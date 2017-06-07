Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned C L R K Extractions & Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Dkm Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Infra And Agri Business Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Atria Power Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107.4 Assigned C L R K Extractions & Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Assigned Canara Robeco Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund Series – 10 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Canara Robeco Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund Series – 9 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Dkm Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83 Assigned Harsha International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Karnataka Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Bk Fac CARE AA – (SO) 2000 Assigned Fund Trust Mahika Infra Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 2250 Reaffirmed Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 800 Reaffirmed Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Liquid Fund CARE BBB- mfs Withdrawn The Sandur Manganese And Iron Ore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6000 Assigned Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)