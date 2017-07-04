CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 4

Jul 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1200 Revised from CARE A4 Filatex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3000 Revised from CARE A3+ Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 118 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.30 CR) Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Premier Car Sales Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 236.3 Assigned R. M. Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned South India Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.50 CR) Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3200 Revised from CARE A4 Yashoda Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Azure Power Saturn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 558 Assigned Bansal Pathways Habibganj Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 120.00 CR) Bansal Pathways Habibganj Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 350 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ (Enhanced from 5.00 CR) Filatex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6809.1 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 467 CR ) First Choice Realty Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Assigned Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2596 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 166.25 CR) Innovation Trust Xxvi Mar 17 Series A PTC - - Withdrawn (Originator: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.) Innovation Trust Xxviii Mar 17 Series A PTC - - Withdrawn (Originator: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.) Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Navkar Sugars LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.5 Assigned Pahal Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. NCD CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Premier Car Sales Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 574.48 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00 CR) R. M. Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Rising Bhadla 2 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3388.5 Assigned Salasar Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2260 Assigned Sand Dune Colonizers LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sanvira Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2693.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Sanvira Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 1000 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / Assigned Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agrawal & Co.LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Revised from CARE BB+ Shri Salasar Agro Processors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed South India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.50 CR) Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 550 Revised from CARE BB+ Yashoda Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 