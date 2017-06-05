Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chaitanya Electric Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 327.5 Suspension Revoked and reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Motors Pvt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 234 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Electric Company LT Bk Fac CARE B + 10 Assigned Goodluck Advances And Finlease Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd NCD issue CARE D 1720.3 Revised from CARE BB (SO) Hs Weavers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.9 Assigned Idbi Mutual Fund -Idbi Ultra Short Term Open Ended Debt CARE AA- mfs Revised from Fund Scheme CARE AAAmfs Natural Cotton Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - 212 Assigned Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280.7 Suspension Revoked and reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Shiv Jyoti Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.8 Assigned Zim Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+; 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)