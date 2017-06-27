Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 23 & 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd. ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Reaffirmed Bajaj Processpack Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac # CARE A1 (SO) 1600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 96 CR), #Backed by letter of comfort (LoC) from Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. (TexRail) C. Doctor India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Chander Bhan Yogesh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac – CARE A1+ 400 Placed under Non-Fundbased Fac credit watch with developing implications Fusion Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Hind Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 23 Revised from CARE A3+ (Reduced from 3.15 CR) Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk FacFB - LT/ CARE A (SO) 400 Reaffirmed ST-CC ^ /CARE A1 (SO) Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk FacNon-FB - CARE A1 (SO) 100 Reaffirmed ST-BG/LC ^ ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. J And J Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Jbf Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16000 Revised from CARE A2+ Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5.4 Reaffirmed Omkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned P. Duraisamy Maharajha Rice Mills Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd R & D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Revised from CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R.L.A. Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Sinhgad Technical Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE D 164.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 24.45 CR) Sri Balaji Agro ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.7 Assigned Setmax Ceramic ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Welcome Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Empire Industries Ltd FD CARE A (FD) 530 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd. LT – FB Bk Fac – TLCARE BBB- 300 Assigned Aarti Sponge & Power Ltd. LT – FB Bk Fac – CCCARE BBB- 305 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 25.50 CR) Adilabad Municipality Issuer Rating CARE BBB (Is) - Assigned Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL - - Withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the term loan of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the term loan in full and there is no amount outstanding under the said loan as on date Details of instruments/facilities. Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE A 850 Reaffirmed (reduced from 130 CR) Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A18000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 745 CR) Anand Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Antony Road Transport Solutions Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from Ltd CARE B+ Bajaj Processpack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE A+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 CR) ,#Backed by letter of comfort (LoC) from Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. (TexRail) Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac # CARE A+(SO) 499.9 Assigned /CARE A1 (SO) #Backed by letter of comfort (LoC) from Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. (TexRail) C. Doctor India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 17.5 Assigned C. Doctor India Pvt Ltd LT/ Short - term CARE B /CARE A425 Assigned Bk Fac Chander Bhan Yogesh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB Fac CARE AAA 750 Placed under credit watch with developing implications Ecostar Goel Properties Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 175 Assigned Fusion Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 170 Assigned Hind Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 204 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 23.85 CR) Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk FacFB - LT-TL ^ CARE A (SO) 1658.3 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail India Ltd NCD^ CARE A (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk Fac-FB-LTTL$ CARE BBB+ (SO) 192.5 Reaffirmed Hypercity Retail India Ltd Bk FacFB-LT/ST $ CARE BBB+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (SO) Inp Computer Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned J And J Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.5 Assigned Jayshree Vyapar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Jbf Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4268.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Khammam Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating CARE BBB (Is) - Assigned Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 138.2 Reaffirmed Lsr Fab Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 115 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 8.50 CR) Mahabubnagar Municipality Issuer Rating CARE BBB-(Is) - Assigned Nalgonda Municipality Issuer Rating CARE BBB (Is) - Assigned Oasis Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1900 Assigned Omkar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 158.1 Assigned P. Duraisamy Maharajha Rice Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 7.18 CR) Promont Hillside Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE AA (SO) 4000 Assigned Nonconvertible Debentures R & D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.2 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R.L.A. Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Sai Chakra Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 250 CR) Setmax Ceramic LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reclassified from short-term to long-term Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AA+ 1350 Assigned Siddhivinayak Aqua Feed & Cure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Sinhgad Technical Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 4262.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 493.74 CR) Sri Balaji Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46 Assigned Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac-tl CARE A 11550 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 1474.5 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A16250 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) - Withdrawn Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesLT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Unidrug Innovative Pharma TechnologiesST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Varenyam Motor Car LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 112.5 Assigned Welcome Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 137.5 Assigned Yashnand Engineers & Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Yashnand Engineers & Contractors LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 860 Assigned A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)