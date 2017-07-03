CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 3

Jul 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Ganesha International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11crs) M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac (II) CARE A2+ (SO) 6700 Reaffirmed M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac (IV)@ CARE A2+ (SO) 2700 Assigned @CARE has confirmed the earlier ‘Provisional’ rating assigned to the bank facilities at III and IV above, upon issuance of an unconditional and irrevocable Syselec Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 116 Assigned The India Cements Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A1 100 Revised and removed from credit watch Trent Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 250 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D. S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE D 338.6 Revised from CARE C (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhimashankar Agro Coldchain & LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned & Processing Producer Company Ltd Buckman Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 120 Reaffirmed A2 D. S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd Non- Convertible CARE D 1115.9 Revised from Debentures CARE C Décor Home India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Ganesha International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Goverdhan Verma Punjab Jewellers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Hi-Trac Manpower Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Imlrt March 2017 (Originator: Bharat Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) - Assigned Financial Inclusion Ltd) J.B.Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.4 Assigned Jupiter Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs# CARE BB+ (SO) - Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment basis. Jupiter Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTCs# CARE BBB+ (SO) - Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment basis. K.P. Chacko & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Assigned M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (I) CARE A- (SO) 5300 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 180.00crs) M. P. Power Management Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (III)@ CARE A- (SO) 300 Assigned @CARE has confirmed the earlier ‘Provisional’ rating assigned to the bank facilities at III and IV above, upon issuance of an unconditional and irrevocable New Delhi Municipal Council Proposed Bonds CARE AA + 2000 Assigned New Delhi Municipal Council Issuer Rating* CARE AA+(Is) - Reaffirmed *The issuer rating is based on Council availing maintaining an overall debt not exceeding Rs.500 crore. Details of instruments/facilities in Annexure-1 North Karnataka Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) @ 973 Reaffirmed (reduced from 137.60crs) @based on the various credit enhancement measures and structured payment mechanism for the NCD s repayment Ntpc-Sail Power Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bond CARE AA 15000 Assigned Programme Parmeshwari Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Shriram Cotton Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Syselec Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned The India Cements Ltd LT Bk Facility - TLCARE A- 1500 Assigned The India Cements Ltd LT Bk facility - CARE A- 500 Revised and Fund based removed from credit watch The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE D 20000 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaST Bk Fac CARE D 40000 Revised from Ltd CARE A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)