May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Atc Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5800 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 290 CR) Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70.6 Issuer not cooperating Disha Microfin Ltd ST instruments- CP CARE A2+ 750 Assigned Focus Shares & Securities Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 600 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.34 crore) Maithan Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 1314.8 Reaffirmed Pruthvi Adithya Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Reliance Communications InfrastructureST non fund based CARE A4 (SO) 11800 Revised from Ltd Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Diu Link Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 2491.5 Assigned Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd (ErstwhilLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11114.2 Revised from L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd) CARE BBB Ashok Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Atc Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 26855.1 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 5445.84 CR) Banswara Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.6 Assigned Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 268.6 Issuer not cooperating Greenko Solar Energy Pvt Ltd NCD^ CARE A+(SO) 1500 - ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+ ) Maithan Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO) 6519.5 Revised from CARE B(SO) Micro Precession Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72.1 Assigned Pnb Housing Finance Ltd LT Bonds/NCD^ CARE AAA 65010 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6000 CR) Pnb Housing Finance Ltd LT Tier-II Bonds/ CARE AAA 4990 Reaffirmed Subordinated Debt^ (Reduced from 1000 CR) ^ Rs. 501 crore being reduced from Subordinate Debt/Tier-II Bonds and transferred to Long term Bonds/Non-Convertible Debentures. Pnb Housing Finance Ltd LT Bonds/NCD CARE AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Pruthvi Adithya Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Ramen Deka LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Reliance Big Tv Ltd LT/ST non fund CARE BB(SO) 900 Revised from based Bk Fac /CARE A4 (SO) CARE A-(SO) / CARE A2+(SO) S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd LT – NCD^ CARE AA+(SO) 3000 Final Rating ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and revolving DSRA Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+, Stable) Shiv Sundar And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 136.9 Reaffirmed Shri Jagannath Educational, Health AndLT Bk Fac CARE D 142.9 Issuer not Charitable Trust cooperating Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Instruments – CARE AA(SO) 5000 Assigned NCDs% % Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited. Venus Trust June 2015 (Originator: Series A PTC CARE AAA(SO) 310 Revised from HDB Financial Services Ltd) CARE AA(SO) Venus Trust March 2015 (Originator: Series A PTC CARE AAA(SO) 147.3 Revised from HDB Financial Services Ltd) CARE A(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 