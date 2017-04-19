Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Shares & Securities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59.4 Assigned Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac – LC CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Boxco Logistics India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Canara Robeco Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Datamini Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Dh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 207 Issuer Not Cooperating Based on best available information Etc Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (fund CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed based/non-fund based) Etg Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (fund CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed based/non-fund based) Fashion Accessories ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Gajanand Spintex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Glaze Garments (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 105 Issuer Not Cooperating Revised from CARE BB Based on best available information Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Geo Miller & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 733 Reaffirmed Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 520.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Based on best available information Ifgl Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 40 Reaffirmed Ifgl Refractories Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Ifgl Refractories Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of fund based working capital limit Indian Armour Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Issuer Not Cooperating Intermarket (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 670 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Issuer not cooperating Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information Kerala Steel Associate ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kisaan Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information Madhur Knit Crafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information Mahati Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Nata Devices India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Processors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating. Power Engineering Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Issuer Not Cooperating. Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 451.6 Reaffirmed Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115.2 Assigned Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Sanhit Polymer ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4* 1.8 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 215 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP (CP) issue/ST CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Debt Siddha Sphere Llp Siddha Galaxia CARE Kolkata Suspended Phase II 6-Star rating Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3539.6 Reaffirmed Trinetra Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Continues to be on Credit Watch Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Issuer Not Cooperating Wockhardt Hospitals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Wpil Ltd CP* CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits Videocon Telecommunications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 6449.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Associates (Promoters) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155 Assigned Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac – CARE BB+ /CARE 1150 Assigned CC/LC A4+ Atria Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 880 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 456.9 Reaffirmed Banaras Swarn Kala Kendra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76 Reaffirmed Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4 Boxco Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 863.5 Reaffirmed Brindavan Bottlers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 200 Issuer not based) cooperating Brindavan Bottlers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 614.5 Issuer not cooperating Calyx Telecommunication Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Issuer Not Cooperating. Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Revised from CARE BBB- Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2550 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Crossword Bookstores Ltd. Bk facility – LT CARE A (SO) 80* Reaffirmed loans * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Shopper Stop Ltd. (SSL) Crossword Bookstores Ltd. Bk facility Fund CARE A (SO) 100* Reaffirmed Based – LT/ /CARE A1 (SO) ST Working Capital Limits * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Shopper Stop Ltd. (SSL) Crossword Bookstores Ltd. Bk facility Fund CARE A (SO) 50** Reaffirmed Based – LT/ /CARE A1 (SO) STWorking Capital Limits **To be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Darpan Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Datamini Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Dh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Issuer Not Cooperating Based on best available information E R Automotives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Based on best available information Etc Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Etc Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BBB- 20 Reaffirmed based) Etc Agro Processing (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (fund CARE BBB- 1510 Reaffirmed based/non-fund /CARE A3 based) Etg Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Etg Agro Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (fund CARE BBB-/CARE 2717.6 Reaffirmed based/non-fund A3 based) Financial Software And Systems Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 5694.3 Reaffirmed Gajanand Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 113.7 Revised from CARE B+ Gajanand Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 60 Revised from CARE B+ Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Geo Miller & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 219.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Revised from CARE BB Based on best available information Gmr Airports Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA- * 5000 Assigned *Provisional rating assigned is based on indicative terms of the proposed issue. Final rating shall be assigned on execution of transaction documents (including final term sheet, trust deed, etc.) to the satisfaction of the CARE and repayment of existing term loan out of NCD proceeds Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 750 Issuer Not Cooperating Based on best available information Ifgl Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 333.4 Reaffirmed Ifgl Refractories Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 650 Reaffirmed A1+ Iifcl Infrastructure Debt Fund Scheme IIFCL Mutual Fund CARE AAA Reaffirmed Series I, Ii & Iii Infrastructure (MF-IDF) Debt Fund - Series I Iifcl Infrastructure Debt Fund Scheme IIFCL Mutual Fund CARE AAA Reaffirmed Series I, Ii & Iii Infrastructure (MF-IDF) Debt Fund Scheme - Series II Iifcl Infrastructure Debt Fund Scheme IIFCL Mutual Fund CARE AAA Reaffirmed Series I, Ii & Iii Infrastructure (MF-IDF) Debt Fund Scheme - Series III Indian Armour Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Indospace Industrial Park Oragadam LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 720.8 Revised from Walajabad Ltd CARE BBB- Intermarket (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 768.6 Issuer not cooperating Jay Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 165.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Jaycee Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.4 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information Kairali Structural Fabrication Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Kairali Structural Fabrication Pvt LtdLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4+ Kalliyath Steel Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Kalliyath Steel Traders LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4+ Kas Onsite Power Solutions Llp LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 1450 Assigned Kerala Steel Associate LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Kisaan Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 124.2 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information Madhur Knit Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 199.5 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information Madhur Knit Crafts Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 30 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information Mahati Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Revised from CARE BBB Meenu Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123 Issuer Not Cooperating Mody Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Mody Enterprise Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / A4 100 Reaffirmed Nata Devices India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Processors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172.5 Issuer Not Cooperating. Opulent Hospitality India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53 Assigned Power Engineering Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Issuer Not Cooperating. Prathap Foundation For Education And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 105 Revised from Training CARE BBB- Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 417.8 Reaffirmed Proventus Ager India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Issuer not Cooperating Based on best available information R.R Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 190 Issuer Not Cooperating Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 370 Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Financial Ltd NCDs CARE AA (SO) 500 Removal from credit watch Rating reaffirmed Reliance Financial Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA 2500 Removal from Debentures (SO) credit watch Rating reaffirmed Rolex Rings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 134.8 Assigned Saha Infratech Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE BB 1600 Reaffirmed Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 444 Reaffirmed A4+ Sanhit Polymer LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Sanjayuttam Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 194.6 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 83 Issuer not cooperating Revised from CARE BB- Based on best available information Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7426.7 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd NCD issue CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Sks Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 260 Issuer Not Cooperating Society Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Issuer not cooperating Star Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 310 Revised from CARE BBB Sungold Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 310 Revised from CARE BBB Sunrise Electromelt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1779.1 Reaffirmed Tirupati International Tirupati CARE BB+ 49.9 Issuer not International cooperating Based on best available information Transcon Sheth Creators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 10000 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 131.8 Revised from CARE BBB Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Continues to be on Credit Watch Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) * Withdrawn * Term loan from Indo Star Capital Finance Limited backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from The India Cements Limited is fully repaid and there is no amount outstanding Limited is fully repaid and ther Videocon Telecommunications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 25625 Reaffirmed Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 8.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Wpil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 532.5 Reaffirmed Wpil Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Reaffirmed Wpil Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 2239.6 Reaffirmed Wrinkle Distributors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 