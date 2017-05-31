May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac – TL CARE A2 120 Reaffirmed Camson Agri-Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Issuer not cooperating Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdST Market CARE A1+ 120000 Assigned Borrowing Programme (FY18) Kiran Infra Tech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Limra Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Riddi Siddi Timber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 84 Assigned Reliance Communications Ltd ST Non –FB Fac CARE D 80340 Revised from CARE A4 Reliance Communications Ltd ST debt issue CARE D 28800 Revised from CARE A4 Sandeep Motors Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 305 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amith Cashew Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B + 80 Assigned Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 244.7 Reaffirmed Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 885 Reaffirmed Camson Agri-Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Issuer not cooperating Cuddalore Municipality Issuer Rating CARE B - Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Market CARE AAA 400000 Assigned Borrowing Programme (FY18) Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74 Assigned Kancheepuram Municipality Issuer Rating CARE BB - Assigned Kiran Infra Tech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84.3 Assigned Limra Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Oriental Sales Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Oriental Sales Corporation LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 435 Assigned Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 93220 Revised from CARE BB Reliance Communications Ltd LT instruments CARE D 7500 Revised from (NCD) CARE BB Riddi Siddi Timber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Sandeep Motors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 37.5 Assigned Sandeep Motors Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 7.5 Assigned Seabird Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A- 220 Assigned Semler Research Centre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Issuer not cooperating Somula Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned The Jorehaut Tea Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)