Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C. Doctor And Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26.5 Assigned Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned BNP Paribas Mutual Fund BNP Paribas ST CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Fund BNP Paribas Mutual Fund BNP Paribas Money CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Plus Fund LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C. Doctor And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Assigned C. Doctor And Company Pvt Ltd LT/ Short - term CARE B /CARE 202 Assigned Bk Fac A4 Calyx Spaces Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Mailam Subramaniya Swamy Educational LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 187.5 Assigned Trust Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdSubordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series II) Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdSubordinated Debt CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed (Series III) Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdNCDs (Series VIII) CARE AA+ 1020 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdNCDs (Series IX) CARE AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdNCDs (Series X) CARE AA+ 1810 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdNCDs (Series XI) CARE AA+ 3005 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdNCDs (Series XI) CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Pariabas Home Finance LtdSubordinated Debt Withdrawn (Series I) Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 0.4 Assigned Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned /CARE A4 Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2807.9 Placed on credit watch with developing implication Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT InstrumentsNCD CARE AA- 1750 Placed on Issue credit watch with developing implication Tripureshwari Agro Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.