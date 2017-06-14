US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Shares And Securities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Deneb & Pollux Tours And Travels Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 11.5 Assigned LTD K N Singh Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Reliance Communications InfrastructureST non fund based CARE D 11800 Revised from Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) Southern Power Distribution Company OfST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 11386.8 Assigned Telangana Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amp Solar India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 234 Revised from CARE BB- Bag Poly International Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 79.5 Revised from A4 CARE BB-/Reaffirmed Deneb & Pollux Tours And Travels Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 88.5 Assigned Ltd Juhi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2300 Reaffirmed K N Singh Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 31.9 Assigned Maruti Bulk Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE B 44 Assigned Maruti Bulk Packaging LT/ Short - term CARE B /CARE A452.5 Assigned Bk Fac Mss Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 550 Assigned R M Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Rama Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Rama Construction Company LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1700 Assigned /CARE A3 Reliance Big Tv Ltd LT/ST non fund CARE D 900 Revised from based Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) /CARE A4 S.M Musthafa LT Bk Fac CARE B 220 Assigned Sagardeep Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Southern Power Distribution Company OfLT Bk Fac CARE BB 7800 Assigned Telangana Ltd Sri Jyothi Cotton Ginners LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 470 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.