China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing And ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Agencies Pvt Ltd Precision Mass Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Sterling Biotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 696.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Toss And Sons (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Bharat Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Agencies Pvt Ltd Pmt Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4282.7 Assigned Precision Mass Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52 Revised from CARE BB- Reduced from 5.30 CR Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed Non- CARE AAA /A1+ 50000 Assigned Convertible Debentures/ CP Samarttha Trimurti Properties LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Shree Ramanjaneya Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 149.1 Assigned Sterling Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 37680 Assigned Sterling Oil Resources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2997.2 Assigned Sterling Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2443.5 Assigned Sterling Sez & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14349.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* State Pollution Control Board reinstated 'consent to operate' for co's Sukinda and Mahagiri mines with immediate effect