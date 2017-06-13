Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarnath Aggarwal Investment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3 5 Assigned Gna Axles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 155 Reaffirmed Indostar Capital Finance Ltd CP Programme CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1,250 crore) Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Orchid Exim (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed Swastika Electricals & Fertilizers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CARE AAA 15450 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AAA 34550 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 245 Assigned Bharat Motors Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 260 Assigned Gna Axles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1390.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 163.37crs) Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Assigned Orchid Exim (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4 Rishabh Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1500 Assigned S C Jain Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 22.8 Assigned S C Jain Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 39 Assigned A4+ Savitri Swadeshi Bikri Kendra LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Shiv Shakti Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10crs) Swastika Electricals & Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned Swastika Electricals & Fertilizers LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 250 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)