UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagdambe Power Controls ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.3 Assigned Shanti Parboiling Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryabhatta Tutorials Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Jagdambe Power Controls LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.3 Assigned New Tuples Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 50.6 Assigned Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280 Assigned Ravindra Kumar Singh LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Shanti Parboiling Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.6 Assigned Shiv Onkar Plasto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 27.3 Assigned Trimurti Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)