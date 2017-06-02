Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Glass Wall Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk FacLC/BG CARE A3+ 1650 Reaffirmed
Smbt Sevabhavi Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 236 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Artemis Cv Ifmr Capital 2015 Artemis CV IFMR - - Withdrawn
[Originator: Ikf Finance Ltd] Capital 2015
Avinash Ramkrishna Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Glass Wall Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed
Golden Star Designer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned
Grebe Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 (OriginatorSeries A1 PTCs# CARE A- - Assigned
Ikf Finance Ltd)
#Series A PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis
Grebe Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 (OriginatorSeries A2 PTCs# CARE BBB+ - Assigned
Ikf Finance Ltd)
#Series A PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis
Ksheer Sagar Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- 450 Assigned
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Royal Orchid Hotels
Limited (rated CARE BBB-; Stable).
Mace Ifmr Capital 2017 (Originator: Series A1 PTCs# CARE A- - Assigned
Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd)
#Series A PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis
Mace Ifmr Capital 2017 (Originator: Series A2 PTCs# CARE BBB+ - Assigned
Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd)
#Series A PTCs are rated on ultimate payment basis
Matrix Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 318.7 Issuer not
cooperating
Rama Marketing Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 350 Assigned
Smbt Sevabhavi Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1404.6 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)