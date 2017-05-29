May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annadata Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.6 Assigned Aussee Oats India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 40* Assigned * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Future Consumer Ltd. Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4.4 Revised from CARE A4 Keyur Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.6 Assigned Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 168.1 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP CARE A2 1000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 50 crore Tag Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac – Non CARE A3+ 560 Reaffirmed Fund based The India Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.370.17 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annadata Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 116 Assigned Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170.8 Assigned Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3 79.2 Assigned Aussee Oats India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 10* Assigned * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of Future Consumer Ltd. Bestview Infracon Ltd NCD- Type B* CARE B+ 338 Assigned (Proposed) *NCDs Type B will receive return as per the Distribution Ratio of Remainder Amount post guaranteed return to NCDs Type A. Bestview Infracon Ltd NCD- Type A CARE BB- 135 Assigned (Proposed) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE AA+ 50000 Assigned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Long/ST Non-FB Bk CARE AA+ /A1+ 550000 Assigned Fac Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 363.7 Revised from CARE BB reduced from Rs.42.80 crore Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 170 Revised from CARE BB /A4 Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd. LT- Senior NCD CARE AAA (SO) 5380 Final Rating (NCDs) issue Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd. LT- Subordinate CARE AAA (SO) 1770 Final Rating Non- Convertible Debenture (NCDs) issue Idbi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A 500 Revised from Bonds$ CARE AA- $-transferred from erstwhile IDBI Home Finance Ltd Keyur Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Keyur Industries Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ 30 Assigned Manipal Health And Education LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 8710# Assigned (International) Pte Ltd # Equivalent to USD 134 million, converted at INR/USD @ Rs.65/USD Ncml Basti Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 200 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Batala Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 180 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Bettiah Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 200 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Bhattu Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 200 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Chhehreatta Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 180 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Deoria Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 200 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Faizabad Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 160 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Jalalabad Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 170 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Palwal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 180 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Sonepat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 200 Assigned (Proposed TL) Ncml Varanasi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 165 Assigned (Proposed TL) Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 699.8 Assigned Periyar Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Sree Lakshmi Gayatri Hospitals Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 1650 Revised from CARE BB- Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 9290 Reaffirmed Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed Based The India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 25035.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.