Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed
Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned
C L R K Extractions & Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Dkm Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Infra And Agri Business Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Atria Power Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned
Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107.4 Assigned
C L R K Extractions & Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Assigned
Canara Robeco Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned
Oriented Fund Series – 10 Capital Protection (SO)
Oriented Fund
Canara Robeco Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned
Oriented Fund Series – 9 Capital Protection (SO)
Oriented Fund
Dkm Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83 Assigned
Harsha International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned
Karnataka Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Bk Fac CARE AA – (SO) 2000 Assigned
Fund Trust
Mahika Infra Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 2250 Reaffirmed
Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 800 Reaffirmed
Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Liquid Fund CARE BBB- mfs Withdrawn
The Sandur Manganese And Iron Ore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6000 Assigned
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
