Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Noble Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 37.5 Assigned Bengal Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8500 Revised from CARE A4+ Bhagwan Mahavir Education Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1280.9 Revised from CARE A2+ Escorts Heart Institute & Research ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd (increased from 10 ) Ess Pee Industrial Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 34.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Fortis Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed (decreased from 172.50) Future Enterprises Ltd. CP^ CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned ^ The outstanding CP including working capital borrowings will not exceed lower of the sanctioned working capital limits or drawing power at any point of time. Future Retail Ltd. CP^ CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned ^ The outstanding CP including working capital borrowings will not exceed lower of the sanctioned working capital limits or drawing power at any point of time. Gharpure Engineering And ConstructionsST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Non-fund based ) Gogoal Hydro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 315 Issuer Not Cooperating Grampus Laboratories ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Gujarat Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Hawa Valves (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 840 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 70.00 CR) Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.40 crore) Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1 (SO) 4425 Reaffirmed *backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A; Negative/CARE A1+ ). Indiana Gratings Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Karuna Greentech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned L&T Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 12 debt schemes of L&T Mutual Fund Mechemco Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Navgrah Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45.2 Issuer Not Cooperating R.K. Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Replika Press Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 320 Issuer Not Cooperating Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 450 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) Shri Balaji Oil Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Smbt Sevabhavi Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Sriyansh Knitters ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tcns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Twincity Sunlife Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Usha Breco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Assigned Volt Age Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 95 Issuer Not Cooperating Vijay Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2 Issuer Not Cooperating Wfb Baird And Company India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 365 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6428.6 Reaffirmed Aban Offshore Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE D 1350 Reaffirmed Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series ICARE D 1050 Reaffirmed Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE D 1560 Reaffirmed II Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE D 200 Reaffirmed III Adarsh Noble Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 212.5 Assigned Ashtavinayak Builders & Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Issuer Not Cooperating B R Metallics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 209.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Bengal Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 930.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 167.95 CR) Bhagwan Mahavir Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1234.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 63.05 CR) Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 883 Revised from CARE A- Brace Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8100.4 Revised from CARE B(SO)* (reduced from 850 CR) *Based on credit enhancement in the form of Structured Payment Mechanism backed by bank monitored Trust and Retention Account of the Lessee (Bhushan Steel Limited). Brotherhood Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Calyx Merlin Ventures Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Issuer Not Cooperating Chemmanur Credits And Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Chemmanur Credits And Investments Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Citi Centre Developers LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE B Dhanraj Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Issuer Not Cooperating Dil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125 Assigned (proposed lease rental discounting) Emaar Mgf Land Ltd LT InstrumentNon- - - Withdrawn Convertible Debentures (NCDs) Escorts Heart Institute & Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 280 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd (decreased from 50 ) Ess Pee Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Essem 18 Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Fortis Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 550 Reaffirmed (increased from 40) General Insurance Corporation Of IndiaCPA CARE AAA - Reaffirmed Gharpure Engineering And ConstructionsLT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gogoal Hydro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Issuer Not Cooperating Grampus Laboratories LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Gujarat Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Hawa Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 784.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 56.07 CR) Hindustan Enviro Life Protection LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Issuer Not Services Ltd Cooperating Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 462.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.53.76 crore) Ifci Factors Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB- 2000 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(FD) 1625 Revised from CARE A-(SO) *backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A; Negative/CARE A1+ ). Indiana Conveyors Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A3 Indiana Gratings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 474.7 Reaffirmed Jetpur Somnath Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7120 Continues to be on credit watch with developing implications Karuna Greentech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Khagaria Purnea Highway Project Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE A 5169.5 Reaffirmed debt) (reduced from 536.80 CR) Khagaria Purnea Highway Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed (Sub-ordinate debt) Khem Chand Nagpal Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Assigned Mechemco Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1109.2 Assigned Narmada Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 287.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Narmada Concast Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B / A4 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Nashik District Maratha Vidya PrasarakLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 137 Reaffirmed Samaj Navgrah Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 6.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Nish Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1042.6 Reaffirmed Pragathi Group Proposed LT Bk Fac@CARE BBB+(SO) 510 Assigned @ The above rating is based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of ring fencing of cash-flows by way of escrowing of receivables from two operational solar power plants with aggregate capacity of 11MW. Further, the above rating is provisional and will be confirmed once the firm creates exclusive charge on project receivables in favour of the lender, receipt of sanction letter, Trust and Retention Agreement to the satisfaction of CARE. Prithvi Edifice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 76.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Progressive Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140.5 Assigned R.K. Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Rajalakshmi Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 338.2 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 540 Issuer Not Cooperating Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 3209 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1350 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) A2+ S V Creditline Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Revised from CARE BBB- Sai Jyoti Logistics Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL - - Withdrawn Sai Jyoti Logistics Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A+(SO) 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 CR) # backed by the undertaking from Time Technoplast Limited (TTL, Flagship Company of Time group) to the lenders of SJL for the repayment Sathya Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Shreenathji Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Shreerangam Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Balaji Oil Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Assigned Smbt Sevabhavi Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1458.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Society For Education For Life LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.22 CR) South India Corpn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1300 Reaffirmed South India Corpn Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A11479 Reaffirmed Sri Adhikari Brothers Television LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 861.5 Revised from Network Ltd CARE BBB Sriyansh Knitters LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115 Issuer Not Cooperating Suyog Anjani Avishkar Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1140 Reaffirmed Tajshree Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 148.5 Revised from CARE BB- Tcns Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 220 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from 18 cr) The Daughters Of Mary Immaculate And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230.6 Reaffirmed Collaborators Trust (Reduced from Rs.23.50 CR) The Society Of Daughters Of Mary LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 560 Reaffirmed Immaculate And Collaborators (enhanced from 10 CR) Tv Vision Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB-(SO) 243.9 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Twincity Sunlife Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed U.B Cotton Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 300 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Umiya Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Umiya Carbon Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Usha Breco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 457.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 49.00 CR) Venus Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.50 CR) Vijay Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61 Issuer Not Cooperating Vijay Printing Press Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 75.8 Reaffirmed Volt Age Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Wfb Baird And Company India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Assigned Wfb Baird And Company India Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 125 Assigned A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 