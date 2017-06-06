Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arwade Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Assigned Spenzzer Craft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anlon Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115 Assigned Anlon Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 30 Assigned A4 Arwade Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Emf Microloans Pool Series X - March Series A PTC CARE AA(SO) 111.7 Revised from 2016 (Originator: Equitas Small Finance CARE A-(SO) Bank Ltd) Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 195 Assigned Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Assigned Southwinds Project Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Spenzzer Craft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.5 Assigned Spenzzer Craft Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Assigned A4 The Jorehaut Group Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.5 Assigned The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 536.6 Placed on credit watch with developing implications The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1620 Placed on /CARE A3+ credit watch with developing implications Trimurti Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 69 Assigned Usha Spincoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 293.6 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs. 29.50 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)