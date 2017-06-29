CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 29

Jun 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Sponge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Dmw Cnc Solutions India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Hind Plastic Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Revised from CARE A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Trisquare Switchgears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB Ambica Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Ashwin Corporation LT (LT) Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ashwin Corporation LT/ST (LT/ST) Bk CARE BB+ /CARE 370 Reaffirmed Fac A4+ (enhanced from 15.00crs) Calyx Merlin Buildcon Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Darshita Happy Homes Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CARE BB+ 880 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100.00crs) Dmw Cnc Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 608.3 Assigned Drushti Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Assigned Gujarat Ginning And Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Hdfc Bank Ltd. Tier II Bond CARE AAA 100000 Assigned (Basel III) Hind Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Madhusudan Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 190.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Renew Mega Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2528.8 Assigned Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 141.5 Assigned Trisquare Switchgears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)