 598 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.56.39 CR) Sapthagiri Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 158.2 Revised from CARE B+ Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 515 Assigned Savitra Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.3 issuer not Cooperating Screen-O-Tex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13 Reaffirmed Screen-O-Tex India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 60 Reaffirmed A4 Seya Pate Constructions Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 issuer not Cooperating Shakti Motors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 215 Reaffirmed Shankar Agro Food LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Shapoorji Pallonji Forbes Shipping LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA - Reaffirmed * Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 67.475 for facility of USD 29.029 million Shikhar Integrated Cold Chain Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 170 Issuer not Cooperating Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Revised from CARE BB Shiva Industrial Security Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.2 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shree Hari Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.8 Reaffirmed Shree Krishnanand Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Issuer not Developers Pvt Ltd Cooperating Shri Shivjot Developers & Builders LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Issuer not Cooperating Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6119 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 593.78 CR) Sify Technologies Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1120 Reaffirmed A1 Sipat Transmission Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4610 Assigned Sohanlal Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sperry Plast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1410.7 issuer not Cooperating Sri Venkata Vamsi Krishna Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Straight Edge Contracts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 issuer not Cooperating Sugee Developer LT Bk Fac - 166.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Suman Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 issuer not Cooperating Sumit Woods Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacDropline CARE BB 450 Revised from overdraft facility CARE BB- Sundaram Auto Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ - Reaffirmed (reduced from 36.00 CR) T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 935.1 issuer not Cooperating Talbros Automotives Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1089.6 Assigned Taneja Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Texcel International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102 Assigned The Clearing Corporation Of India Ltd Non-Convertible CARE AAA 500 Reaffirmed Cumulative Redeemable PS Issue Tirupati Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.4 Assigned Unipearl Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Issuer Not Cooperating Vishakha Solar Films Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.5 Assigned Vishakha Solar Films Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB / A4 350 Assigned Vision Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 232.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 27.12) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)